Best Male Enhancement Pills Based on High-Quality Ingredients

To help with your hunt, we are going to talk about the ten best male enhancement pills currently making the rounds. We’ll focus on the ingredients for each supplement and how they support and promote the effectiveness of the supplement.
VigRX Plus came in #1 on our list, with Erectin coming in at a close second. There are eight other remarkable supplements that are worth noting as well, though. So let’s get started.
Are You In The Market For A Male Enhancement Pill?
Are you ready to spice up your sex life? Are you ready to bring your orgasms, sexual desires, and overall sexual satisfaction to the next level?
The truth is, most aging men can benefit greatly from a male enhancement pill. Sex was different and easier when we were in our 20s. But as we fall victim to good old Father Time, our sex life does begin to suffer as well.
A male enhancement pill, depending on which direction you go in, can enhance sexual desire and performance like you didn’t think was possible. The supplement will only be effective with the proper ingredients and formula, however. There are thousands of pills on the market, and a very good handful of them do not deliver anything even close to what they promise.
This is why it is so important to know what to look for in your male enhancement supplement – to help you out the good from the bad. Here we have compiled a list of our top 10 choices, with a special emphasis placed on the formula when ranking them.
Why Ingredients Are So Important
When compiling our list of our 10 best of the best male enhancement pills, a special emphasis was placed on the ingredients of each product. It might seem obvious to some, but ingredients are by far the most important aspect of any health supplement you put into your body.
If you are putting this supplement in your body every single day, you need to know that not only will it work, but it will be safe.
What To Look For In Quality Ingredients
Unless you’ve studied this specific area of science, it can be hard to know what are good ingredients and bad ingredients. There are a lot of ineffective ingredients out there, but there are also a lot of effective ingredients.
Each male enhancement supplement that made our list uses top-notch, effective ingredients and we will explain the benefits of each one in-depth. It’s our hope that you can have a better understanding of how they work so you can make an informed decision about what’s right for you.
In case you want to do some digging around on your own, here are some key details to keep in mind when looking at adding a new pill regime to your diet:
Organic, Natural Formula
You generally always want all-natural ingredients. While chemicals can be effective, when it comes to male enhancement they are not always required. Our ancestors have been using various herbal and vitamin-rich ingredients for centuries to achieve high levels of sexual performance. Chemicals can be harmful to the body, and are simply not always necessary.
Another benefit of an all-natural formula is you don’t need a prescription to get a hold of it. This makes it so much easier and cheaper to try out.
Clean And Safe Manufacturing
When looking at manufacturing practices, look for keywords such as cGMP certified, FDA-Inspected facilities, and U.S.-panted ingredients.
cGMP certified means that the manufacturing company follows all of the same guidelines that any large pharmaceutical company, guaranteeing quality and consistent results. FDA-Inspected facilities guarantee a clean, safe, and humane manufacturing space. U.S.-patented ingredients guarantee high-quality ingredients.
No Allergic Reactions
Everybody’s bodies react differently to different things. You should know your body and try to determine what works best for your body. Generally, with organic male enhancement supplements, this isn’t a common issue. That being said, if you try a supplement and notice something is off (in a bad way) in your body, stop immediately.
A male enhancement pill that is formulated with various herbs, minerals, and popular nutrients, should not be causing allergic reactions in a majority of people. But if you know any allergies you have, always make sure to check the ingredient list for any potential negative reactions.
Side Effect Free
If you stuck to a supplement that uses all-natural, organic ingredients chances are it is side-effect free. This is a major advantage of choosing natural male enhancement supplements over other options available right now.
You can check reviews, personal testimonials, and clinical studies to look at any reported negative side effects that others experienced.
Now that you have a better understanding of whether a male enhancement pill can help you and what to look for, let’s jump right into our top then choices.
VigRX Plus aims to turbocharge your libido and give you rock-solid erections. With an increased sex drive and better erections, you can satisfy both yourself and your partner like you never thought was possible.
VigRX Plus is designed for men who want the sex life of their youth, and it can give you just that. With increased libido, you have better control over your erections and can perform like a sex god.
Ingredients List
Since we’ve emphasized the importance of the ingredients list in any supplement, let’s take a close look at the VigRX Plus formula to understand how each proponent benefits your body and sexual functions.
Damiana
Found throughout North and Central America and the Caribbean, this plant promotes oxygen supply and increases blood flow. Increased blood flow, means more blood going directly to the penis, leading to harder and bigger erections.
Epimedium Leaf Extract
This extract contains antioxidant properties that aid in the transportation of nitric oxide and the production of testosterone. Nitric oxide plays a critical role in the system, sending messages to direct oxygen flow to certain areas of the body. Increased testosterone levels are associated with higher libido.
Asian Red Ginseng
Ginseng has been used for thousands of years to help boost sexual desire, enhance sexual sensations, and provide additional health benefits to the body.
Muira Puama Bark Extract
Nicknamed “the erection root”, this extract is shown to increase sexual desire, enhance libido, and maximize overall performance in bed.
Hawthorn Berry
These berries are filled with beneficial antioxidants that help promote healthy levels of blood flow to the penis, resulting in better erections. There are also a lot of other health benefits associated with hawthorn berries, such as improving cardiovascular health and lowering cholesterol levels.
Catuaba Bark Extract
This bark contains three different types of alkaloids (a naturally occurring compound that contains at least one nitrogen atom), catuabine A, B, and C. They assist the nervous system and help reduce fatigue, improve sleep quality, and enhance sexual performance.
Saw Palmetto
Research on this plant is still relatively new, but very promising. So far, it is shown to help increase testosterone levels by preventing excessive amounts of testosterone from being broken down into its byproduct, dihydrotestosterone.
Ginkgo Biloba
This is another ingredient that is rich in antioxidant properties. This plant is shown to help increase blood flow to the brain and nervous system, in turn drastically improving erection quality and performance.
Bioperine
A U.S.-patented ingredient derived from the black pepper extract, Peperine. Studies show that this black pepper assists your body with effective absorption, making the formula all that more effective.
How VigRX Plus Works
VigRX Plus uses these 9 ingredients as an ultimate cocktail of aphrodisiacs and sexually enhancing herbs. This is a safe and effective formula that focuses on:
- Increasing nitric oxide levels/blood flow to the penis.
- Boosting testosterone levels.
- Provide necessary nutrients and antioxidants that promote a healthy body.
Why VigRX Plus Is #1
While there are a lot of scams in the form of male enhancement supplements, we have a lot of excellent options on the list today. So why does VigRX Plus stand out as the clear #1 choice?
- Formula. VigRX Plus really stands out with a top-tier formulation that yields real results and agrees with the science on the matter. In addition, because all of the ingredients are all-natural and herbal, there are no reported side effects, and does not require a prescription.
- Positive Customer Reviews. There are endless positive reviews on this suppliment. Very few men have been disappointed with the results.
- Reliable Manufacturer. VigRX is a great brand that is reliable, safe, and follows all regular standards in the industry. Their male enhancement supplements are great choices. In addition, they offer complete transparency on both ingredients and the quality of their products.
- Money-Back Guarantee. If for whatever reason you are not satisfied with the results, you have the option to return your bottles for a complete refund. There is no financial risk with giving this a go.
The best place to get VigRX Plus is through their official website. It’s the only way to take advantage of the full money-back guarantee. The official site is also offers discounts on bulk orders and occasional free shipping so be on the lookout!
#2 Erectin
Erectin is aimed to give you bigger, harder erections, increase orgasm intensity, and last longer in bed. This is another ultimate male enhancement supplement that relies on all-natural, age-old ingredients to provide top-notch satisfaction in the bedroom.
Erectin is designed for men who are wanting to relive their glory days and sexual fantasies from their younger years. The shocking thing is, however, that these don’t have to remain sexual fantasies. With regular ingestion of this male enhancement supplement, it can become the new normal.
Ingredients List
You will actually notice a lot of similarities in the ingredients list between Erectin and VigRX Plus, which is why Erectin comes at such a close second. Both of these supplements have found what works best for enhancing the male libido and jumped on that formula.
Muira Puama Bark Extract
You can’t forget this “erection root”. This extract is included in the formula to increase sexual desire, enhance libido, and maximize overall performance in bed (as seen in our previous recommendation).
Chinese Hawthorn
Same as the Hawthorn berries in the previous recommendation, these berries are shown to promote healthy blood flow to the penis for better erection quality.
Tribulus Terrestris Seed Extract
Here we have a new ingredient that has been quickly gaining popularity in the sex world for its libido-enhancing effects. It has been used in traditional Chinese medicine for years to increase sexual desires in both men and women.
Catuaba Bark
We have another familiar ingredient. Remember that this one is effective in male enhancement supplements for its ability to aid and heal the nervous system for optimal performance.
Saw Palmetto
This ingredient is included to increase healthy testosterone levels for improved sexual performance and satisfaction.
Damiana Leaf
This leaf works in two ways: It has a calming effect and also is said to help boost libido.
Ginkgo Biloba Extract
This extract improves blood flow and nitric oxide levels for harder and better erections.
Korean Red Ginseng
Remember that ginseng is an ancient ingredient often used to enhance sexual performance and increase sexual desires.
Cuscuta Chinensis
This rootless plant has some phytochemicals (natural chemical compounds only found in plants) that are shown to boost libido.
Epimedium
Remember that this ingredient boosts libido by improving nitric oxide levels and aiding testosterone production.
Bioperine
The same black pepper extract that was mentioned earlier. This ingredient is added to the formula to increase the absorption of all the beneficial proponents of the supplement. There’s no point in taking a supplement if you aren’t going to be reaping all of the benefits at full capacity.
How Erectin Works
As you can tell by just going through the ingredients list, Erectin has a similar formula to the previous recommendation. While redundancy might not always be desired, these two supplements have completely mastered the “get rock-hard and enhance the sexual experience” idea to the tee. We love the similarities because it is proven to be safe, effective, and truly sexually mind-blowing.
Erectin enhances the sexual experience by including testosterone boosting, libido-enhancing, and nitric oxide supporting ingredients that result in all-in-all better sex life.
Why Erectin Is #2
It was a tough decision between Erectin and VigRX Plus for the top spot, and at the end of the day Erectin came in at a very close second. So why did Erectin come in second above the other supplements on our list?
- Formula. The Erectin formula has a lot of similarities with VigRX Plus. We know this formulation works, it is effective, and it is safe.
- Backed By Science. Erectin has gone through the wringer with clinical trials and passed every single time. This supplement is backed by doctors and comes highly recommended.
- Customer Flexibility on Dosages. It is recommended to begin taking one or two capsules a day, ideally with a meal. From there, you have the freedom to increase your dosage up to four capsules a day for maximum effects. If the results come on too strong, you can reduce your dosage back down to one or two again.
- Money-Back Guarantee. This supplement also has a complete money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the results.
Where to Buy Erectin
You can’t get Erectin in traditional supplement stores. The best place to buy Erectin is via the official website or directly from the manufacturer. This ensures you’re getting a quality product that is both safe and effective.
#3 VigRX Nitric Oxide
We have talked about the benefits of nitric oxide support with some of the ingredients previously mentioned. VigRX Nitric Oxide provides specific support for those nitric oxide levels, which leads to all kinds of additional health benefits, like:
- Increases libido
- Supports the cardiovascular system
- Helps improve gym results
- Increases stamina for training and other activities
- Reduces time for muscle recovery
Ingredients List
VigRX Nitric Oxide relies on an incredibly bare ingredients list compared to other supplements that made the list today. Sometimes minimal can be better.
Velox®
This is a patented ingredient that is made from L-Arginine and L-Citrulline. L-Arginine and L-Citrulline are both amino acids that play a major role in nitric oxide production in the body. The kidneys convert L-Citrulline into L-Arginine, which is then converted into nitric oxide.
There is a phenomenon known as the “L-Arginine” paradox which shows how taking these two amino acids together can drastically increase nitric oxide levels in the body.1 Higher levels of nitric oxide can lower blood pressure, in turn helping your body excel in other areas.
While taking a supplement packed full of herbal, natural ingredients generally proves to be beneficial for your body in many ways, VigRX Nitric Oxide keeps it to the bare minimum and has created a supplement that works magic with a minuscule ingredients list.
How VigRX Nitric Oxide Words
VigRX Nitric Oxide uses a simple formula that is clinically proven to maximize nitric oxide levels in the body. Unlike other male enhancement pills on our list today, VigRX Nitric Oxide focuses solely on those nitric oxide levels, allowing your body to reap the benefits (such as boosted libido, reduced recovery time in the gym, increased endurance).
Where to Buy VigRX Nitric Oxide
We always recommend shopping directly with the manufacturer whenever possible. This is especially true for male enhancement supplements like VigRX Nitric Oxide. You can expect a fresher, higher-quality product in addition to select discounts only the manufacturer can make.
#4 ExtenZe
ExtenZe comes in toward the top of our list as an effective male enhancement pill that focuses on improving sexual performance. ExtenZe uses an all-herbal blend to increase blood flow and results in rock-hard erections that occur more frequently and orgasmically.
ExtenZe is designed for men wanting to increase their ability to last longer in bed while pleasing their partner (and themselves) with harder erections. These erections explode in electrifying orgasms that will leave you wanting more every single day.
Ingredients List
While ExtenZe has a similar goal to our top two recommendations, it uses a more unique formula that reaches that same goal. ExtenZe has a more distinctive blend of ingredients comprising this magic pill, with only a few repeated ingredients from other supplements on the list.
Niacin
This ingredient is an organic compound and a variant of Vitamin B3. This ingredient has shown to improve erectile quality in men that have high cholesterol.
Folic Acid
This natural ingredient helps restore the reproductive system in men and is also shown to boost energy levels with daily consumption.
Velvet Bean Extract
This extract has been used in ancient medicine for centuries to help repair male fertility, nervous disorders, and as a natural libido enhancer.
DHEA
This is a hormone naturally produced in the adrenal gland in the body. Low levels of DHEA is associated with infertility, erectile difficulties in men, and low sex drive in women.
Maca
Maca is an edible plant that is full of all kinds of necessary nutrients and vitamins. It is very high in nutrition and is also said to help boost libido and repair fertility.
Cnidium Monnieri
This ingredient actually comes from a very beautiful flowering plant. It is a common ingredient in Chinese medicine and other beauty products. It has been shown to increase libido and help repair erectile issues.
Zinc
This ingredient is included to boost testosterone levels and assist in the productivity of the reproductive system.
Pregnenolone
This is another hormone that is produced in the adrenal gland. This specific hormone plays a role in the production of testosterone. This results in an enhanced sex drive.
Piper Longum
This ingredient is included to increase the absorption qualities of the recipe. It is shown to help your body process the supplement more effectively, making the benefits stronger.
Yohimbe Extract
This extract is a fat-burning ingredient that boosts energy levels and can help with erectile difficulties.
Tribulus Terrestris
This plant contains a compound called protodioscin, which is linked to male sexual function. This ingredient helps enhance sexual function and supports healthy testosterone levels.
Horny Goat Weed
This isn’t the first time this plant has made it on the ingredients list today, and it won’t be the last. It received its name centuries ago when a farmer noticed his goats were a lot more sexually active after feeding on this plant.
Muira Puama Extract
This extract not only enhances libido but also helps improve brain fog and results in a more clear mental focus.
Astragalus
This plant helps improve the health of the lungs, adrenal glands, and gastrointestinal tract in addition to reducing fatigue and sweating.
L-Arginine Hydrochloride
We have talked about the importance of L-Arginine in nitric oxide production. It also plays a major role in testosterone production.
How ExtenZe Works
ExtenZe has a very comprehensive ingredients list that targets testosterone levels and overall bodily health. ExtenZe recognizes the importance of health maintenance and how it connects to sexual performance.
ExtenZe includes ingredients that not only boost testosterone levels and act as an aphrodisiac but also address energy levels and mental focus. This fact makes this supplement a powerful one for men looking for that extra boost in the bedroom.
Where to Buy ExtenZe
ExtenZe can only be bought online through the makers of the supplement. Discreet shipments are sent directly to your door so you can start your path to bigger, harder erections almost immediately.
ProSolution Pills tackle the problems many aging men experience by addressing the problems straight from the source. The goal of ProSolution Pills is to increase sexual pleasures, intensify orgasms, and result in bigger and harder erections.
ProSolution Pills is designed for men who need that desire increased sexual satisfaction. This supplement focuses not only on giving harder erections but other areas of health because mind-blowing orgasms do require a healthy body and mind.
Ingredients List
While there will be a couple of familiar ingredients in ProSolution Pills, on the whole they use a unique and powerful formula. These nine ingredients offer the precise blend of sexual restoration and body rejuvenation to give you those strong orgasms.
Solidilin
This plant contains the precursor to dopamine, L-Dopa. L-Dopa is only found in plants, but when consumed can release that same “happy” chemical we all know about with dopamine. This chemical can make you feel more pleasure and desire. It is also shown to help improve motivation and performance overall.
Korean Ginseng
Found in many of the other supplements on our list, Ginseng is shown to help sexual functions by increasing hardness and libido.
Butea Superba
This root is found in Thailand and other Asian regions, it has been used for centuries in ancient medicine to help improve sexual performance.
Momordica
This fruit is loaded with vitamin A, vitamin C, and folate. These ingredients can play a role in testosterone production and help manage weight.
Apigenin and Amla
These two ingredients are filled with various antioxidants and nutrients that help improve sexual health and performance.2 They also keep white blood vessels clear, which allows for optimal performance in the sheets (and at the gym).
Arjuna
This ingredient is also included to help promote healthy blood vessels, which in turn can aid healthy blood pressure levels. Healthy blood pressure levels mean better performance, stamina, and erection strength.
Cordyceps
This fungus has been used in ancient Chinese medicine to treat erectile issues and help improve performance quality. It is linked with healthy testosterone levels.
Zinc Oxide
This is also not the first time zinc has made it on the ingredients list today. This is an excellent ingredient that helps aid testosterone production and increases sperm count.
Reishi Mushroom
This mushroom has been under a lot of various studies recently due to its powerful effect. So far, it is shown to improve energy levels and increase stamina among other health benefits provided by consumption.
How ProSolution Pills Works
ProSolution Pills use a combination of herbal and nutrient-rich ingredients to give the body the tools it needs to boost overall sexual performance. This supplement relies on a high-quality formula to give you healthy blood vessels, essential minerals, and extra testosterone support.
This is a fool-proof formula that effectively leads to increased libido, more stamina, better control, and more intense orgasms.
Where to Buy ProSolution Pills
The best place to get ProSolution Pills is via the official website. You can enjoy bulk discounts, free shipping on certain orders, and the occasional flash sale. You’ll also be able to rest easy knowing you’re getting a product that is at pique freshness and potency.
Speaking of intensified orgasms, the next supplement on our list is the master of orgasm intensity. Volume Pills aims to make each and every orgasm chart-topping by drastically increasing semen volume, giving longer orgasms, and harder erections.
This supplement is designed for men who are interesting in spicing up the bedroom activities with porn-star quality cum loads and mind-blowing orgasms like you’ve never had before.
Ingredients List
Volume Pills draws on 12 ingredients to give you these intensified orgasms and incredible cum volumes. Volume Pills uses a unique blend of various natural aphrodisiacs and herbal remedies to get the semen juices flowing at max capacity.
Solidilin
This is a very unique ingredient, not often found in male enhancement pills. An herbal compound from Korea, this ingredient charges the libido, drastically increasing sexual desires and heightening the pleasurable sensations.
Xi Lam Rou Gi and Hong Hua Fin
These are both types of vasodilators, which means they open up the blood vessels to allow optimal blood flow through the body. This increased blood flow helps maintain harder erections for longer.
4,5,7 Trihydroxyflavone
These are citrus bioflavonoids, which are shown to help improve blood flow and reduce swelling in the body.
Emblica Officinalis
This ingredient pairs well with the previous one. This ingredient helps aid optimal blood flow traffic and maintain healthy male sexual organs.
San Guo Mu
This is a traditional Chinese herb currently being studied for all sorts of remedies. Here, it is beneficial to help regulate heart and blood pressure.
Dong Chong Xia Cao
An all-natural ingredient that boosts testosterone, improving the quality of sex and orgasms.
Zinc Oxide
This compound has been featured a couple of times on our list today. Zinc proves to be beneficial to testosterone levels.
Ling Zhi
This ingredient is an ancient mushroom that has long been hailed as “the mushroom of immortality” by some. It helps drastically increase energy levels, focus, and lift your mood. All of these benefits can help improve sexual performance.
Xian Mao
This ingredient is an herbal plant from India that has been used to increase interest in sex and overall enjoyment.
Tian Men Dong
Also called Chinese asparagus, this plant proves to hold many beneficial properties for the body and mind. It has a calming effect and is connected to better sexual performance.
Drilizen
This organic ingredient is a key ingredient for any male enhancement supplement. Its primary function is to aid nitric oxide production, leading to harder and bigger erections.
Fucus Vesiculosis
A seaweed found on the Pacific and Atlantic coasts, this plant can help restore the metabolism which in turn leads to more pleasurable sensations and better performance.
How Volume Pills Works
Volume Pills uses this unique blend of aphrodisiac, herbal ingredients to create a well-rounded experience for men of all ages. This supplement focuses on increasing nitric oxide production, amping up the sex drive, and giving virility for massive cum loads.
Volume Pills encompasses an in-depth ingredients list that is proven to enhance the sexual experience and result in intensified orgasms.
Where to Buy Volume Pills
The only place to purchase the real Volume Pills is directly through the manufacturer. There are a lot of fake products out there designed to increase semen load size but Volume Pills offers real results you can rely on.
#7 Semenax
On the same page of orgasm intensity, we have Semenax coming in toward the bottom of our list. This supplement also aims to intensify orgasms and drastically increase the cum load size.
Semenax has a very similar goal to the previous supplement. It is designed for men looking to cum like a pornstar and feel like a pornstar during sex. It increases orgasm control and gives even longer orgasms than you ever thought was possible.
Ingredients List
Semenax has the most extensive ingredient list of any male enhancement pill that made our list today. With a whopping 17 ingredients making up Semenax, it tries to cover all bases in regards to enhancing sexual performance. And it does a pretty fair job of this.
You’ll recognize many of the ingredients here, but you’ll find some new names as well.
Swedish Pollen Flower
Pollen is stuffed full of essential nutrients and minerals necessary for a healthy reproductive system.
L-Arginine HCL
Studies show that L-Arginine HCL plays a massive role in semen volume and can even greatly boost libido.4 This is an essential ingredient for improving sexual performance and orgasm intensity.
L-Lysine
This is an amino acid that plays a role in healthy testosterone production, sperm output, and overall semen quality.
Epimedium Sagittatum
We’ve talked about it before, this “horny goat weed” is a known libido enhancer, testosterone booster, and can even increase semen volumes.
Zinc Oxide and Zinc Aspartate
Zinc pairs particularly well with L-Lysine. It helps thicken and improve semen, in addition to boosting testosterone and sexual performance.
L-Carnitine
Another amino acid is linked to healthy sperm and a healthy reproductive system.
Catuaba Bark
This herbal blend has anti-depressant qualities and has been used for centuries to help enhance libido and sexual performance.
Pumpkin Seed
These seeds are naturally high in zinc, providing another source for intense libido enhancement and even beneficial for a healthy prostate.
Maca
Studies show that maca helps boost energy levels, stamina, and endurance for a more exciting and rowdy sexual experience.
Vitamin E
This is an antioxidant that is proven to act as a blood thinner and support healthy blood flow to the penis.
Pine Bark Extract
This extract contains flavonoids that are rich with antioxidant properties and aid in nitric oxide production for harder and better erections.
Muira Puama
This natural ingredient, nicknamed “potency wood”, is shown to improve sexual desires and increase erectile function.
Hawthorne
Stuffed with antioxidants and flavonoids that assist your body in maintaining healthy functions, it is particularly useful here for aiding blood flow to the penis, resulting in better erections.
Cranberry Extract
Cranberries are rich with nutrients, like Vitamin A and C, that help your body improve overall sexual functions and increase libido.
Sarsaparilla
While not many people have heard of this herb, it works magic on sexual health. It has been used for ages to enhance sexual performance in men and fertility in women.
Avena Sativa Extract
This extract is thought to increase sexual fantasies and increase testosterone production for better sexual performance.
Butea Superba
The final ingredient is a natural aphrodisiac that is said to increase sexual desire and overall sexual performance.
How Semenax Works
Semenax uses a very complex and extensive ingredients list but can capture some of the best ingredients for male sexual performance here. The final result is a supercharged libido, better semen quality and output, and heightened orgasm intensity.
Where to Buy Semenax
Semenax should only be bought from the official website. Otherwise, you could be getting an inferior product that isn’t worth much more than a sugar pill. While you may be able to find it elsewhere, we don’t recommend taking the risk.
#8 Magna RX
While the previous two supplements are designed specifically for orgasm intensity and semen volume, we return to a more traditional approach to male enhancement with Magna RX. This supplement program focuses on improving the sexual experience by helping you get harder and achieve bigger erections.
This supplement is designed for men who are seeking to bring their partner to a climax with a massively hard erection. By providing ultimate sexual pleasure, you can also notice a confidence boost and strengthened sexual performance.
Ingredients List
Magna RX is another supplement with a completely stacked ingredients list. With 16 ingredients making up this daily regime, you are sure to get sexual enhancement benefits from all directions.
Many of these ingredients will look familiar from previous supplements. To avoid recurrent discussion on the same ingredients, we will only go into detail on the more unique properties found in Magna RX.
Pygeum Bark
This ingredient helps counter enlarged prostate symptoms, leading to better sexual performance.
Oat Straw
This ingredient is beneficial for the heart and improves blood flow throughout the body for harder erections.
Oyster Meat
Oysters are an incredibly popular aphrodisiac. Oyster meat is high in zinc and can help boost libido and sexual drive.
Stinging Nettle
This is another ingredient included to help maintain a healthy prostate and lower blood pressure. Both of these affect sexual performance.
Orchid Substance
This flower is shown to aid healthy testosterone production and boost stamina in the bedroom.
Cayenne Fruit
Cayenne is linked to healthy blood pressure levels, a faster metabolism, and even healthier-looking skin.
Astralagus
This natural ingredient is shown to help adrenal glands (linked to sex hormone production) and increase energy levels for higher-quality performance in the bedroom.
Pumpkin Seed
These seeds are connected with higher hormone production and help fight enlarged prostate symptoms as well.
Licorice Root
This root is suggested to help detoxify the liver and lower stress levels. Lower stress means, more energy to focus on sexual activities.
Maca Root, Horny Goat Weed, Catuaba Bark, Asian Ginseng, L-Arginine, Muira Puama, Sarsaparilla
These are the key ingredients in Magna RX that we have talked about extensively thus far in regards to previous male enhancement pills on the list.
How Magna RX Works
Magna RX uses testosterone boosting, natural ingredients that help improve prostate health and blood flow to result in rock-hard erections and amplified sexual performance.
Magna RX targets the three chambers of the penis that fill with blood during an erection and aims to maximize the number of blood vessels and blood in the chambers for a bigger and harder erect penis.
Where to Buy Magna RX
Occiasionally, you can find Magna RX around the web on discount sites. However, we always recommend sticking with the real deal when shopping for any health supplement. The Magna RX official site offers exclusive discounts, free shipping, and a 100% money-back guarantee.
#9 VigRX Tongkat Ali
The second to last supplement on our list is VigRX Tongkat Ali. This is a classic male enhancement pill that focuses on making constant sex the new norm. By increasing testosterone and cortisol levels, you can drastically improve sexual performance and experience.
VigRX Tongkat Ali is designed for men who have noticed a significant decline in their sexual escapades and want an easy way to regain control again.
Ingredients List
Unlike some other supplements on our list today, VigRX Tongkat Ali utilizes a very simple and straightforward formula to achieve results.
Tongkat Ali LJ100
As the name suggests, Tongkat Ali is the most essential ingredient in the formula. Tongkat Ali comes from Malaysia and is shown to improve sexual performance, increase arousal, and improve sperm health as well.
In addition, this ingredient is also proven to enhance athletic performance by helping build muscle and reduce recovery time in the gym.6
Vitamin B1
B1 deficiency causes a large variety of health problems. Some of these include declining libido and low energy levels. By including Vitamin B1 in the formula, you are guaranteed to reach your recommended daily dose of Vitamin B1.
Vitamin B6
Vitamin B6 plays a huge role in the production of sex hormones, like testosterone. A B6 deficiency may directly impact your sex life and sex drive.
Zinc
We’ve talked about zinc concerning other male enhancement pills on the list. It’s an important ingredient as it is directly linked with testosterone production.
How VigRX Tongkat Ali Works
VigRX Tongkat Ali is a simple male enhancement pill that yields some pretty impressive results. By including Vitamin B1, B6, and Zinc in its formula, it gives your body the essential nutrients it needs to prepare for every sexual encounter.
Tongkat Ali is a beneficial ingredient, as it helps not only in the sack but also in the gym and athletic gains. The results of VigRX Tongkat Ali are exceptional for such a simple addition to the diet.
Where to Buy VigRX Tongkat Ali
VigRX Tongkat Ali is best bought through the official website. VigRX is a well-known brand that offers exceptional products at peak freshness, purity, and potency. You can also expect discounts on larger orders and take advantage of the 67-day trial period when you buy online.
#10 VigRX Organic Bio Maca
VigRX Organic Bio Maca comes in last on our list, but for the right man could be just the right choice for a male enhancement pill. This particular supplement not only increases libido and sex drive but also helps repair and restore male fertility.
This supplement is designed for men who desire that extra push in the sack, but also want to increase fertility chances by restoring the reproductive system. This supplement also helps increase energy levels and enhance memory.
Ingredients List
The formulation for VigRX Organic Bio Maca is the most simple of all the male enhancement supplements on our list. With only two ingredients, this supplement sticks to what works best and doesn’t waste any time adding additional little boosts.
Maca
We have already talked about many of the sexual benefits of Maca on men who take it regularly. Maca is shown to drastically improve sexual desires, enhance libido, and increase testosterone levels.7
In addition, Maca is shown to aid fertility. Studies show that Maca is beneficial for sperm motility, quantity, and overall semen quality.8
Bioperine
This ingredient was talked about in the supplements at the top of our list. Bioperine is made from a black pepper extract. It aids your body’s ability to absorb all the nutrients from the supplement, maximizing the gains that you experience.
How VigRX Organic Bio Maca Works
VigRX Organic Bio Maca relies largely on a single ingredient— Maca. While some men recommend taking maca on its own to get all of the benefits, VigRX Organic Bio Maca adds a great addition in the form of Bioperine.
Bioperine allows your body to fully absorb the positive qualities of maca, which you could not get on your own.
Where to Buy VigRX Organic Bio Maca
As always, we suggest only buying VigRX products via the official website. VigRX Organic Bio Maca is no different. There are a ton of benefits when buying right from the manufacturer including, free shipping, bulk discounts, and a product that’s guaranteed to work.
What are the Best Male Enhancement Pills for You?
You are here because you have decided that you want to give a male enhancement pill a try. Whether it’s because you want to amplify your sexual arousal, enhance your erection strength, or increase orgasm intensity – you’ve come to the right place.
When choosing the best male enhancement pills for all of your desires and needs, it’s important to look closely at the ingredients. The formula is the obvious foundation for anything that you put in your body. You want a safe, natural, and effective formula to get the job done.
After scrutinizing the ingredients for the best male enhancement supplements on the market, we have compiled this list of the top 10 to help guide you in the right direction. VigRX Plus made it at #1 on our list, but there are many other reliable and consistent options available for all of your sexual needs. You truly can’t go wrong with any of the options on our list.
