Best Delta 8 Gummies: Top D8 Brands To Buy THC Gummies & Weed Edibles In 2022

If you have ever struggled with stress and anxiety, then you might want to try Delta 8 gummies. Not only are they good for your sweet tooth and midnight cravings, but they may also give you a sensation of relaxation and happiness.
Like the name itself, Delta 8 gummies contain Delta 8 that is extracted from hemp plants. They may give your body that euphoric feeling that may help ease anxiety. Delta 8 gummies are great for taking the edge off after a difficult day. This buying guide will help you learn what to look for when selecting the best Delta 8 THC gummies brands for your needs.
Top THC Brands For Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market:
- Exhale Wellness - Overall Best Delta 8 THC Gummies, Strongest THC Content
- BudPop - Popular THC Gummies With Gluten-Free Ingredients
- Hollyweed - Wide Variety of Weed Edibles for Beginners
- Diamond CBD - Best Value for Organic Delta 8 THC Gummies
- 3Chi - Highly Rated Delta 8 Brand For Premium Delta 8 Gummy
#1. Exhale Wellness - Overall Best Delta 8 THC Gummies, Strongest THC Content
Exhale Wellness provides the best quality products from hemp plants, without using any preservatives. Their products have the highest grade, and Exhale Wellness is one of the most popular brands out there.
Their website is full of information about their products. This brand is trustworthy because it has built its experience over the past years, and they are a team of cannabis researchers that know what they're doing. The hemp used in Exhale's Delta 8 products comes straight from Colorado. Aside from the hemp, all the other ingredients that are used are all-natural and organic.
Features
Exhale's gummies are very popular based on the brand's reputation. Aside from the Delta 8 gummies, they offer Delta 8 flower, tinctures, and more. Their Delta 8 gummies may help with many issues like relieving pain, boosting energy, enhancing mood, and reducing stress.
If you are not satisfied with your product, Exhale offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. The gummies are available in fruity flavors and two types of dosages. You can get a 750mg bottle with each gummy containing 25mg of Delta 8, and a 1500mg bottle with each gummy containing 50mg of Delta 8.
Pros
- Vegan-friendly
- High potency
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Multiple flavors
- Natural ingredients
- Free shipping
- Third-party lab tested
- Only available online
- Customers experience
There are many positive comments about the quality and effectiveness of Exhale's products. People claim that they saw an improvement in their sleeping issues. These gummies may help you stay focused and may give you the motivation to do the things you normally find difficult to finish. The 30-day money-back guarantee really adds to it. People feel free to try Exhale's products, in case they don't like them, they'll have the opportunity to return them.
#2. BudPop - Popular THC Gummies With Gluten-Free Ingredients
BudPop has the motto “Pop Plants Not Pills.” This brand was created by top professionals in the cannabis industry. This company is big on creating products that are all-natural and made in natural ways. Consuming their products won't lead to any unwanted effects that will affect your health in the long run. BudPop is focused on creating natural alternatives instead of pharmaceutical drugs for people who have health problems.
BudPop believes in transparency and follows the most practical manufacturing practices in the industry. Their primary focus is on their customers. They provide lab testing on the products that are on their website and make the lab results available to everyone.
Features
All of BudPop’s products are designed by professionals, so you get the expected quality. Their products may help you overcome stress, anxiety, insomnia, and other related conditions. Their Delta 8 Gummies have three different flavors: Strawberry Gelato, Blue Dream Berry, and Watermelon Zkittles.
They are legal since they contain only 3% of THC. Even one gummy will be enough for you to reach the desired goal, and the effects may last up to six hours. The Delta 8 gummies are infused with only natural, potent, and organic ingredients. You should start with small doses and then increase it slowly till you reach the wanted effect.
Pros
- Natural ingredients
- Easy-to-navigate website
- Third-party lab tested
- Free shipping
- 30-day return policy
- Products take time to work
- Customers experience
More and more customers have praised BudPop for the quality of these Delta 8 gummies. If you changed your mind about the product and it's already in front of your door, you have 30 days to refund it if the package remains unopened.
#3. Hollyweed - Wide Variety of Weed Edibles for Beginners
You may already have heard of this brand based on its iconic change of the Hollywood sign into Hollyweed. The team behind Hollyweed, is full of professionals who are passionate about the hemp plant and creating formulas using high-quality ingredients. All their products go through many lab testings that are available on their website for everyone to see.
Their brand is guided by the 6 pillars of philosophy: intellectual, social, environmental, psychical, emotional, and spiritual. It means that all of the six pillars are required for an individual's wellness. On their website, you can buy everything starting from gummies, tinctures, pre-rolls, to disposable vapes.
Features
Hollyweed infuses their gummies with Delta 8 THC for anxiety relief, sleep improvement, and physical discomfort. It doesn't matter if you're just now starting to use these Delta 8 products, they contain the right amount of THC and will make your first experience unforgettable.
Delta 8 Gummies contain pressed sunflower seed oil, spirulina, vitamin E, C, B6, and minerals that add to the benefits that these gummies have on the immune system. They are very easy to dose, and you shouldn't expect any negative side effects. The gummies are very delicious and will satisfy your sweet tooth, plus give you health benefits.
Pros
- Vegan-friendly
- Third-party lab tested
- Natural ingredients
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Free shipping
- Limited flavors of gummies
Some of the ratings are for Hollyweed's website, which is very easy to use. Users talk about the benefits of the gummies and how they really helped them with the issues they were facing for a long time.
#4. Diamond CBD - Best Value for Organic Delta 8 THC Gummies
Diamond CBD is one of the most experienced brands, which has resulted in the creation of high-quality products. They never rush to create a product, instead, they spend a long time researching to produce excellent products. They are known for the fact that they listen to the opinion of their users, and constantly are improving the products.
Diamond CBD stands out because of its efforts in research, and development. Not only that they're trying to create value on the market, but they did create and are still creating the best products. Even their CBD oil had a winning award for the best oil that it's out there. The team at Diamond CBD is active in any way possible, from the manufacturing process to the farms.
Features
Diamond CBD's Delta 8 gummies are very delicious, and they're packed with natural flavors. Each of these gummies contain 20mg each. After taking these gummies, you may find yourself relaxed and in a calm state of mind. Other sizes are available for you to customize your dose.
Before they showed up on the market, the gummies went through third-party lab testing, and the results are available on their website for you to check out. There are a few flavors available including Mango, Watermelon, and Blueberry, Island Mix, Sunshine Mix, and Original.
Pros
- Third-party lab tested
- Non-GMO
- Organic hemp
- 30-day refund policy
- Free shipping on orders $100+
- Made for advanced users
These gummies attract a lot of attention from users. The many reviews that you can find online are assurance that these gummies won't affect you in any harmful ways. The incredible tasting and the non-GMO gummies are everyone's first choices when it comes to edibles. They affect you very fast, which is the second adored thing by the users.
#5. 3Chi - Highly Rated Delta 8 Brand For Premium Delta 8 Gummy
3Chi was founded by a biochemist who has 15 years of experience in this industry. Their commitment to health and wellness built their reputation. 3Chi is very unique and creative when it comes to its characteristics. The healthy ingredients that are present in 3Chi's products add to their benefits.
They only use Delta 8 in their products and double-check if the hemp source is verified. The safe formulas they create are one of the reasons that this brand differs from others. Aside from gummies, they offer sauces, tinctures, cereal treats, and more.
Features
3Chi has interesting flavors for their gummies including Watermelon and Black Raspberry. They are vegan and gluten-free. They come in 200mg packs with 8 gummies or 400mg packs with 16 gummies. It can take from 30 to 60 minutes for the gummies to begin working, and they'll last at least 6 hours. In addition to Delta 8 and THC, 3Chi Delta 8 gummies contain glucose syrup, distilled water, pectin, natural and artificial flavors, and colors. With 25mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy, this product is extremely potent.
Pros
- Potent
- Free shipping for orders $99+
- Affordable
- Third-party lab tested
- Vegan-friendly
- Gluten-free
- No international shipping
These gummies contain every proper ingredient that brings joy to everyone that tries them. Because of the immediate impact it has on the users, they can't resist the instant results, and are craving for more and more gummies.
Factors To Consider Before Buying Delta 8 Gummy Products:
Delta 8 gummies are a delicious addition to your daily routine. These gummies may give you the right amount of energy for the upcoming day. If you're someone who always needs something sweet, then Delta 8 gummies will satisfy you for sure.
Here are some tips for you to easily choose the best brand for your THC gummies.
Hemp’s source
Before you decide to buy the gummies, you have to make sure that the product that you're buying is exclusively extracted from hemp and has 3% or less THC. The brand that you choose should have independent lab results to confirm these details. The hemp should come from certified farms, so that it's free from heavy metals, mold, etc.
Lab testing
A good brand will have no problem showing the lab testing of each of its products because they are legitimate and have nothing to hide. Lab testings are a way to prove the purity of the products.
Lab testing can prove that the product is not full of heavy metals, bleach, or contains more than 3% Delta-9 THC, which is illegal in some states. If the company won't provide you with any facts and certificate of analysis, then it's a sign that their products are not to be trusted. Aside from the purity, these products shouldn't contain any additives, solvents, or microbial organisms.
Reviews
You should always watch what people have to say about a particular brand. They tend to be very honest about their experience with their product and will say nothing but honest words. Search more sites and see their reviews and eliminate one by one till you find the best brand for yourself. You should also be aware of fake reviews on some sites.
Ingredients
Additives shouldn't be added to the gummies because they don't need any artificial coloring and flavoring. The gummies should only consist of natural flavoring and Delta 8 bases. Also, pure Delta 8 has a pinkish color. Bleaching the products is not only unnecessary but it's harmful to human health. Stay away from clear products if you don't want to find yourself in dangerous situations.
Price
If you've ever researched any Delta 8 gummy product, then you know that they aren't really cheap. Just because they are gummies, doesn't mean that they are the same as the regular ones. They are expensive because of the small number of cannabinoids of the hemp plant that are used to produce the gummies.
If you found these gummies to be very useful for you, and want them to be part of your everyday routine, then you might reconsider your budget. As indecisive individuals, we can never make a decision fast nor ever. If you're one of the many who simply don't know whether to order or not, stay tuned because we might have something for you.
Many brands offer samples of their delta 8 edibles for anyone unsure if they'd want to spend that much money, without knowing what to expect. The samples usually come from four to eight gummies.
Whatever you do, don't buy cheap gummies because they are affordable. At the end of the day, you're putting all of that in your body, and if something turns out the wrong way, well who's to blame?
Safety
Many people are skeptical about trying these products, and for safety reasons. To be fair they’re right, because the products that are a wave right now, weren’t legalized four years ago. When something fast comes to the market, everyone that has the ability will try to profit from it, even if their products are low quality.
It's good if you consider the safety aspects of these gummies before you decide to use them. When you're questioning whether the brand sells good products, you can check for any lab testing, which is usually placed on their website. If you can't find any proof about the testing of the products available, it's best if you stay away from that particular brand just in case.
How We Made The List Of Best Weed Gummies?
We won't say that it was easy eliminating one by one each brand, who even knows how many were out there. But we concluded that these five brands are your best option if you want to dive into the Delta 8 gummy products and get the desired experience.
Brand’s reputation
This is the first step to finding out whether a brand is worth trying or not. We looked into the experience, knowledge, and innovation hiding behind each brand. To predict the future, you have to look into the past and see if anything pops out of the ordinary. We are looking at how old the brand is and who its founders are.
Customer service
We're now looking at how satisfied the consumers are and their reaction towards the brand and product. It's important to see others' perceptions that will help with the decision that has yet to be made. Aside from that, we looked deeper into the ways of contacting the brands whether it is email, live chat, text and see how fast their responding is.
Third-party testing
We checked all five of the brands for third-party testing and if they are available on their website. For the lab tests to be accurate, they must outline cannabinoid potency and list of other results. A good brand won’t hide anything that is about the potency and effectiveness of the product.
Ingredients
We checked for additives, allergens, synthetic and preservatives in those Delta 8 gummies and they were clear of all. While some brands use low hemp strain and do not check their products, the brands we choose are the total opposite of them.
Credibility
The brands we choose enjoy popularity and are favored among people. You can see it for yourself when you open their website. You can read the great reviews that are left as a proof of good brands with high quality products.
Products
Range
Our team recommends only the brands that have many Delta 8 choices of gummies. That way it has something for everyone. The variety of choices makes you want to try all of them and find your best fit.
Features
We looked at the potency, effectiveness, and safety of the Delta 8 gummies. The packaging, ingredients, and methods that are used are important factors for the quality of the gummies. Because of that, we are here today to recommend the best, potent, delicious Delta 8 gummies that you simply can't resist.
FAQs Regarding Weed & Marijuana Gummies:
What is Delta 8 THC?
Delta 8 is one of the cannabinoids that is found in the cannabis plant. Even though it may seem that Delta 8 and Delta 9 are the same, they have different molecular structures. For example, Delta 8 has a double bond on its eighth carbon chain, and Delta 9 has a double bond on its ninth carbon chain.
What are Delta 8 edibles?
Delta 8 edibles are made with a certain amount of Delta 8 in them. They are made for the people who want to enjoy the Delta 8 but without the need to inhale it. By consuming the edibles you'll experience a sensation of relaxation and calmness in your mind.
What are Delta 8 gummies?
Delta 8 gummies are just like the regular gummies except, in their composition, there are small amounts of Delta 8 THC, to give the user the same experience that the marijuana gives. Because of the Farm Bill in 2018, the gummies are legal.
Usually, the weed gummies have a candy taste and have a variety of flavors that you can choose from. The flavored gummies allow you not to taste the earthy hemp, which makes them enjoyable even more.
Are gummies a good alternative to smoking Delta 8?
The answer is yes. The difference is that consuming these gummies won’t have the same impact on the lungs as smoking has. The marijuana gummies take longer to affect because they’re digesting slower than the other ones. The effects may stay longer in your system, which is another difference between the gummies and smoking Delta 8.
Will Delta 8 gummies get me high?
They can make you feel a bit high but much less intense than consuming the original Delta-9. The experience they give is like no other. It's very enjoyable because it skips all those side effects like overwhelming feelings, panic, paranoia, in a few words, it skips you to all the desirable effects. You can boost your motivation and finish all your daily tasks.
Are Delta 8 gummies safe?
Delta 8 gummies are considered to be safe, and not any different. The side effects that you may face are the same as the effects that you'll experience with any cannabinoids, and those are dry mouth, fatigue, and glassy eyes. Even though they are safe, you should always be careful about the dosing, you may not experience any harmful issues, it can get you light-headed, especially if you're a first-time user.
How many Delta 8 gummies should I take?
There still isn’t a dosage that works for everyone the same. Every individual is different and their tolerance can differ from one to another. It can affect you much more than the friend that doesn’t feel anything. Based on your metabolism and body chemistry, you will experience the effects differently.
It’s recommended to always start with low doses, then increase it slowly till you find what works perfectly for you. You can even write the effect you’re experiencing at each dose, that way you’ll find faster what’s the perfect dosage for you.
How long do Delta 8 gummies take to work?
With Delta 8 gummies, before they start to kick in, it might take a while. It can vary from 30 minutes after consuming them, to two or four hours. You shouldn't expect the effects to suddenly pop up, instead, you should wait and let them take their time.
Are Delta 8 gummies legal?
The Farm Bill in 2018 proclaimed that all the products that are from hemp plants are legal in fifty states. The hemp and marijuana are the same but the legal amount allowed is 3% THC, that's why Delta 8 can be classified as hemp. The legality status depends on the DEA's proposal. The states that have banned the Delta 8 are:
- Utah
- Arizona
- Iowa
- Alaska
- Mississippi
- Colorado
- Idaho
Delta 8 gummies are easy for dosing. Because every package is labeled you know exactly how much THC contains each serving. They usually come in 10 mg or 25 mg, but some brands offer 60 mg. If you want to have the same experience as you had with marijuana you have to take twice as much of Delta 8. If you've never tried Delta 8 or 9, it's recommended to start with small doses and see how you will react. If you want more, increase the dose little by little till you reach the wanted goal. If you are under 21 years of age, you do not need to use it.
Will it show up on a drug test?
Because the tests don't know the difference between Delta 8 and Delta-9, it will show up on your test. Traces of THC can be found, that's why you should avoid using it while you have job testing. You surely don't want any problems over your head. However, the intensity of Delta-8 THC is lower than that of Delta-9 THC.
Where can I buy Delta 8 THC products?
There is a wide range of Delta 8 products that are available online for purchasing. Whatever you prefer you will find easy and faster. Instead of the regular busy shopping, with just a few clicks you have a new product on your porch. But before you should see the policy of your country just to be sure that delta 8 is legal in your state. Because these gummies are made from genuine hemp, there are no detectable levels of Delta 9 THC.
Is Delta 8 better than Delta 9?
Delta 8 contains all the benefits from Delta-9 while eliminating all the negative things from it such as paranoia and anxiety. As the cherry on the top, Delta 8 is federally legal. Extracted from hemp, contains less than 3% THC there aren't any legal issues with selling and buying.
Conclusion: Which Are The Best Delta 8 Gummies?
These Delta 8 products are the latest THC spin-off that became very popular fast. This is a safe alternative to enjoy at home, and it may provide you with comfort and relaxation.
The gummies are deliciously flavored while giving you the many benefits that we previously talked about. All that is left for you is to try them and find out for yourself what those gummies are capable of doing.