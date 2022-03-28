Best Online Casinos in Canada According To Reddit

Yukon Gold - Best Overall Casino

The online gambling industry is one that is ever-growing, and that statement is especially true in Canada. Unlike many other countries, Canada is a nation that allows online gambling to take place within its borders (with it being regulated and taxed, of course). Naturally, this has resulted in a lot of competition between several online casinos all throughout Canada, all looking to win the title of best online Casino in Canada. However, with all of the heavy advertising taking place it can be quite challenging for the average casual gambler to figure out which casino is really the best. For this reason, we took to Reddit to read what others claimed were the best online casinos to play at in Canada. As many of you already know, Redditors are often ahead of the curve on such matters and they generally know what is truly best.After searching and sifting through hundreds of threads on Reddit dating back to 2015, we found that Yukon Gold Casino is the one online casino that was mentioned most frequently when paired with the words “best in Canada”. It is clear that Yukon Gold offers a level of quality that other online casinos simply can’t seem to match which is why it finds itself atop this list. Having been established in 2004, this casino has nearly two decades of experience in serving Canadians who wish to gamble. They offer an array of different game modes including slots, poker, blackjack, roulette, and many more (500+). On top of that, you can play at this casino on your desktop, laptop, or mobile device (iPhone, Android, or tablet). They are also quite reliable as far as software is concerned, and Yukon Gold is a casino that offers 24/7 support via live chat and email to ensure your satisfaction with their service. As we can see, Yukon Gold is a casino that has evolved with time and for this reason it is one of Reddit’s favourites. Click here to claim your sign-up bonus with this casino.Zodiac Casino is another casino that has been in the space for quite a while having been founded in 2001. Reddit seems to love this casino nearly as much as they love Yukon Gold casino. The one thing that one might claim holds it back is a lack of variety. Granted, there are still over 300 different games to choose from but considering that other casinos are in the thousands, that might be a little bit underwhelming to some Canadians. This is a casino that is fairly popular amongst slots lovers as this casino specializes in slot games, so if that’s your thing - definitely check out Zodiac Casino. In terms of reliability they are up there with the best. Zodiac Casino also has terrific support and they can be contacted at any time via live chat, online contact form, or phone. One thing that should be noted however is that Zodiac Casino places a heavy emphasis on microgaming so if that is not your thing, you may want to look elsewhere.You’ve probably seen the commercials by now if you live in Canada - PlayOJO seems to be growing faster than any other online casino in Canada and Reddit has definitely taken notice of that. Geared towards slots, PlayOJO offers a terrific array of game modes and game types that covers the vast majority of gamblers throughout the nation. This is a much newer casino (2017) and the fact that they are already being mentioned with the likes of Yukon Gold as being the best online casinos in Canada is truly an admirable feat. There are a lot of factors that helped propel this online casino as high as it is - some of them are that: there is no wagering, ever, there are no winning restrictions, you can get money back on every bet (win or lose). It has an extremely easy-to-use website and gaming can even be done on a mobile device. Client support is offered 24/7 through live chat or email. The big thing with this casino is that there are no wagering requirements ever, which place is firmly above many other casinos in Canada. The one downside is that there are no crypto payments (yet).JackpotCity casino is a casino that has also been around for quite a while, and it is likely the most recognizable casino on this list due to their commercials airing on TV over the years. Although still one of the best online casinos overall, it is not what it once was - at one point in time this was considered by many to be the best online casino for Canadians to play at. In recent years it has very slightly deteriorated in quality, but it still remains firmly in the top 5. One of the biggest draws to this casino is just how big some of the jackpots are (oftentimes ranging in the millions). Because they are a larger casino, the potential winnings are quite significant. They are also loved for their wide range of games that they offer which are both diverse and consistently great. Some of the games you can find on Jackpot City are: Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, Video poker, Bingo, Keno, Scratch card, and many more. This is also one of the oldest online casinos in the world - JackpotCity casino was founded in 1998! This means that they have well over two decades of experience in serving Canadians. Their security is top-notch and their reputation is nearly flawless.Genesis is one of the fastest-growing casinos on our list. Having been around since 2019, it is also the newest on our list, and the fact that it has already made the top 5 is truly a remarkable feat. The reason for its high ranking is that it offers a plethora of captivating and well thought-out games that keeps players coming back. This is also one of those casinos that offers many different sign-up bonuses, so players can choose how they wish to profit from their initial sign ups. Weekly tournaments are always offered on this online casino, and the winnings can be quite large, though not quite on JackpotCity casino’s level for the time being. Because it is a very new casino, we are quite satisfied with their software and mobile compatibility, and Reddit seems to feel the same way about this particular online casino. It is not yet the best online casino in Canada, but it wouldn’t be absurd to expect it to get there one day in the not so distant future.Quatro casino is a website that used to be higher on this list but has since fallen off just a little bit. This is a casino that is quite similar to Yukon gold in many ways, but it just seems to have adapted less to current gambling conditions. There are just fewer games (and not enough new ones being added on a consistent basis). On top of that, there is too much of a focus on microgaming when many gamblers are looking for mega jackpots and other types of betting that focus on larger sums. Sure, you can have decent fun on Quatro casino and it is still one of the best in the business in the grand scheme of things, but we hold them to a very high standard and think that with a few modifications, they can move even higher up on this list. Depending on what kind of gaming you’re looking to do, this can be a great option. Reddit certainly seemed to have loved it.Another casino that we recommend our readers check out is Mansion Casino. This one has been around since 2004 and has served tens of thousands of Canadians over the years. Mansion Casino is probably more popular in Europe and many of their adverts show that their sign up bonuses are in Euros rather than Canadian dollars. This is not an issue however as those registering to this casino from Canada will be shown the Canadian version of their website which uses Canadian dollars. Mansion Casino is a site that has been consistently good but not quite great for a while now. Some of their features are incredible, but others can be underwhelming which is why Reddit decided to not rate this casino higher than 7. There are better casinos to play slots on, and the fact that there is a monthly withdrawal limit is a huge turn off for many people. The game variety is decent though, and support is generally pleasant to get in touch with. Players here stand a chance to win a progressive jackpot of up to $1,000,000.Grand Mondial is a name that might surprise some due to it being a relatively small casino, especially when paired against some of the other names we have outlined through this piece. The old saying “good things come in small packages” is true as it pertains to this specific casino - Grand Mondial Casino is definitely a worthy adversary to many of the names here. Now, is it as good as Yukon Gold or PlayOJO? Of course not, and that is also due to the fact that this platform has not adapted as well as it probably should have over the years. They do boast over 500 games, but many of these games have not been updated in years. Some people prefer that there are still old school casinos out there, but obviously not everyone is cool with that, and that’s why Grand Mondial can’t be too high on this list. They accept many of the popular payment methods that are accepted by pretty much any reputable casino these days and that includes: Interac, Interac E-Transfer, Visa, Mastercard, Bank transfer, American Express, ecoPayz, and several others. All in all, Grand Mondial Casino is not a bad online casino to register for if you are someone that is looking for a more classic-feeling online casino.This is one name that we had to put on our list out of respect. Some have even gone as far as to say that this is the best online casino in Canada, which is a fair take. However, Reddit does not agree with that sentiment. In fact, when discussing the top rated casinos in Canada, Reddit has very rarely mentioned this name. Granted, that could be for a plethora of reasons that have nothing to do with the website itself, but nevertheless it was rarely mentioned and for that reason we couldn’t have it higher than #9. Spin Casino is a casino that offers a lot of game variety, but where they really shine are at slots. This is definitely one of the best casinos in the entire world (not just Canada) if we’re looking at things strictly from a slots perspective. One other big advantage that Spin Casino has over its competition is that sports betting can also be done on their site, which is quite a big deal when considering that sports betting is growing at an extremely rapid pace over recent years.Casino Classic is another one of those casinos that has been around for more than two decades. The main difference between Casino Classic and other older online casinos is that unfortunately, Casino Classic has not evolved with the times as other casinos have. That isn’t to say that Casino Classic is irrelevant or unplayable because that is certainly not the case; they are just not what they used to be. Offering over 500 games powered by microgaming is favourable to some but not to others. It really is a matter of personal preference. Reddit has discussed this casino in the past, but has not mentioned it all that often in recent years and that means it is not considered a true threat of becoming the best online casino in Canada. The majority of games on this site are slots oriented, so I would only really recommend this website for those looking purely for slots entertainment. I would probably not recommend this site to those who are seeking poker and/or blackjack. One downside of this platform is that they do not offer support via phone which can definitely be frustrating to some individuals.Obviously everyone is different and there is no true best casino for every single person. The casino Reddit had listed as being the best in Canada is Yukon Gold, but if you’re the type of person that is strictly into sports betting you won’t find what you’re looking for on Yukon Gold. This is why we say that such matters are highly subjective; it all depends on what exactly you’re looking for since every single platform is different. However, there are some common aspects of each casino that you should look out for - let’s break down the things you should be taking into consideration when choosing an online casino.The best way to get a basic understanding of how a casino works and whether or not it’s worth your time is to truly see what kind of reputation a casino has. This is done by doing research online and reading reviews from multiple sources to confirm that a casino actually delivers on what it promises. It is for this reason why many of us search for Reddit’s opinion on many matters; we know that on Reddit, there are real people that are constantly reviewing things and giving honest opinions on whatever it is they are reviewing. From there, we can make a well-informed decision on what is also best for us. So the first thing to look at before registering to any casino is reputation - see how long they have been in business and what their clientele is saying about them.Security is extremely important when talking about online casinos. After all, you’ll be directly pouring money into an online platform (and hopefully extracting some as well). An unsecure website is vulnerable to hacking and fraud/theft, so it is in the best interest of each online casino to ensure that their site security is up to par. You can confirm whether or not a site is secure by checking their track record and seeing if they have been hacked before. If a casino has been around for a decade or two, has good reviews, and has never suffered from hacking, then it is probably a safe bet to say that their security is decent. Make sure that any casino you register with is using SSL encryption; you can confirm that this is the case by looking for a padlock next to your address bar and ensuring that the URL starts with ‘https’.As a potential new client for an online casino, you are very important. This is the very reason that so many casinos offer the bonuses that they do - these businesses want to pull you in and retain you for the long run. Make sure you carefully analyze each casino and the kind of bonuses that they offer before making a decision. As a new client, you want to find the casino that offers you the absolute most with the smallest deposit and/or wagering requirement. The good news is that all of the mentioned casinos have some sort of bonus and there is something for everybody.One aspect that shouldn’t go unmentioned is the type of software used by an online casino. Many of the online casinos mentioned on this list use software powered by microgaming which has traditionally been very consistent, stable, and easy to use. However, some have grown tired of this software and have decided that they would like to find casinos with more diversity from a software perspective. If this sounds like you, then you should avoid casinos such as Casino classic that are limited in that sense. If a casino is difficult to use and has a poor UI that can also make it a very frustrating experience, no matter how good the sign up bonuses or security is. Make sure that the casino you invest your money into is good in terms of having smooth and stable software.As we all know, Reddit’s standards are quite high for pretty much everything which is why we love it as much as we do. Redditors place a great deal of importance on customer satisfaction and being treated fairly as a client. This is why businesses with shady practices or poor customer support get torn apart on Reddit.com review threads. What this means is that if a product/service is spoken of highly on Reddit, you can be fairly certain that it is not only good, but probably great.In terms of what actually went into ranking these casinos, users on Reddit spoke quite a bit about game variety, payment methods, withdrawal times, the sign up bonuses which are offered, and how fun the games were (along with several other factors). If a casino had a lot of games to choose from, was well balanced, and offered convenient/fast money transfers, then it would do fairly well in Redditor’s eyes. On the flip side, if a casino made it difficult to withdraw your money, offered little diversity, had poor customer support, or was just difficult to use - Reddit made it known that they were unsatisfied or downright upset with the service.Though there are various different kinds of gambling (such as sports betting, the lottery, poker, etc), the most common type of gambling that the average Reddit user is looking for is slots. Slots is by far the most searched term in the vast majority of casinos. The best online casino for Canadians is Yukon Gold going by what Reddit had to say and fortunately, Yukon Gold is great for slots. If you are someone that is looking for slots and slots alone, then look no further than Yukon Gold and PlayOJO as those have clearly been frontrunners in this race. With that being said, they are not the greatest online casinos to use for those that are in search of sports betting (in fact, those two sites don’t even offer sports betting as a service).Generally speaking this process is relatively straightforward. You will find a list of all the money transfer mediums to use. The list is always convenient and accommodates transfer channels that all players can access. For withdrawal, again, just follow the simple procedure and mediums provided.As expected, Reddit was well informed on many of the things that they should be informed on. They looked at it all for us to make our selection process significantly easier and simpler; and we appreciate Redditors for that. The reason we appreciate Reddit and its users as much as we do is because you know that the information that they share is authentic, and that is extremely important when it comes to an online platform that you will be sending money to. Advertising Agency:Reckonsoft Ltd