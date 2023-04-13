Cooking With Marijuana

Have you ever thought about making your own edibles? Long gone are the days of a simple box brownie mix and a bunch of ground up cannabis. With a plethora of recipes out there, the variety of edible and cooking options are endless! You can get really creative and have more control over how healthy your edibles are, because - let’s face it - eating sugary edibles everyday isn’t the healthiest!

If you haven’t tried edibles at least several times, it would be wise to try already-made marijuana edibles from your regular dispensary. Edibles are very different from other intake methods and should be taken with the “start low and go slow” approach.

Choose the strain that’s right for you

This step will be unique to each individual person and the effect they are trying to achieve and/or condition they are trying to treat. It’s wise for medical marijuana patients to speak with their marijuana doctor and - at minimum - the budtenders at their regular dispensary. They can help the patient determine which strain, as well as THC:CBD ratio, will be best for the marijuana-infused oil or butter you are creating.

For recreational users, don’t take this step too lightly. A lot of us are used to the notion of “more is better”, but this is not necessarily true especially if you choose the correct strain. Even if you’ve smoked cannabis for decades, chat with your budtender. Chances are they’ve cooked with marijuana before and probably have some really good tips!

Find out how potent your cannabis is

Particularly for MMJ patients, the potency of the cannabis is important to know how much THC and CBD are in each serving of your marijuana edible. This will help you stay on track with the dosage amount your doctor/budtender recommends. The percentages of THC, CBD and other cannabinoids and cannabis components should be clearly written on the label of your package. Be sure to ask your budtender if you have any questions.

Adult-marijuana users might not want or need to know the exact precise milligram but knowing about how much THC and/or CBD is in your final edible will make it much easier to not accidentally get way too high. Plus it’s really fun tweaking and fine tuning your cannabis-to-final product process!

Do the math. Wait, there’s math involved??

No, only if you want to figure it out on your own or are an Excel junkie who loves making formula-laden spreadsheets for advanced calculations. Otherwise, the best way to know your edible dosage, it’s so much easier to just use one of the dozens that are online. Just do a search for “marijuana edible dosage calculator”.

For the super cannaseur or cooking guru, you can get really granular and precise with this step and the next step. You can really tweak your marijuana-infused oil or butter - from almost every step of the process, so have fun with figuring how much of what is in each serving of your culinary treat!

Preparing your cannabis

Did you know marijuana doesn’t actually have THC or CBD in it? Well, it does but in the form of THC-A and CBD-A that converts to THC and CBD. This conversion happens when the marijuana is heated up - like when you smoke, vape or dab it. This process is called decarboxylation, or “decarbing” your cannabis.

So, don’t make the rookie mistake of grinding up your cannabis and throwing it in your favorite recipe and cook/bake away. The first actual cooking step is to prepare your cannabis by decarbing it.

There are several ways to decarb your cannabis, including:



the oven method - where you slow-bake your cannabis on parchment paper for 30 minutes at 230 F.

the heat-proof jar in the oven method - where you slow-bake your cannabis in a heat-proof canning jar on a moist towel in the oven for 220 F for 60 minutes. ←This one’s great if you’re concerned about the smell!

the sous vide method - this method requires a cooking appliance called an immersion circulator, or “sous vide”. This method uses hot water, the immersion circulator and your finely ground cannabis in a Ziplock bag, rather than a hot oven. Keep in mind that good immersion circulators can get costly.

using a microwave - this method is quick and easy, plus most people already have microwaves. The biggest drawback with microwaves is that they rarely cook evenly, leaving you with cannabis that ranges from charred to unheated and everything in between.

With all methods, let your decarbed cannabis cool, then store in a clearly-labels airtight container until you’re ready for the extraction step.

You can really get detailed in the science of decarbing your cannabis, so when you decide which method is the best for you, do a little digging on the internet and see what other “cannasseurs” suggest for that method.

Keep in mind: this and the next steps can produce very noticeable and potent smells. Be sure to take that into consideration when you’re cooking. Need some ideas? We gotcha covered below ↴

Extract the good stuff

Cooking with marijuana means you’ll be cooking with cannabutter or cannaoil. Both are relatively simple to make. You can make what is needed for the exact recipe you want or you can make some extra cannabutter to have on your morning toast. Just be sure to know roughly how much cannabis is in each portion of butter, oil or finished product you make. You don’t want to have a piece of cannabuttered toast and jam, only to find out later at work you’re really, really stoned!

There are several easy-to-do-at-home methods of making canna-infused butter and oil. They include:

making your cannabutter on a stovetop in a frying pan - with this method you slow-cook melted butter, cannabis and water for several hours at 190 F, then filter the cooked out (usually through cheesecloth) and cooled product to separate the cannabutter out.

making cannaoil in a small slow cooker - this method requires a small crockpot type of counter cooker and oil such as avocado or other vegetable oils, but coconut oil is hands-down the best oil to use. Add the cannabis to the coconut oil in the crockpot, then cook it on the lowest setting for 6-8 hours. Strain through a cheesecloth, let it cool, then it’s ready for your recipe!

Start cooking!

Find your favorite recipe and prepare it like usual. Add the cannabutter or cannaoil at the very end. Some might be tempted to add it at the beginning, thinking it will soak into the ingredients. But adding the cannaoil or cannabutter too soon can - and like will - damage the THC and CBD that you so carefully extracted. Always thoroughly mix the infused product so that it’s even distributed.

With the final step, but also all the steps above, watch your temperature. When in doubt, cook at a lower heat for a longer time. And if you’re serious about cooking with marijuana, it would be wise to invest in both a stick and oven cooking thermometer.

Important final notes

As with all marijuana products, always store your edibles in a clear labeled airtight container. If you have leftover cannabutter or oil, make sure these are clearly labeled in the refrigerator. There’s no real known expiration date for either, but it would be wise to only make enough oil or butter for what you need in the immediate future. You don’t want to have cannaoil or butter in the fridge for months!

Make sure the container is out of the reach of children and pets. Make sure the people who are living with you know where your marijuana products are and how they are labeled. Being considerate of others is paramount for any marijuana user.

~ ~ ~

