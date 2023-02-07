Adult-Use Cannabis is Here! What’s Next for Missouri & Recreational Marijuana

Start low and go slow - even if you smoked cannabis before, marijuana today is much stronger and potent than what you may have smoked in the past. So start with a low amount and gradually increase to keep from getting too high too fast.

Keep a journal to keep track - writing down how much of what you took, the effects and general impressions will help you discover which products you like the most. Also keep track of THC/CBD ratios.

Be around the right company - when taking marijuana, particularly edibles and particularly for the first few times, there’s a chance you might get too high. Being around people you know, like and trust will be key to having a great first-couple-of-times experiences.

Watch out for the munchies - marijuana makes you hungry! While there are remedies for the munchies, it usually takes someone a few times to figure out what works for them. Until then, keep fruit and veggies nearby and lock away all the snacks and junk food!

Flower vs. Edibles vs. Concentrates - know the different types of marijuana products. You can research online but asking your budtender what’s what and which type of product is best for you and your desired effect is the best advice. They know a lot and are passionate about their job.

Recreational marijuana is here! Yep, after decades of advocacy, numerous proposed bills and a little more than four years of medical marijuana, Missouri officially became the 21st state to legalize adult-use marijuana with the passing of Amendment 3 during the November 2022 election cycle. The new law now makes it A-OK for adults over the age of 21 to purchase (limited amounts of) marijuana from licensed dispensaries, and also increases the purchasing limits for medical marijuana patients.Starting on December 8, the MO Department for Health and Senior Service (DHSS) began accepting requests from existing medical dispensaries to begin recreational sales and has 60 days to approve these requests. That means as early as the beginning of February, adult recreational marijuana will be available.All around - it’s a good time for marijuana in Missouri! But it did take some time to get here.Compassionate-use marijuana has been advocated since the 1960’s and Missouri was no stranger to the push for medical marijuana. But it wouldn’t be until the 2010’s that lawmakers in Jefferson City began real legislative changes with the introduction of various bills and amendments. None of these initiatives gained any real traction, most didn’t even make it through the initial stages of committee review. It would be another decade-plus before any real move towards legalization would be in sight.Meanwhile, states like Colorado, Washington, Oregon and California began legalizing medical marijuana and the country - including Missouri - took notice. Success stories in medicine, public safety, drug addictions and drug-related violence began to gain national attention, as did the reports of increased tax revenue from marijuana sales. State after state began to legalize medical marijuana, but it wasn’t until 2014 that things really changed here in Missouri.In 2014 then-governor Jay Nixon signed a law that partially decriminalized marijuana possession and cultivation, then later another law that legalized CBD-products. Finally in 2018, by a measure of 66% in favor, 34% against, residents of Missouri passed Amendment 2 that legalized medical marijuana. Medical marijuana was here! It took some time for the licensing folks in Jeff City to iron out the application process for both dispensaries, growers and patients, but Missouri was now the 32nd state to legalize medical cannabis.And now, just four years after medical, Missourians have once again voted in favor of marijuana with the recent passing of Amendment 3 by a measure of 57/47.While the path to legal marijuana - both medical and recreation - was long and a bit rocky (especially for dispensary opening, sheez …), it seems Missouri is making up for lost time. In less than three months after the passing of the law, recreational marijuana will be available for purchase in Missouri medical marijuana dispensaries. Which, when compared to other states, is lightning fast. The average time it took other states to move from medical to recreational has been 14 months, with Washington and Colorado - of all states - taking a whopping twenty-plus months to begin legal recreational sales.Faster adult-use access is not the only thing Missouri has done right, but also the possession and cultivating limits are some of the most generous in the nation. Recreational users will be able to purchase up to three ounces of dried herb (or the equivalent in concentrates and cannabis-infused edibles, like cookies and brownies) per month and will even be able to grow their own cannabis. With the purchase of a home cultivation license card and a lock for their grow room, recreational users can grow up to six mature plants. Wow! That’s a lot of cannabis!The new law also expands the decriminalization of marijuana further than earlier laws. Some people convicted of certain non-violent marijuana-related crimes can petition to have their convictions overturned, be released from jail and may even be able to have their criminal records expunged. There are details within and certain aspects are still being argued in Jefferson City, but suffice it to say that on the marijuana criminal front, Missouri is heading very much in the right direction.In short, yes! While Amendment 3 primarily relates to recreational users, there is also good news for medical marijuana patients as well. The new law puts the tax rate for recreational sales at 6%, which seems to increase the revenue enough to actually lower the tax rate for medical users. As of December 8, 2022 medical marijuana patients saw a decrease in their sales tax rate from 4% to 3%.Not only less money, but medical users’ monthly purchase limits have also been increased from four to six ounces. Monthly purchase limits will continue to be monitored through the state’s purchase limit tracking system, which will likely also be used for recreational patients.So, for medical marijuana users, don’t toss your medical card away just yet, and don’t let your card expire. For medical users, it’s still very beneficial to keep our card. It will not only give you a lower tax rate, but it will also ensure that medical patients have access to cannabis products if supplies ever run low (as if that’s gonna ever happen!). Still, it means medical patients have priority - as they should.Are you not a medical marijuana patient and are relatively new to marijuana? Did you used to smoke back-in-the-day but stopped because back-in-the-day it was (yikes!) illegal? 