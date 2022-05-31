Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Best European Dating Sites In The Niche To Meet Singles Online

A wide selection of European dating sites allows you to pick the platform that will meet all your user requirements. They aim to provide you with the best experience of dating singles from different countries, including Ukraine, Spain, Poland, Sweden, etc.

However, such a vast variety may confuse you. So, which one should you prefer?

The top European dating apps tested by experts are covered below. Continue reading to make the right choice and enjoy your experience!

10 Best European Dating Sites

Where should you look for a perfect match? Here's the list of the best European dating sites you can trust for sure:
  1. JollyRomance
  2. TheLuckyDate
  3. BravoDate
  4. AmourFactory
  5. SofiaDate
  6. AmourFeel
  7. CharmDate
  8. EuropeanDate
  9. RealEuropeanBeauty
  10. SingleSlavic
Check out the detailed review of the most popular European dating sites in the USA next:

JollyRomance
click to enlarge image1.jpg

Best For

Meeting European singles

Avg. Users Online

3K+

Bonus for new users

20 credits as a welcome bonus

Main features:

  • Online chatting.
  • Basic and extended search.
  • Virtual gift market.
JollyRomance is one of the most well-known dating sites in Europe, so you'll definitely meet lots of beautiful singles from different countries. You just need to start conversations and forget about hesitation. Among the communication tools are the following:
  • Live chat for exchanging messages in real time.
  • Mailbox that works best when a member is offline.
The JollyRomance dating website offers free membership with fee-based features. It's pretty convenient to refill your balance with the necessary amount of credits. The necessary sum will be charged from your account when you want to send a message, watch a video, etc.

Dating a European woman can grow into serious relationships as JollyRomance offers great additional services:
  • Request contact details for the pre-set sum of credits.
  • Meet face to face with your woman.
  • Order gift delivery.
All these features distinguish JollyRomance from other dating apps and make it a wonderful choice for men seeking singles from Eastern and Western Europe.

TheLuckyDate
click to enlarge image3.jpg

Best For

Communicating and dating European singles online

Avg. Users Online

5K+

Bonus for new users

2,000 free credits


Main features:
  • A list of favorites.
  • Matches with those who also pressed "Like."
  • Search by age and location.
TheLuckyDate is among the top European dating sites as it's easy to use. Although the platform isn't packed with dozens of features, it has all the necessary tools that help members have some fun and communicate with each other.

Here are TheLuckyDate options:
  • Giving likes.
  • Adding users to favorites.
  • Chatting.
  • Picking conversation templates.
  • Sending virtual gifts.
Editing a profile doesn't take much time on this dating site, so provide the following details to meet European singles while staying in the USA: Habits, Children, Education, Occupation, Country and city of living. A few words about yourself.

This dating app is good for meeting European women as it's awesome in its simplicity.

BravoDate
click to enlarge image2.jpg

Best For

Finding a European girlfriend

Avg. Users Online

1,5K+

Bonus for new users

20 free credits and the first package with the same amount just for $2.99


Main features:
  • Newsfeed feature with the recent posts.
  • Chat and mail for communication.
  • Profile validation.
BravoDate is another European online dating site with free membership and a range of paid tools.

Here are the options that don't require using your credits:
  • Checking the latest updates in the Newsfeed section.
  • Applying the preferred parameters for accurate search.
  • Editing your profile and adding photos.
  • Forming the list of favorites.
The BravoDate support team is available 24/7. Besides, verified users have a special badge indicating that their profiles and info were checked by moderators.

Indeed, BravoDate is the best European dating site as this service is safe and effective. You can check out the review of Paul Sanders to get more information.

AmourFactory
click to enlarge image5.jpg

Best For

Seeking a potential partner in Europe

Avg. Users Online

5K+

Bonus for new users

  • Complimentary credits
  • The first payment is only $3

Main features:
  • Sending photos and videos in live chat and mail.
  • Liking or skipping users from suggestions.
  • Using stickers, winks, and gifts.
AmourFactory is one of the top dating sites in Europe, without exaggeration. Thousands of single Europeans from different countries use this platform to meet soulmates. If you're interested in serious relationships, chances are you'll find an ideal partner here. However, casual dating is also welcomed.

To interact with European singles, use these features:
  • Live chat.
  • Mail.
  • Stickers.
  • Winks.
This platform offers extra options so that you develop your relationship when dating European ladies:
  • Request personal contact data.
  • Choose a gift from the assortment in the BravoDate online catalog and send it to your date.
  • Arrange a meeting.
Single men looking for beautiful women from Europe use the BravoDate dating app and remain satisfied with the result.

SofiaDate
click to enlarge image4.jpg

Best For

International online dating 

Avg. Users Online

3K+

Bonus for new users

10 Credits for email confirmation


Main features:
  • Video calls.
  • Admirer mail.
  • Live chat.
  • Call service.
SofiaDate.com deserves your attention as it's one of the best dating sites in Eastern Europe. You'll enjoy the time spent on the platform because the number of active users is impressive, while the selection of features is more than satisfying.

Check out what you get when you register on SofiaDate:

A variety of premium features. They include priority response from customer support, the opportunity to view private women's photos, and free chat with new members.
Accurate matching algorithm. Apply different parameters to find an ideal partner.
Phone call feature. Make a reservation, get in touch with a woman immediately, or authorize your contact details so that a lady dials your number.
SofiaDate is one of the most comfortable platforms to meet women.

AmourFeel

click to enlarge image6.jpg

Best For

Seeking European ladies for communication and dating

Avg. Users Online

3K+

Bonus for new users

  • 20 welcome credits
  • One month free premium membership

Main features:
  • Streams.
  • Advanced search.
  • Live chat and mailbox.
  • Newsfeed.
European singles use the AmourFeel dating site to meet potential partners online. Some ladies are interested in a serious relationship, while others don't mind just flirting and communicating with men.

Seeking opportunities are excellent on AmourFeel as you can use either basic or extended search:
  • Simple. Specify the preferred women's age and location.
  • Extended. Choose more parameters, including marital status, religion, level of education, etc.
Most users have detailed profiles with plenty of photos. To attract single European women to your page on this dating site, add the following information: Smoking and drinking habits, Occupation, Education, Interests, Short bio.

Whether you choose to communicate via live chat or mail, you'll get an awesome experience on AmourFeel when dating European women.

CharmDate

Best For

Meeting Slavic ladies online

Avg. Users Online

2K+

Bonus for new users

  • Free chat and broadcast vouchers
  • Chat voucher
  • 2 free greetings
  • Special offer for the first order–buy 2 credits at $4

Main features:
  • One-on-one video chat room
  • Phone call feature
  • Broadcast video shows
  • Mail service
Chances are this European dating app will become your favorite one due to numerous presented options for members. First of all, you should notice the variety of communication tools offered by CharmDate
  • Live chat. You can send stickers, emoticons, and photos when messaging.
  • Admirer mail. Get or write romantic letters to ladies you like.
  • Call service. If you don't want to spend most of the time exchanging short phrases, just have a conversation with a charming woman on the phone.
Additionally, users may upload photos and videos to increase their chances of finding a partner.

CharmDate is a secure platform for single men and women. It's one of the foreign dating sites with 24/7 customer support, a 100% confidentiality guarantee, and strong safety measures. So, you won't be disappointed by the time spent with this service.

EuropeanDate

Best For

Single foreign men seeking a girlfriend in Europe

Avg. Users Online

4K+

Bonus for new users

  • Interaction vouchers
  • You can use premium features for free for one month instead of $9.99

Main features:
  • Advanced searching opportunities.
  • Instant messaging service.
  • Voice messages.
EuropeanDate is one of the most popular online dating sites in Europe. A female audience counts thousands of ladies from different regions. Profiles of most members are detailed and contain the following information: Short bio, Age, Zodiac, Habits, English level, Relationship status, Profession, Children.

EuropeanDate has free registration and a range of fee-based features that make dating abroad excellent:
  • Chatting.
  • Sending letters.
  • Unlocking all photos and videos.
  • Communicating via webcam.
  • Sending stickers.
EuropeanDate is a good choice for European internet dating if you strive to build a relationship as it has a gift delivery service.

RealEuropeanBeauty

Best For

Meeting European singles

Avg. Users Online

3.5K+

Bonus for new users

  • Bonus points for editing your profile
  • A 12$-discount on the first 2 credits

Main features:
  • Live stream.
  • Photos and videos in a messenger.
  • Accurate search.
If you want to have fun, communicate, and get access to diverse interaction tools, then RealEuropeanBeauty is the European women dating site you need. Here are a few features you'll definitely like:
  • Recording and watching video shows of other members.
  • Making phone calls.
  • Sending virtual gifts.
  • Writing letters.
  • Ordering real presents for charming ladies.
RealEuropeanBeauty is one of the best European dating sites as it has a bonus system allowing you to earn points by taking different actions on the platform:
  • Editing a profile.
  • Verifying email and mobile number.
  • Installing a dating app.
  • Viewing private videos.
You can use the collected points to send introduction letters to ladies.

No doubt that RealEuropeanBeauty is a perfect choice to date European women.

SingleSlavic

Best For

Finding a romantic partner

Avg. Users Online

15K+

Bonus for new users
  • Complimentary chat vouchers
  • Discount on the first package of 2 credits, which costs $15.99 on average
  • Access to premium features for one month

Main features:
  • Video connection.
  • Mailbox.
  • Instant messenger.
  • Detailed profiles.
SingleSlavic is among the most reputable European dating websites as it has a rich history.

Once you sign up, you'll get free vouchers allowing you to try chatting with ladies. However, before starting a conversation, it's better to create an attractive profile. There are plenty of questions to answer, so you'll have an opportunity to tell the most important information about yourself on this dating site: Language, Education, Career, Income, Type of a relationship you're looking for.

To meet European ladies and interact with them, press one of the buttons near their photos even before visiting their pages:
  • Chat now.
  • Say "Hi."
  • Send mail.
The variety of communication tools and high-quality profiles make SingleSlavic worth your attention.

What should you know about European dating culture?

If you're an American guy, you might need to learn a few aspects of building a relationship with a lady from overseas. Here are the things common to the European dating culture:
  • It's Ok to ask a person out for a drink, especially in the United Kingdom. Different activities are welcomed on a date. For example, the offer to ride a bicycle or take a dancing class together will be warmly accepted.
  • A man shouldn't pay the bill on his own. European ladies are independent and believe in equality for partners. For example, in Sweden, females often prefer to have separate budgets from their husbands.
  • Dating in Europe is straightforward as people don't like to play games and guess whether they're in a relationship. They clarify everything at the early stages.
  • In countries like Ukraine and Poland, couples often date for a few years before deciding to marry.
  • Looking good is a must. In Europe, both men and ladies strive to make a good first impression by wearing something nice.
  • Romantic gestures are really adored in Italy. A woman will be glad to see you making effort to win her heart.
So, if you want to meet a woman from this region, you can find a girlfriend online. But it's necessary to remember the aspects mentioned below. Although dating in Europe vs America doesn't seem challenging, you should be prepared for some differences.

How to pick the best European dating websites?

Use the tips below to research the niche and find reliable dating apps to meet European women on your own:
  • Read testimonials. Pay attention to such important details as profile quality, safety measures, navigation, audience, and prices. You'll find lots of reviews of popular Ukrainian dating sites and other platforms containing this information.
  • Register. Most platforms offer free sign-up, and therefore, you'll have the chance to look around and check whether the website is easy to use.
  • Consider communication tools. Dating apps for finding European ladies should be convenient and effective. The best services have live chat, mailbox, video connection, stickers, and other interaction features.
  • Check pricing policies. Make sure whether the financial side meets your budget expectations and what the requirements are. Some dating apps have a monthly subscription, while others allow members to purchase credits whenever they need to refill the balance.
  • Check safety measures. The best international dating sites have 24/7 customer support, anti-scam policies, and secure payment methods.
With these recommendations, you'll find a dating app that will meet all your needs.

How to avoid scams on European dating websites?

To enjoy online communicating and dating singles from Europe, you should be careful and attentive. Otherwise, you'll become the victim of a fraudster. Use these recommendations to avoid red flags:
  • Don't transfer the money when you meet someone. Even if a woman says that she's ill and doesn't have money to buy medications, her relative is dying, or she'll visit you, you shouldn't trust her.
  • Stay on the dating website. In case you switch to a messenger, social media, or give your email address, a scammer will get your personal data.
  • Refuse to create intimate content. A fraudster will use your photos or videos to blackmail you.
  • Don't click the received links. Once you're redirected to another website, your data will be stolen and used by a fraudster.
  • Check the social media pages of a lady you've just met to make sure it's a real person. Pay attention to her recent posts, photos, and followers.
The best way to stay safe is to choose legitimate international dating sites.

Once you've found out how to meet European women, you can start searching for a perfect partner for casual dating or serious relationships. Whether you pick a website from the list above or use the tips to find a platform on your own, you'll get acquainted with a lot of new people online.

FAQ

Where can I date a European woman?

You can choose one of the websites from the list above because European women use dating apps to meet foreign men. You'll find women from Ukraine, Italy, Poland, Sweden, and other countries of the region online.

How can I meet Europeans online?

Register on a reliable dating platform, complete your profile, and upload a couple of photos. Apply search filters to your preferences or pick someone from suggestions and start a conversation.

How is dating in Europe?

You'll definitely enjoy overseas dating as European ladies are open-minded and romantic. Of course, you might be surprised by the lady's desire to pay her part of the bill at a restaurant or her straightforwardness, but you'll also be mesmerized by her manners and behavior. Besides, you'll need to prepare to spend much time together and be involved in different activities.
