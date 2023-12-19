Best CBD Products for Sleep

Can CBD lead to sweet dreams? For millions of Americans, CBD products are already providing sleep support for restful nights that lead to perkier mornings. Here's everything you need to know about organic CBD for better sleep!

The Truth About Natural CBD Sleep Remedies

There's a lot of anecdotal information out there about organic CBD for better sleep. There's no doubt you've read articles, blog posts, or posts on social media from friends singing the praises of CBD for sleep. Friends or family members may have also told you in person that they are sleeping better with help from CBD. However, you may still be skeptical about taking CBD for the first time because you're not sure what the research says.



In recent years, researchers have been diving into the link between CBD and better sleep like never before. A 2023 paper on the safety and relative effectiveness of non-psychoactive cannabinoid formulations for the improvement of sleep shares that insomnia patients who received 160 milligrams of CBD reported sleeping longer than those who received placebo.

Using CBN and Melatonin as a Sleep Companion

Also known as cannabinol, CBN is one of more than 100 types of natural chemical compounds called cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. Like CBD, CBN shows promise for promoting better sleep.

Should you consider taking natural CBD sleep remedies that contain melatonin for better sleep? Research shows that a melatonin supplement may help people with insomnia fall asleep slightly faster. It can also help people with delayed sleep phases to regulate their sleep if they are struggling with falling asleep late and waking up late. When taken with CBD, melatonin's natural sleep-inducing benefits may enhance the natural relaxation produced by CBD.

What to Look for When Shopping CBD Products for Sleep

When shopping for CBD products for the first time, it's always important to look for quality. Go with trusted brands sold by well-known retailers that have been around for a while. With demand for CBD spiking, many companies are popping up overnight to sell low-quality CBD products online. In reality, it takes a company that has spent years establishing relationships with CBD brands to deliver the quality and selection you need to make the right choice. Some tips for picking out the best CBD products for sleep include:

Choose a delivery method that is appealing to you. With everything from CBD tinctures to capsules available, you should shop based on what you find enjoyable. Shop from brands that offer multiple dose sizes. This allows you to start with a lower dose to get an idea of how a product works for you before increasing the amount you take. Don't settle for anything other than organic, verified products that have been quality tested by third parties. Look for CBD products with USA-grown hemp.

You know that you want to try CBD for better sleep. You also now know about the big things to look for to ensure quality. However, you may be wondering how to find CBD products for sleep that you can easily browse and order online. Check out the roundup of CBD sleep aids reviews to find your perfect fit!

Summary of the Best CBD Products for Sleep





CBDfx Sleep Tincture

This CBD oil sleep tincture combines 1,000 milligrams of broad-spectrum CBD oil with 150 milligrams of CBN and melatonin in every container to create a perfect sleep-friendly concoction. The dose of CBD per milliliter is 33.33 milligrams. A perfect choice if you're looking for a THC-free sleep aid, this tincture is so easy to take. Simply use the dropper to apply a drop under the tongue. One of the nice features of this oil is that you can upgrade to more powerful strengths if you're looking for enhanced effects.

cbdMD CBD PM Softgels

These easy-to-take softgels deliver 1,200 milligrams of CBD, 300 milligrams of CBN, and melatonin in every container. The dose of CBD per softgel is 40 milligrams. Each softgel is made using broad-spectrum hemp extract with melatonin, valerian root, lemon balm, chamomile, and vitamin E thrown in the mix to help ease your body into a natural state of calmness. This is a great pick if you want a flavorless, quick way to get your CBD down!

Wyld CBD + CBN Gummies

With so much great research out there about CBD sleep gummies effectiveness, these gummies have been flying off the shelves. This sweet, tasty formulation offers 1,000 milligrams of CBD and 200 milligrams of CBN in every bottle. The CBD content per serving is 25 milligrams. These THC-free treats are sweetened with natural juice!

CBDistillery CBD Melatonin Gummies

These wild berry CBD gummies for sleep combine 900 milligrams of CBD with natural melatonin in every bottle. The CBD content per serving is 30 milligrams. When paired with 5 milligrams of melatonin, the effect is very gentle and delightful. Customers love that these THC-free CBD gummies get their flavor and softness from tapioca syrup, cane sugar, and fruit juice.

NuLeaf Naturals CBN Oil

These best-selling CBD gummies offer 1,800 milligrams of whole-plant, full-spectrum CBN per bottle. The amount of CBN per serving is 30 milligrams. With only organic virgin hemp seed oil used as a carrier, this product couldn't be cleaner. The only thing you'll notice is the flavor of natural Colorado hemp coming through. This product does contain trace amounts of THC.

Find Your Perfect CBD Sleep Aid

When you're going with trusted brands, there's no wrong way to try CBD for sleep for the first time. Many first-time CBD customers like CBD capsules and gummies because the doses are so easy to figure out. However, you may decide that you prefer to add CBD tinctures to your nightly tea once you get into the swing of better sleep. When you shop with CBD.market, you can be confident that you're buying CBD sleep aids from respected brands that use organic, USA-grown hemp that is always third-party tested for quality and potency.