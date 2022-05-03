Even if those pocket aces get busted on the river, online poker is a glamorous game of skill, a bit of luck, and a whole lot of fun – and the best poker sites online deal it out in spades.
With low traffic poker sites and shady licensing being commonplace though, not all of them are reliable and worth your money.
That’s why we’re ranking the best online poker rooms based on specific player-first criteria. This time out, Ignition won out for its reputation, player traffic, bonuses, and tournament action.
That said, all our best online poker rooms offer a unique value proposition - so let’s take a look.
Best Poker Sites
- Ignition: Best online poker site overall.
- Everygame: Best promotions for poker players.
- Americas Cardroom: Best for high-rollers.
- BetOnline: Best selection of poker games.
- Bovada: Best mobile online poker site.
- Slots.lv: Best poker room with online slots.
- Cafe Casino: Best crypto deposit bonuses.
- Red Dog Casino: Best real money poker site for free spins.
- Cloudbet: Best cryptocurrency menu
Pros:
- Fantastic for new players
- Deep stack tournaments
- High fish rating
- 150% up to $1,500 poker bonus
- $1 Million GTD monthly poker tournament
- No official rakeback
It’s our best poker site overall, with tons of features for poker enthusiasts, especially tailoring to newer players because of its anonymous tables that protect rookies from sharks.
Tournament Variety 5/5
One of Ignition’s most popular multi-table tournaments is called “The Monthly Milly,” where all enrolled players have a shot at taking a portion from the 1 Million GTD prize pool. The first player typically cashes around $170,000 – and this tournament takes place every month.
The variety doesn’t end here, as there is also the top Sunday Major with $150k GTD every week alongside daily tournaments with buy-ins ranging from $0.5 up to $1,000.
The tournaments at Ignition you’ll come across are knockouts, re-buys, turbos, satellites, and SNGs. Rookies will adore the deep-stack tournaments with double the blinds compared to standard tourneys.
Poker Bonuses & Rakeback 4.9/5
New players that create an account and deposit a minimum of $20 at this online poker site will unlock the combined casino plus poker deposit bonuses - worth 150% up to $3,000 for BTC deposits, and 150% up to $2,000 with standard methods like credit and debit cards.
To unlock the poker bonus and convert it to a real-money balance, you’ll need to earn Ignition Miles playing cash games or tournaments. For every 30 miles you get, you will get $1 from the free money transferred to your real money poker account – no strings attached.
The lack of official rakeback is nothing too big, as with Ignition’s bonus, you’ll actually be getting approximately 50% rakeback.
Mobile optimization 4.8/5
Ignition’s poker software is fully optimized for mobile gaming; therefore, you shouldn’t experience any issues as you can still sign-up, deposit, withdraw and play ring games or tourneys hassle-free.
The lack of a dedicated Ignition poker app might discourage some users from playing; however, the web-based version is fully responsive and you’ll barely be able to tell the difference.
Payment Methods 4.8/5
There’s no shortage of banking options at Ignition with MasterCard, Visa, Amex, vouchers, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash as available methods.
The minimum deposit is $20 – an industry standard among poker sites – decent enough for rookies to start playing. The good news is that withdrawals in US dollars are not limited; hence, you can withdraw any amount you win in one take.
Withdrawing with crypto takes less than 24 hours, yet another advantage.
Overall score 4.9/5
Ignition is one of the best poker sites worldwide, not just in the US. The poker software on display is next-level, allowing you to modify your Texas Hold’em gameplay based on your needs.
The fact that HUDs are only displaying per-session statistics is a little discouraging for pro players, but for most who play poker this is likely to be an advantage. This is the reason for Iginition’s superior action – compared to Stars there are many more weak players.
Overall, Ignition is an all-around poker site with massive player traffic, tons of real money tournaments and a rock-solid casino section powered by RTG when you need a change of scenery.
Visit Ignition and get in on their real money poker action with up to $3000 in bonuses.
2. Everygame — Best Poker Bonuses
- Outstanding welcome bonuses
- Bubble protection
- 36% rakeback
- Attractive loyalty program
- Bounty tournaments
- Lower than average traffic
- Poker software could be easier on the eyes
Tournament Variety 4.6/5
Everygame Poker caters to all players with high buy-in tournaments for high-rollers and free-roll tournaments for newbies. Players can enter a free-roll tournament daily and even book a seat for Sunday’s $10,000 GTD Sundowner.
Besides the Sundowner, Everygame offers multiple daily tourneys like Bounty Hunters, Sit-and-Gos, the Wipeout Series, and more.
And if you ever get busted during the bubble period – you will get your buy-in back if you registered before the start of the tourney.
Poker Bonuses & Rakeback 5/5
Everygame Poker boasts a magnificent reward structure where players get 36% rakeback in increments of $10 – no strings attached.
By depositing a minimum of $25, you can claim a lucrative first deposit bonus of 200% up to $1,000 + 25 free spins for Everygame’s online casino section.
To activate the extra funds you get from the bonus, you will need to earn FPP points by partaking in tourneys or ring games.
Besides these two, you will get access to Everygame’s loyalty program that rewards you with extra cash for each tier you unlock.
The VIP scheme also works by accumulating FPP points, but keep in mind that you must remain active; otherwise, your loyalty status will start falling behind if you go by two months without playing a single hand.
Mobile optimization 4.6/5
To start playing poker on your mobile at Everygame, click on the ‘Instant Play’ button in the middle of the front page. This gambling site doesn’t have apps for Android or iPhone devices but only for desktop computers.
Nevertheless, the mobile gameplay is smooth, and we didn’t face any issues testing it; however, the design of the desktop app and Everygame’s website is a bit outdated.
Payment Methods 4.9/5
The banking variety and payout speed are where Everygame shines. You have multiple options to choose from, including American Express, Discover, MasterCard, Diners Club, Money Global, BTC, BCH and LTC.
Withdrawing with cryptocurrencies is extremely fast, typically within 24 hours or instantly, but note that for other methods, you will have to wait 24-48 hours for Everygame to process your request – an industry-standard time frame among online poker sites.
Overall score 4.8/5
Everygame is a fantastic poker site with its focal point on showering loyal players with rewards.
Although the player traffic is not as high as other platforms, Everygame still features daily high-stake and cheap tourneys – ensuring you always find a cash game or a tournament to participate in, regardless of the time of day.
Fun fact: If the hand concludes preflop – Everygame doesn’t charge rake – known as no-flop, no-drop policy.
Discover Everygame’s generous 36% rakeback offer by signing up now.
3. Americas Cardroom — Best for Pro Poker Players
- Professional poker tools such as HUD allowed
- iTech Labs RNG seal of approval
- First-ever 10 Million GTD Venom Tournament
- Wide range of cryptocurrencies accepted
- Higher rake for low-stakes players
- Fewer fish at cash games
Tournament Variety 4.8/5
The tournament array at Americas Cardroom is nothing to sneeze at – millions of dollars in GTD are on the table each week, with the Sunday Special $150k GTD taking the spotlight.
America’s Cardroom was the first-ever poker site to feature a 10 Million GTD Venom Tourney, with another one peeking on the horizon already. You’ll also come across tournaments with six-figure guaranteed real cash prizes, and they’re specially announced by the site.
However, do keep in mind that most of these tourneys require higher buy-ins, which is not really suitable for low-stakes players.
Poker Bonuses & Rakeback 4.6/5
Americas Cardroom offers 100% up to $2,000 for all new players who deposit a minimum of $25. The bonus is released in $1 increments for every 27.5 Award Points earned, amounting to approximately 20% rakeback.
There’s also an exciting loyalty program – with military ranks – rewarding loyal customers with entries to live events and cash bonuses. By participating in tournaments or playing ring games, you will accumulate Combat Points you can later exchange for rewards.
Although missing a simple rakeback structure, Americas Cardroom is relatively good in terms of poker promotions.
Mobile optimization 4.4/5
To access Americas Cardroom through your mobile, you will need to fire up your browser and open the official poker site – downloading an app isn’t an option.
The overall mobile gameplay is decent, although not on par with Americas Cardroom’s app for desktop users; however, it still gets the job done if you’re not looking for a state-of-the-art online poker experience.
Payment Methods 5/5
If you’re a crypto player – you’ll be happy to know that Americas Cardroom accepts deposits through 34 cryptocurrencies, among which the most popular Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Other viable options are MasterCard, Visa, Amex, Discover, and P2P. Withdrawals are typically processed within three days, with a lower timeframe if you’re using cryptocurrencies.
Overall score 4.7/5
Americas Cardroom is a splendid poker site for experienced, pro players and intermediate players who take the game seriously. Seasoned poker enthusiasts can use HUDs and other professional poker tools to amp up their gameplay.
Because of these reasons though, there are fewer fish players for sharks to profit off. So, if you’re a rookie, you’re better off at Ignition or any other of our best poker sites.
Sign up at America’s Cardroom and cash in on a 100% bonus up to $2000 now.
4. BetOnline — Biggest Poker Games Variety of any Poker Site
Pros:
- Wide range of poker variants
- Solid tournament array
- Bad beat jackpot
- Apps for Android and iOS
- No rakeback
- High min deposit to claim poker bonus
Tournament Variety 4.5/5
If you’re chasing tournaments, buckle up – BetOnline has some fancy treats for you. There are 8 tournament types for you to choose from, with Progressive Bounties, Operations Omaha, and the $1 Million Windfall as the most sought-after ones.
Some of these tournaments have buy-ins as low as $1 – perfectly suitable for newbies.
What’s more, players have the opportunity to win $1 million in cash through the Sit & Go Windfall tournament by staking as low as $10. While this would indeed be very rare, very few online poker sites would even dream of offering such a promo.
Although the tournament selection is excellent and broad, there are fewer high-roller tourneys except for the main event on Sunday with $150k GTD.
Poker Bonuses & Rakeback 4/5
There is one poker bonus for new players at BetOnline – 100% that’s good for deposits up to $1,000. The minimum deposit to unlock this offer is $50, and you must enter the bonus code NEWBOL when depositing.
BetOnline will release the bonus in increments of $5 for each $50 you earn in rake, amounting up to 10% rakeback, which is not really great compared to our better-ranked poker sites.
Furthermore, besides lacking a classic rakeback – BetOnline doesn’t have a poker VIP program in place.
There is one unique feature we can’t ignore – the Bad Beat Jackpot. If you’re on a real cold deck, and you manage to lose with quad deuces or a better hand – you and the players at your table will share an extremely valuable jackpot.
Mobile optimization 4.9/5
You can either download BetOnline’s app or open the official website through your mobile browser to start playing.
Both options are good, and BetOnline’s website is optimized for mobiles of all shapes and sizes – but poker apps should always be your go-to choice when available.
Payment Methods 4.9/5
The range of deposit methods at BetOnline is excellent, with MasterCard, Visa, Discover, American Express, Wire Transfers, RIA, eCheck, Bitcoin, and 10 more cryptocurrencies.
The withdrawal time is also decent, with up to 48 hours for crypto withdrawals (usually within 24 hours) and 3-5 days for other options.
Overall score 4.6/5
BetOnline is not only a poker site – it’s also a fully-functional online casino with a solid slots selection and great table games.
Therefore, its focus is not primarily on poker; still, its popularity among players is fantastic because you can always count on a good ol’ ring game or a tournament. The casino traffic is generally much worse at poker, so there’s that too.
Get up and running at BetOnline with a 100% first deposit bonus up to $1000.
5. Bovada — Best Poker Site for Mobile Compatibility
Pros:
- Best app gameplay
- Zone poker - play twice as fast
- $1.5 Million guaranteed weekly
- Free poker games
- Lower welcome bonus compared to competitors
- No rakeback
Impatient poker players, where art thou?
Tournament Variety 4.8/5
Bovada’s tournament extent is nothing short of amazing, with tons of daily tourneys on tap, including the three popular flavors – Texas Hold’em, Omaha, and Omaha Hi/Lo.
Naturally, most of the tourneys are No-Limit Texas Hold’em, but you’ll also come across Pot-Limit Omaha, and Fixed Limit Hold’em.
The GTD is also excellent, with $1.5 million each week up for grabs in guaranteed prize money, topped off with Sunday’s main event – $150k GTD – followed by the high-roller $75k GTD tourney.
Once a month you’ll also be treated to a $1,000,000 GTD on Sunday.
With Bovada’s rock-solid player traffic – you’ll never find a lack of cash tables or tournaments to try your bluffing skills out.
Poker Bonuses & Rakeback 4.2/5
Once you register and log in, you can claim Bovada’s 100% up to $500 poker bonus. Each time you earn 150 Reward Points, you will unlock $5 of the bonus cash; you have 30 days to convert it. Each $5 increment you get arrives with no wagering restrictions.
Even though the bonus might seem lucrative to some, it falls behind compared to our higher-ranked online poker rooms, and 30 days does put a bit of pressure on, though it’s by no means out of order compared to other online gambling sites.
Bovada doesn’t offer rakeback, but keep in mind that by unlocking the bonus, you will get approximately 50% rakeback, which is good until the first month passes.
Mobile optimization 5/5
This is where Bovada sets itself apart – it’s one of the best online poker sites if you’re a mobile player. We hit the felt using their mobile link and found the gameplay to be flawless.
They also have a downloadable version for computers that ensures flawless gameplay regardless of the device you use.
Payment Methods 3.9/5
Bovada’s range of deposit and withdrawal options includes MasterCard, Visa, Amex, Voucher, MatchPay, BTC, BCH, LTC and ETH.
Even though the range of options is decent alongside quick withdrawals that sometimes get processed within the hour – there’s an issue we must address.
While your first fiat deposit is entirely fee-free, every subsequent deposit you make, depending on the payment option you use, will be subject to fees up to 15.9%.
To avoid this we recommend using cryptocurrencies to deposit and withdraw.
Overall score 4.5/5
Bovada is a one-size-fits-all gambling website, perfect for newer poker players. Before depositing real money, Bovada allows new users to test its poker software for free and play a couple of hands to see whether they like it.
If you’re a recreational poker player or a high-roller and don’t mind depositing with cryptocurrencies – Bovada is your one-stop shop. The tournaments and cash games stakes will suit both newbies and high-rollers alike.
Try out Bovada’s poker room with up to an extra $500 cash in your bankroll now.
Best Online Poker Sites Runners-Up
Poker Variety
While Texas Hold’em is the most sought-after variant, we also paid attention to other poker types, especially popular new versions like 6+. All the best online poker sites we feature have enough variety to fit every player’s taste.
Rakeback & Bonuses
Poker sites charge a fee each time you enter a tournament or play a cash game; that’s how they make money. We’ve only considered online poker sites that either charge low rake or give a certain percentage back to players as rakeback.
When rakeback wasn’t an option, we looked for online poker websites with lucrative bonuses and loyalty programs.
Players & Traffic
You can’t play a high-roller cash game with only 7 rookies online. Therefore, we paid the utmost attention to player traffic – so that each time you log in – you can find enough tournaments and cash tables at our best online poker sites.
Brand Reputation
By reading unbiased real money online poker site reviews in various domains, we singled out only the best poker websites with minimal complaints. Players love these poker rooms – and so will you.
Best Poker Sites - FAQ
Which is the Best Online Poker Site?
Although there are numerous aspects to look at, the most essential one is player traffic, and the biggest US poker site traffic-wise is Ignition. Other honorable mentions with outstanding features for poker players include Everygame Poker and Americas Cardroom.
Is Online Poker Rigged?
If you register and play poker online at a reputable website with wide player traffic and rock-solid customer satisfaction – it’s not.
Of course, you can always come across shady online poker websites that can scam you outright, so stick with our best poker sites to avoid that unfortunate scenario.
Why is Traffic so Important for Poker Sites Online?
The more players a poker room has – the bigger the guaranteed prize pools, tournament array, and cash games. If you play real money poker sites like Ignition or BetOnline – you will always find a tournament to join – regardless of the time of day.
Are Bitcoin Deposits at Online Poker Sites Safe?
It depends more on whether the poker site is secure or not rather than the Bitcoin deposit itself. If you register with reputable online poker sites, you won’t face an issue depositing BTC.
Can You Earn Real Money Playing Online Poker?
Yes, but to conquer any poker site you must develop the proper skills, mindset and strategy.
The competition in the poker world is stiff, and you will need to invest time in mastering the game inside-out if you want to make an income. There are many pro players (sharks) ready to devour each newbie that sets foot on the market.
So, read free poker content and start slow – if you’re gonna play online poker there’s no need to go big right off the bat.
What is Rake in Online Poker?
Rake is the commission (fee) online poker sites charge for each poker hand and tournament. The rake ranges between 2.5% and 10% at most online poker sites in 2022.
Top Online Poker Sites Comparison
Ignition: This is our top online poker site overall for their traffic-heavy cash menu and superior list of GTD tournaments. The Monthly Milly ($1,000,000 GTD) is a standout. New players can grab up to $1500 on their first deposit using the IGWPCB150.
Everygame: This online poker site loves to stand out with promotions, whether it’s their 36% rakeback offer or their Bubble Protection promos for MTTs. They’ve also got a larger welcome bonus than most with a 200% match up to $1000 with 25 free spins thrown in as well.
America’s Cardroom: Players looking for honest action and a bankroll challenge will love this online poker room that allows HUDs, and is a haven for some of the best pros online. Sign up and you can get a first deposit match of 100% up to $2000.
BetOnline: If you’re looking for new poker action like 6+ Poker (aka Short Deck Poker) then this famous casinol is a great shout. Since their traffic comes from their casino, it’s also softer. You can use the code NEWBOL for a 100% poker match up to $1,000.
Bovada: Crypto players will love the multiple BTC bonuses on tap here. Beyond this, this is the spot for multi table tournaments with large prize pools, as well as one of the best fast fold cash games online. The welcome bonus is 100% up to $500 using the promo code PWB500.
How to Register at the Top Real Money Poker Sites
Signing up at a poker site doesn’t have to be difficult - so allow us to walk you through our first choice (Ignition Casino) so you can get up and running ASAP.
1. Sign Up for An Account
Open Ignition’s official website and click ‘JOIN’ at the top-right section of your screen.
Fill in the required personal information – make sure to enter correct details per your government-issued ID.
Note that you will get an SMS code to verify your phone number.
2. Deposit Your Money
Once you complete the registration process, a new window will pop up asking you to select a payment method. Choose any of the available options and deposit a minimum of $20.
3. Start Playing Poker Online
Either download Ignition’s windows app or play directly through the website. Click ‘Poker,’ followed by ‘Play Now’ to access Ignition’s range of cash games and real money tournaments.
Related: Best online casinos for real money
Still Looking for the Best Online Poker Sites?
Each of our featured poker sites has its own ‘best for’ category, making it hard for our team to choose one. However, we have to pick a winner, and that’s Ignition – mainly because of its security measures, high-quality tournaments, and broad player traffic.
Nonetheless, we can’t write top poker sites like Americas Cardroom and Everygame Poker off – they’re beasts in their own field as well.
Whatever you prefer, you won’t go wrong by choosing any of our featured online poker sites – they’re here for a reason – vetted and thoroughly examined by our team of avid poker players.
All that’s left for you is to learn the game, eh? Just make sure you do it responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: Gambling, in any form, is a risky endeavor as nothing's 100% certain. With this in view, we don't have to remind you that "Responsible Gambling" must be practiced at all times. While gambling might come off as fun, it mustn't become a substitute for resolving financial problems.
If you feel you're nearing the confines of problem gambling or you know someone who is, directing a call to the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 should be your next course of action. With advisors on the ground to deliver excellent advice on gambling-related activities, this entertainment form is sure to become safer for you and your loved ones. Also, the fact that casino sites and their offerings are for those aged 18 and above shouldn't be relegated to the background.
Our main goal is to craft player-supported reviews, and thus, we might receive a commission from the iGaming entities that earn a mention on our site. Nonetheless, this doesn't make the slightest difference in our casino ratings, as we make sure to rank those that guarantee you an excellent gambling experience in every aspect.
To get resources that shed light on online gambling, paying a visit to these organizations is beneficial:
http://www.gamblersanonymous.org/
http://www.ncpgambling.org/
http://www.gamblingtherapy.org/