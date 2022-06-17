Buy Kratom Online In 2022: Best Kratom Vendors For High-Quality Kratom Extract & Strains

However, one can never be sure about its side effects if consumed directly. Hence, it is important to choose a safe kratom product, and that can be done if you opt for a reliable vendor.
Unfortunately, there are only a handful of brands that actually walk the talk. Thus, we have compiled this review-based guide to make your quest for the best kratom vendors easier.
Top Places To Shop Kratom Products: Kratom Capsules & Powder
If you’re looking for the best Kratom vendor around the corner, Super Speciosa makes an excellent choice for a high-quality Kratom supplement. This brand has been offering unaltered and uncompromised Kratom products since 2016. Super Speciosa offers a wide variety of Kratom strains, including Green Bali, Green Maeng Da Kratom, Red Bali Kratom, White Maeng Da strain, and Red Maeng Da.
The Super Speciosa Kratom brand boasts of having some of the most potent Kratom products on the market. They are known to help with mental health and stress relief, pain relief, anxiety disorders, and cure depression.
These kratom capsules and tablets are perfect for those with less powder tolerance. Super Speciosa capsules are 100% plant-based and gelatin-free. The kratom capsules are pure and natural with no binders. These capsules are more convenient but deliver the kratom effects slower than powder. Another upside of capsules is knowing the specific dosage you take.
Highlights
Manufacturing Practices: Super Speciosa is one of the few brands that does not sacrifice product quality to save money. Furthermore, only the finest natural ingredients are used in the production of this brand. Super Speciosa products do not contain any additives, GMOs, fillers, or potentially harmful chemicals. Furthermore, the American Kratom Association has approved Super Speciosa, and the products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities. In a similar vein, Super Speciosa Kratom products are subjected to stringent quality control procedures.
Tested Quality: Super Speciosa is also extremely concerned about the safety and purity of its products. They provide high-quality Kratom products that have been tested by third-party laboratories. With third-party lab testing, they double-check the product to ensure it is free of contaminants and harmful chemicals. Furthermore, the results of these tests are available on the brand's website, which you can access via QR codes or online. Furthermore, all Super Speciosa Kratom products meet the requirements of the 2018 Farm Bill.
Rewards Program: Super Speciosa offers a variety of rewards programs, coupons & discounts for frequent buyers. The rewards program lets you score points for every dollar on every purchase made. You can then redeem these points as a discount for your next purchase. So, customers score 5 points for every $1 spent on kratom products. It is simple and efficient. You can even score points before your first purchase. This has proven to be a smart way to keep customers coming back.
Friendly Service: Super Speciosa also has excellent customer service and reviews through their sites. Their service team is available 24/7 days to respond to all of your concerns and queries. They also provide fast and free shipping. Super Speciosa ships almost all orders the same day. Furthermore, if you are dissatisfied with your order, you can return it within 30 days for a full refund.
Pros
- Organic And Natural ingredients
- Free shipping
- GMP-qualified vendor
- 100% happiness guarantee
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- User-friendly website
- Educative blog
- Lab-tested
- Only ships to the US
- No bulk deals
Brand Overview
Closing the list is this high-quality, all-natural kratom vendor, known for offering the best variety of products. Since its inception in 2014, the brand has been offering the highest quality of kratom extracts, capsules, drinks, etc. Interestingly, their range of carefully-curated kratom products consists of over 30 strains, innovative accessories, and more.
The company strives to provide these products while maintaining a greener and cleaner environment. As a result, it boasts the AKA’s GMP certificate, thereby proving its high manufacturing standard, cutting-edge facilities, and consistent quality.
Further, Kratom Spot is fairly affordable, with free shipping for orders above $50. However, even with a small order, the shipping fee remains nominal. So, if you’re just getting started and don’t want to burn a hole in your pocket, this brand is a safe bet.
Lastly, the official website is easy to navigate, and the company offers multiple payment options for a seamless checkout. And in case of any confusion, you can type in your queries on the chatbox or opt for phone support.
Highlights
A. Unique Kratom Products
Out of all the brands listed above, Kratom Spot is hands down the best in terms of product variety. That’s because the brand offers pure kratom leaves and shots, too.
Even as experienced kratom users, we were surprised to find kratom drinks, that too in different delectable flavors and at affordable prices. And if you’re indecisive like us, you can get your hands on bundle packs, and have a mix of chocolate mint and orange cream kratom drink bottles.
Alternatively, you can check out some loose leaves if you are a tea-over-coffee person. Note that the kratom leaves are harvested by experienced farmers in Southeast Asia, thereby ensuring a robust alkaloid profile.
B. Good Quality Packaging
What’s worse than slow shipping? Poor packaging that makes the product susceptible to wear and tear during transit. Fortunately, Kratom Spot ensures that the products are packed in a secure and safe manner. This not only means that the product will remain in perfect physical condition, but the contents inside will also stay fresh, in case you receive your product later than the expected time.
C. AKA’s GMP Certification
Kratom Spot sticks to its quality claims by achieving the AKA’s GMP certificate. This means that the company upholds strict quality control and sends its products for independent lab testing. Plus, the products are produced in clean and sanitized rooms, ensuring that you get nothing but the purest and cleanest form of kratom.
D. Reliable Customer Service
To create a positive overall shopping experience for the buyers, Kratom Spot leaves no stone unturned in providing customer support at every stage. Right from fast and affordable shipping to an informative and interactive website- you can count on this vendor for impeccable customer care.
In fact, if you’re new to using kratom and are confused about which product to try, feel free to call the company number. The prompt representatives will definitely help you select a suitable product.
Pros
- Unique and attractive kratom products
- Affordable
- Informative news and blog section on the website
- AKA GMP-qualified kratom vendor
- Protective packaging
- 30-day money-back guarantee
- Helpful customer support
- Free shipping on orders above $50 only
#3. Kats Botanicals - Best Plant-Based Kratom Vendor To Buy Bulk Kratom Products Online
Brand Overview
Established in 2016, the brand quickly became a household name among health-conscious people. The brand believes in using the goodness of nature and natural products to dodge the lemons life throws at us! Hence, it boasts a wide range of pure and effective kratom products, and a passionate team that’s driven to ensure the customers’ well-being.
Notably, the core values of the company include integrity, safety, and effectiveness, which clearly separate it from the rest of the vendors out there.
Besides the ethics of Kats Botanicals, what impressed us the most was the fact that it is part of the American Kratom Association’s Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) program.
What’s more, the brand offers free shipping for orders above $100 and dispatches the packages on the same day, if confirmed before 2:00 pm Eastern (US). And in case you’re not satisfied with the order, you can always apply for a return and refund within a month of purchase.
Thus, it is safe to say that Kats Botanicals can become your go-to brand for all things kratom.
Highlights
A. Reliable And Transparent Information
In all honesty, the health benefits of kratom are not backed with enough scientific evidence. And to make things worse, its direct oral consumption is tied with several side effects.
Hence, it helps to have a vendor like Kats Botanicals that shares the minutest details for every product, right from the “vein” concentration to the origin of the ingredients. The FAQ section on the right side of each product description even mentions the harvesting location, uses of the product, and suitable dosage information.
Other than the products, you can find extensive information about kratom in the form of guidebooks and videos.
Further, in case of any doubts about the ingredients, you can reach out to the customer care team and ask for the lab test results. This provides a sense of assurance among the customers, making them consume the kratom products without any hesitation.
B. Wide Range Of Herbal Products
Kats Botanicals offers a range of products, including kratom powder and capsules, CBD oils, turmeric supplements, and more. In fact, you can shop for pets, too, so your furry friends can experience the effects of natural wellness products.
Additionally, the kratom products are bifurcated according to strains, making it easier for regular consumers to choose the desired product. For instance, the Chocolate Kratom and Dark Elephant Kratom contain the red strain, known for producing a sense of calm. On the other hand, the Maeng Da Kratom range may boost your optimism and motivation levels and is best recommended for veteran users.
Notably, diversity is the USP of this kratom vendor, which shows how dedicated the brand is to providing “plant-based power” to its customers.
C. Fast Shipping
The worst part about online shopping is waiting for your order. Thankfully, that’s not the case with Kats Botanicals, as your orders are dispatched on the same day if placed before 2:00 pm Eastern (US).
Other than that, the brand offers free shipping for all orders above $100. So, the more you buy, the more you save.
D. No-gimmick Cashback Offer
Since kratom products show different effects of varying intensities for different users, one can never be 100% sure of the effectiveness. That’s when a return and refund guarantee allows users to try a particular product and check if it suits them.
Albeit highly unlikely, if any product from Kats Botanicals does not give you the desired effect, you are eligible for a refund. However, you must reach out to the customer support team within one month of purchase.
Pros
- 100% natural ingredients
- AKA cGMP-certified supplier
- Uses ethically harvested mature kratom leaves
- 30-day refund policy
- Fast shipping
- Impressive variety of lab-tested products
- No free shipping for orders below $100
#4. Golden Monk - Recommended Kratom Brand To Buy Bulk Kratom Products Online
Brand Overview
Known for anti-inflammatory properties, kratom products by Golden Monk have earned glowing reviews from customers all over the USA. The brand also functions under the AKA GMP program, and ensures its quality and standards via six stages of third-party lab testing.
With the aim to create a bond of trust with its customers, Golden Monk also offers a 30-day refund policy to back its high-quality products. This way, the brand earns credibility among the customers who may not find the products suitable for their health requirements.
Notably, it procures the ingredients from Indonesia and Southeast Asian countries, known to be home to the best kratom plants. So, you can rest assured of the purity of the leaf extracts.
However, the most impressive factor about Golden Monk is the friendly customer care team. Every member is trained to respond to the customer’s queries promptly, both by mail and on-call, so you’re never left hanging in confusion.
Highlights
A. Reliable And Fast Shipping
No more waiting an eternity for your order to arrive. With Golden Monk, you can receive your order within 2-3 days. Note that all orders over $49.99 are eligible for priority shipping, so you may receive your order on the following business day.
However, keep in mind that you cannot apply for same-day shipping if you order after 10 AM PST. Plus, the company does not ship on Sundays, so all orders confirmed late on Saturdays will be shipped on the following Mondays. Thus, we recommend ordering early during the first half of the week.
B. Various Kratom Veins Available
Golden Monk offers kratom capsules and powdered forms of different strains. So, professional connoisseurs can try their hands on something new, making this brand the one-stop destination for everyone’s kratom needs.
While buying kratom capsules, you’ll find a long list of strains, including green, red and white Maeng Da, Malay, Bali, Borneo, and more. Each capsule contains 600 mg of premium-quality, finely-ground kratom powder. It is essential to know this, so you can easily determine the potency of one dose.
On the other hand, if you’ve been consuming kratom for a long time and are confident in your mixing and dosing skills, check out the powdered packs of each strain. You can choose from the above-mentioned list of strains, and select the quantity you require (250 g, 500 g, 1 kg).
C. Full Transparency
Golden Monk ensures that the customers are left with no doubts about the product by including all essential information on the description page.
We were pleasantly surprised to find out the history of origin, the average market price, and the USP of each strain. This allows the consumers to be well-versed with the plant extract, encouraging them to make conscious and responsible choices.
You can further find the ingredient list of each of the products and ensure that all of the elements are suitable for your requirements. In case of any doubts, head over to the customer reviews to read the testimonials submitted by real consumers. Thanks to their personal experiences, you can learn from their mistakes and make an ideal pick.
D. Prompt Customer Care
We have already mentioned how the customer support team of Golden Monk consists of trained and helpful individuals who are always on board to help you out. This impeccable service is combined with a 30-day satisfaction guarantee, wherein you can apply for a return and refund if the product doesn’t suit you.
In addition to that, the brand offers 10-25% discounts at random to subscribed members. So, if you are a regular kratom user, make sure you subscribe to the mailing list to take full advantage of attractive deals and sales.
Pros
- Free shipping on all orders
- Discreet packaging
- Products undergo six levels of lab testing
- AKA GMP-certified
- Trained and helpful customer care team
- Cost-efficient deals on bulk orders
- Discount codes for new and regular users
- 30-day satisfaction guarantee
- Not suitable for vegans
How We Made This List Of Best Kratom Brands For Buying Bulk Kratom Now?
As you may have guessed, there’s no dearth of kratom vendors out there. However, finding genuine, effective, and budget-friendly products was quite a challenge, more so because of the controversial nature of the extract.
And let’s not get started about how plenty of kratom brands are simply adding fillers and harmful chemicals in the products, all of which sell like hot cakes among unaware buyers. Nevertheless, no task is too difficult for us, especially if it is for the well-being of our readers. Thus, we began by listing all of the reputable kratom vendors out there.
Next, we shortlisted the brands according to the quality and safety of the manufacturing practices, source of kratom leaves, and more. After that, we struck off some more brands that didn’t offer perks like fast shipping, discounted bundles, reward policies, etc.
Finally, we took it upon ourselves to try the products, and compile our experiences with expert advice and research documents. And thus, we came up with the five best kratom vendors.
But for your convenience, here’s a brief list of some factors we considered in curating each brand…
- Source of kratom leaves
- Manufacturing practices
- Brand reputation
- AKA’s GMP certification
- Safety and sanitization standards
- Availability of essential information on the website
- Availability of discounts, sales, rewards, and more
Now that you’ve got an idea about some crucial factors to consider while shortlisting the top kratom vendors, here’s what you should keep in mind while buying from them. Let’s take a look…
1. Company Ethics And Core Values
In all honesty, kratom does not have a good reputation out there. If consumed irresponsibly, you may experience some adverse effects. Thus, it is essential to choose a vendor that follows ethical practices and does not spread misinformation about the controversial plant extract.
We recommend opting for a kratom vendor that offers lab test reports for the buyers to check the authenticity and safety of each ingredient. You can even go through the customer reviews to ensure that the brand indulges in safe manufacturing and marketing practices.
2. Legal Certification
Adding to the previous point, it is best to choose a kratom vendor that is certified by the AKA’s GMP program. This clarifies whether the brand follows strict quality and safety checks, thereby ensuring you receive the purest variety of kratom.
We also suggest checking kratom legalities in your country to avoid running into any trouble during delivery.
3. Price
We understand if budget is a constraint, but it is best to avoid very cheap kratom. With increasing popularity, many vendors are taking advantage of the infamous nature of kratom and offsetting the supply-demand balance by providing cheap alternatives.
This is because cheap kratom products usually mean inexperienced farming, which, in turn, leads to ineffective products.
On the other hand, you shouldn’t opt for very expensive products, too, as a higher price does not always guarantee better quality. Factors like middle-man costs, advertising, packaging, etc., can also increase the overall price.
Hence, it’s best to choose a kratom vendor that offers reasonably-priced products with discounted bundles or free shipping, so you can save up in the long run.
FAQs Regarding Best Kratom Products Supplier:
Q. What Is The Safest Way To Consume Kratom?
Kratom capsules are safe and convenient as chances of overdosing are close to none. Remember that proper dosage is key to consuming kratom responsibly, so it is best to start with a small amount and adjust according to your tolerance level.
Q. When Can You Experience The Effects After Consuming Kratom?
The time taken for the kratom product to show its effects depends on its dosage and potency, type of strain, your body composition, and tolerance, etc. So, the answer to this is highly subjective.
However, most kratom capsules take between 30-60 minutes to kick in. Best Coffee Beans can also bring the needed relief, to some extent.
Concluding - Premium Kratom Vendors To Buy Kratom Strains On Wholesale:
That was all for today, folks!
We hope this extensive guide helped you decide on the best kratom vendor for your needs. Out of our top recommendations, Kats Botanicals takes the crown for its all-natural composition and ethically harvested kratom leaves.
However, before we call it a day, we’d like to reiterate that consuming kratom continuously and irresponsibly may cause severe side effects. In fact, in the beginning, too, you may experience slight dizziness, bloating, or cramps. But as long as you use these products sparingly, you can enjoy the healing and uplifting properties of the extract without worrying about ill effects.