Best Sex Dating Sites for Hookups (2024)

You can’t imagine how awkward it was to start conversations with strangers before the best sex dating sites came to the rescue. Or, maybe you can, and that’s why you’re here.
Remember when you would stalk your crush just to get their number? Everything happens in DMs now, and everyone has an online dating profile with pictures that match.
Say goodbye to socially awkward moments thanks to casual dating and sex dating apps like AdultFriendFinder.
Let’s take a look at the best hookup sites and sex apps to meet strangers for a one night stand or FWB flings.
First Look - Best Sex Dating Sites of 2024
Adult Friend Finder - Best overall sex dating site
Ashley Madison - Discreet hookups abound
Seeking - Can you handle elite dating?
Flirt.com - Sext away, darling
Zoosk - Globetrotter’s dating app
Elite Singles - For professionals limited on time
Alt.com - Dating for kinksters, LGBTQ+ friendly
Top Sex Dating Sites for Easy Hook Ups, Rated and Reviewed
1. Adult Friend Finder - Best Sex Dating Site Overall
Pros
NSFW profiles
All sexual orientations welcomed
Video chat enabled
Social media-like feed
Cons
Outdated site design
Several spam profiles present
Price
Gold membership from $24.99/month
AdultFriendFinder is one of the best sex dating sites around. It is a popular casual sex site for gay men, queer women, and straight folks interested in no strings attached hookups.
AdultFriendFinder is also among the top adult sex dating sites that link sex-craved folks near each other. The site uses a location system to suggest members in the same city to each other.
It gets better.
AFF is among the few sites where members upload their private pictures. It is easier for potential matches to decide if they are down for one-night stands.
The catch is that you need a premium membership to check out the full profiles, get free messaging, and work your way to a free hook-up.
That said…
AFF is one of those sex apps that make it easy to find casual sex. You get multiple search filters to look for singles in your area by age, with photos or premium members.
Though not a free dating site, AFF’s sex dating site has an active community. Members post erotic stories and raunchy slides on the feed, where you like and comment.
Join communities on AFF to check out interesting blogs. You can also join groups to meet and chat with equally horny adults.
Meet Singles on Free Dating Sites Like AdultFriendFinder
2. Ashley Madison - Most Discreet Hookup Websites
Pros
Multiple anonymity features
Send likes to other users
Discreet billing
Only women send the first message
Cons
Relatively expensive
Several fake profiles present
Price
Credit packages from $63 for 100 credits
Ashley Madison is one of the best sex dating sites geared for women. It is one of the most discreet sex apps because it was intended for hush casual encounters.
How does it work?
The AshleyMadison sex app was designed with women’s comfort in mind. It is so dedicated to this cause that only female users can initiate contact.
This online dating site has incognito features to create a safe and inclusive space for straight and queer women. You can hide or blur your profile photo to reveal it only to select users.
This helps you feel comfortable about having casual sex encounters, especially for attached women.
You heard right. This popular hookup app is also the best dating app for attached women in need of a sexual release, aka a quick fling.
The online dating site even helps you keep your tracks clean. How? It sends you disguised bills (sometimes as a restaurant) when rebilling your paid membership, so nobody suspects a thing.
Once you see a profile that attracts you, you can check out the full profile free of charge. The best sex dating sites, like AM, have free access to profiles, but you’ll need an upgrade to send messages.
You can also like other user profiles and send winks for free. This sets you up for a smooth landing in the DMs as you settle on a membership.
Date Discreetly on the Ashley Madison Hookup App
3. Seeking - Best Sex Dating Site for Luxury Dating
Pros
Various verification procedures
Public and private galleries
Wishlists for sending gifts
Mandatory profile photo
Cons
Restricted free plan
Tedious income verification process
Price
$109/month premium membership
Seeking is one of the most luxurious hookup platforms for singles who love the finer things in life. It is the best site around today pairing attractive singles with successful ones for a good time.
What happens on this dating site?
Click here for a full Seeking review
Your matches depend on your status on the dating site. You can either sign up as a successful or attractive member, and your suggestions will lead you to prospective matches.
Seeking is one of the few sex dating sites that ensures every member has a profile photo. This further enables the photo verification process to ensure there are no fake profiles on the sex dating app.
Members can also get background checks that earn an extra verification badge on their profile. In total, the dating site has six verifications to ensure the safety of everyone online.
Sex apps, like Seeking, allow users to upload other photos to public and private galleries so suitors can get a good look at the ‘goods’.
On the other side of the tracks…
Beautiful women on casual dating sites like Seeking love to be spoiled. The attractive users have a wishlist that you can use to surprise them with heart-winning gifts to get their undivided attention.
You can also leave a Like if the person catches your eye, and you’ll find them among your liked profiles for easy access the next time you log in.
Sign Up on the Seeking Casual Dating App Here
4. Flirt.com - Best Hookup Site for Flirting
Pros
Well-designed site
Also has carousel matches
Like and save favorites
5 free messages
Cons
Limited free plan
Fake profiles present
Price
Premium packages from $61.14/month
Every casual sex fling starts with a flirt, so take your game to one of the best hookup platforms for sexting and flirting – Flirt.com.
What does this one-night stand site have to offer?
This dating site is a well-designed space that uses your location to suggest singles instead of random recommendations.
You can also view other users’ profiles for free, but you’ll need a paid membership to view their photos and additional profile info.
The online dating profiles are well-detailed. They include a “Like” prompt that you can send to alert other users that you’re picking up what they’re putting down – if you know what I mean.
This dating site saves your liked profiles to a gallery where you can see who you like and who likes you back. You can also save other users to your favorites and start your online circle of friends.
Your likes gallery also includes a carousel. Flirt is one of the few reputable sex dating sites with a parallel matching system that’s also fun, where you can match with other users based on mutual likes.
Additionally, you get 5 free text messages to get started in the DMs before you’ll need to upgrade to a premium. You won’t find this on other sex dating sites.
Also, a few sex apps have a media story feature, like Flirt, where everyone can upload their pictures for the world to see.
You can also initiate chats with members from the stories. Leaving a comment on another person’s story is a surefire way of sliding into their DM.
Flirt Your Way To a Free Hook-Up on Flirt.com
5. Zoosk - Best International Casual Hookups
Pros
Available in 80+ countries
Carousell matching
Live video chat feature
Send virtual gifts
Cons
No mobile app
Expensive site coins
Price
Monthly plans from $34.99/month
The best online dating sites have something unique to offer their members, and Zoosk has found its place among younger singles.
This dating site takes a fun approach to casual dating. It has since wooed young adults (including gay men and queer women) with the popular carousel matches.
This method is becoming increasingly popular with sex apps. The best part about it is that it uses your photos and details to create an easily skimmable profile that others can easily read.
For this reason, such sites take extra precautions to ensure no fake profiles are around. This is why the hookup app has a photo verification process to verify legit singles.
Finding a date on this sex dating site is not hard, thanks to its SmartPick algorithm, which does most of the work. It sends potential hookup partners your way and leaves the rest to you.
Also, Zoosk is one of the best dating apps for globetrotters. A paid membership on this famous sex dating app gives a travel mode that customizes your local recommendations as you move.
The online dating app ensures you have all the tools to make new friends, such as virtual gifts. Use your digital coins to buy gifts and win your crush's heart to stand a chance of getting some action later on.
Click Here To Join the Zoosk Hookup App
6. Elite Singles - Top Online Dating App for Professionals
Pros
Hosts highly educated singles
7 daily potential matches
Massive user base
Great search filters
Cons
Mainly made for serious relationships
No video chat
Price
Premiums from $57.95/month for 3 months
Even nerds and industry professionals have dedicated sex dating sites that link them to one another for casual sex or serious relationships – as you can see on EliteSingles.
EliteSingles is the best dating app for professors, CEOs, and industry mavericks. It is a safe and inclusive space for all professionals to meet like-minded singles for casual hookups and dating.
Members of this online dating site get a background check option to minimize fake profiles. You can also get verified to increase your chances of getting spotted by others.
The odds are obviously in your favor with an active community of 13M+ singles searching for some ONS, NSA or FWB flings.
On top of that…
Their award-winning algorithm uses a personality test to know you better and suggest singles you’ll instantly like.
The intelligent sex dating site sends you 7 daily potential matches with the best chances of success if you try your luck.
Once you get a paid membership on the hookup site, you’ll get access to the Have you met feature that shows you a whole roster of prospective matches in your search.
Alternatively, you can manually search for singles using the search filters. These let you refine your suggestions by age, income, and even level of education to find your exact type.
Meet Distinguished Singles on Mainstream Dating Apps like EliteSingles
7. Alt.com - Kinkster’s Favorite Sex Dating Site
Pros
Hosts millions of kinksters
Thousands of active users
NSFW profile media
Impressive icebreakers
Cons
Several spam profiles
Must pay to chat
Price
Become a member for $8.33/month
Unleash your wild side on one of the best sex dating sites for all sexual kinks you can think of. Indulge with other singles that enjoy every imaginable fetish on the best hook-up site for naughty desires.
What should you know about this hookup site?
It is a safe space for gay men and queer women to explore gay hookups with like-minded singles. Alt.com works for dating couples, too.
Like its sister sex apps in the Friend Finder Network, most users have alluring NSFW profile photos. However, you’ll need to get a paid membership to ogle at all the pretty junk in the profiles.
This web sex app also offers helpful chat icebreakers to help you ease into conversations. Before sending the first message, you can test the waters by sending your crush a flirt/wink and see how they react.
Moreover…
You can add them to your Friend/Hot List if they send you one back. The friends/hot list keep your new friends close, so you can track them down easily whenever you are online.
With that said…
The casual sex fun never ends on this casual dating site. It has a massive user base that’s very active in the feed.
Members post their sexual adventures in the form of sex stories, photos, and clips. You can like, comment, and even tip your favorite posts to encourage their good work.
Sign Up Here To Meet Kinksters on Alt.com Today
Top Sex Dating Sites Including Free Hookup Sites - FAQs
Are Sex Dating Sites and Apps Free?
Most sex dating sites and apps like AdultFriendFinder have free versions and a few free features, but most of them also double up as paid sites.
This model requires you to get a premium membership to access messaging features on most sex apps.
Although free hookup sites appeal to a majority, most dating experts advise signing up for a premium account to access all dating and hookup site features to help you get your desired results and meet singles.
Unlike free sex dating apps, paid features include unrestricted messaging to chat with your crush anytime, unlimited profile views when searching for the right match, and unlimited likes when using dating, one of the best sex dating apps with carousel matching.
Are Sex Dating Sites Safe?
Yes, most sex dating sites and apps like Ashley Madison, Zoosk, and Seeking guarantee the safety of all their members.
Sex apps and hookup apps try as much as possible to flush out fake profiles. These hookup apps and sites have various photo, social media, and background verification tiers to help bar out users with sinister motives.
For additional safety, here’s what to do:
- Get verified (using photo, ID, or whatever process your picked site states).
- Only with verified accounts.
- Avoid sharing your private information online e.g. financial and residential addresses.
- Avoid chatting with accounts without photos (profile or otherwise).
- Avoid chatting with accounts that always seem to reply fast, no matter the time. There are high chances it might be a bot.
Is There a Secret Sex Dating App?
Yes, there is a secret sex dating app you can use while keeping your online activities confidential.
Though not entirely a secret, AshleyMadison is among the most discreet casual sex sites and apps you can get.
How discreet?
The hookup site gives you incognito browsing tools which let you cover your face, blur it, or hide it entirely to browse anonymously on the casual dating site.
On top of incognito masking, the online dating site disguises its bills, unlike most dating apps. The anonymous bills may appear as restaurants or laundromats to keep your affairs on the DL.
How Do I Find a Sex Date on Top Dating Sites?
You can easily find a sex date on dating sites and sex apps by fully adhering to the community guidelines.
This doesn’t only include the rules of engagement with other singles but also how you present yourself on hookup apps and sites.
Here is a brief guide on how to hook up successfully on sex apps and sites:
- Fill out your profile, and include a few photos to attract potential matches.
- Get verified to help other users trust you.
- Sign up for a paid membership to access all interactive features.
- Use all the available features e.g. messaging and icebreakers, to reach out to other singles.
- Express yourself articulately in the chats, stating your intentions clearly. This helps you avoid wasting time and online misunderstandings.
Is Hooking Up Healthy?
Whether hooking up is physically and emotionally healthy is still a debatable topic. Some researchers argue that hookups on sex apps can do more harm than good.
This premise argues that hookups predispose you to emotional instability and sexually transmitted infections.
On the other hand, some sexual health researchers argue for hooking up. From the research, most women reported that hooking up invokes increased confidence and joy.
They preferred hooking up to meet their emotional/sexual needs without fulfilling the commitments of a serious relationship.
Best Sex Dating Sites for Hook Ups - Takeaway
People date for various reasons, but sex dating sites satisfy your cravings for casual encounters.
Nobody will judge you on the sexually inclusive mainstream dating communities like AdultFriendFinder. Just create a profile, and the platform will match you to users with similar intentions.
If you want to bag hookups without stirring the waters, popular sex dating apps like AshleyMadison will do. All you need to land a fling on the hookup site is a few good photos, a welcoming bio, and clearly stating your intentions.
As you can see, anyone can hook up on dating sites today. Try any of our top picks and see where it takes you.