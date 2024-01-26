Craigslist Personals Alternatives: Find Your Next Connection

According to recent statistics, more than 60 million people use Craigslist every month, making it a popular platform for buying and selling goods, finding jobs, and connecting with others. Craigslist Personals used to be a go-to casual dating site where online daters could easily find discreet hook ups and romantic partners.

However, since the closure of Craigslist Personals in 2018, many users have been searching for alternative websites that offer similar features and benefits. This article explores the top Craigslist Personals alternative sites, providing readers with the information they need to find a new platform that meets their needs.

Top 11 Popular Alternatives to Craigslist Personals

Here are the top 11 best Craigslist personals alternative sites:

Adult Friend Finder - Best For Casual Dating

Overview

Adult Friend Finder has earned its reputation as a go-to site for casual hookups, boasting a massive user base exceeding millions. Its discreet nature attracts individuals seeking no-strings-attached relationships, while its intuitive interface makes it simple to create a dating profile and begin connecting with others. The casual hookup site offers something for everyone, whether it's a casual encounter, friendship, or a more intimate connection. Adult Friend Finder is a haven for open-minded individuals looking to explore new possibilities.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Ability to explore and experiment with different desires 🚫 Paid features may be a deterrent for some ✅ Open-minded and casual online community

✅ Numerous communication tools and features



Best Features

Several Communication Features: Adult Friend Finder stands out with its extensive range of communication features, including private messaging, video chat, and group discussions.

Advanced Search Filters: This feature allows users to find potential matches based on a wide range of criteria, including location, age, interests, and more.

Active Forum: The platform's forum is a great place to engage in discussions and share thoughts on a variety of topics related to casual encounters and relationships.

Membership and Plans

While basic features are accessible with a free account, Adult Friend Finder offers premium memberships for users who wish to unlock additional features and functionalities, including enhanced messaging capabilities, full profile views, and virtual gifting options.

1-Month Gold Membership: $39.95/month

3-Month Gold Membership: $26.95/month ($80.85 billed quarterly)

12-Month Gold Membership: $19.95/month ($239.40 billed yearly)

Ashley Madison - Best For Discreet Connections

Overview

Ashley Madison is a discreet platform designed for those seeking extramarital connections. The site prioritizes privacy and provides a judgment-free space for exploring connections beyond traditional relationships. Its user-friendly interface, confidential environment, and commitment to anonymity make Ashley Madison a top choice for individuals navigating the complexities of discreet encounters and extramarital connections.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Privacy-focused platform, with stringent security measures 🚫 May not be well-suited for those seeking serious relationships or commitment ✅ Niche audience for discreet affairs

✅ Modern and user-friendly interface that's easy to navigate



Best Features

Traveling Man/Woman Feature: Helps users connect with others in new locations, enhancing the potential for discreet meetups while traveling.

Priority Man/Woman Feature: Boosts profile visibility, increasing the chances of meeting new people.

Messaging System: Allows users to share messages and photos privately with selected matches.

Membership and Plans

Ashley Madison operates on a credit-based system, rather than a subscription model. This means that users purchase credits to use for interactions on the platform. The cost per credit varies depending on the plan you choose:

Basic (100 Credits): $49 ($0.49 per credit)

Classic (500 Credits): $149 ($0.30 per credit)

Elite (1,000 Credits): $249 ($0.25 per credit)

Account Types:

Free Account (Women): Women enjoy complimentary access to the platform.

Paid Account (Men): Men can sign up for free but need to purchase credits for messaging, virtual gifts, and additional features.

One Night Friend - Best For Quick Meetups

Overview

One Night Friend is an online dating site designed for casual encounters. It's perfect for those looking for a quick fling or just a fun, low-pressure experience. The platform is easy to navigate, and it's a great place for those who are new to online dating as well as seasoned veterans. Whether you're seeking a one-time meet-up or a regular friend with benefits, One Night Friend is a casual and friendly environment to explore your desires.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Easy to use and sign up 🚫 Limited communication channels ✅ Five free messages daily 🚫 No 24/7 customer support ✅ No pressure for long-term commitments or serious relationships 🚫 Not intended for those seeking a serious relationship

Best Features

Quick Search Button: Helps to quickly find potential matches with various filters.

Adding to Favorites: Allows users to keep a list of profiles they find interesting.

Detailed Profiles: Ability to create a detailed profile that highlights your personality and interests.

Membership and Plans

Access to basic features, including creating a profile, browsing users, and sending limited messages, is free with a standard account. For those wanting access to more features, One Night Friend offers different packages:

3-Day Trial: $1

1 Month: $41.78

3 Months: $30.97/month

6 Months: $25.93/month

DoubleList - Best For Personal Ad Dating Success

Overview

DoubleList offers a refreshingly simple and streamlined approach to online dating, with a focus on efficiency and direct communication. The site’s minimalist dashboard puts the emphasis on users' interests and intentions, rather than cumbersome profiles. This creates a more engaging and authentic dating experience, as users can quickly find others with similar interests and engage in direct messaging conversations. DoubleList is a breath of fresh air in the online dating world, providing a straightforward and uncomplicated platform for finding potential partners.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Minimalist design and straightforward interface 🚫 Limited features compared to other dating sites ✅ Wide range of interests and categories to choose from 🚫 Limited moderation and customer support ✅ Effective for finding casual encounters and hookups 🚫 Posts often lack images

Best Features

Simple Posting: Simplified posting and searching makes it quick and easy to find matches.

Category Variety: Interest-based categories for specific preferences, such as "Friends with Benefits" or "Long-Term Relationships."

Direct Messaging: Encrypted, direct messaging for added security and privacy.

Membership and Plans

DoubleList is a free service with no hidden fees. This means that users can create and manage listings, communicate with others, and explore the platform at no cost.

Snap Bang - Best For Private Chats

Overview

Snap Bang is an energetic chat and dating site with a vibrant online community. The platform encourages users to dive right in and get comfortable with their online dating journey, whether they are seeking a serious relationship or a quick hookup. With features like the unique "roulette" option, Snap Bang offers a space where users can find instant connections in their local area. It’s a great choice for anyone looking to spice up their dating life and have some fun in the process.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Fun, lively, and interactive platform 🚫 Busy site design ✅ Instant, local matches 🚫 May not appeal to users seeking a more traditional and straightforward dating experience ✅Emphasis on profile enhancement



Best Features

Roulette Feature: Offers a unique and exciting way to connect with other users and potentially find instant connections.

Messaging System: Includes options for text, audio, and video messages, providing a more interactive and engaging experience.

Search Feature: Allows users to find matches based on specific criteria, such as age, location, and interests.

Membership and Plans

Snap Bang operates on a membership model with different pricing tiers:

Two days: $4.95

One week: $14.95

One month: $39.95

Six months: $11.65/month ($69.90)

One year: $6.67/month ($80.04)

Additionally, the 2-day and 7-day paid trials are great options for those who want to try out the platform before committing to a longer-term membership. The "hookup guarantee" is another unique feature that sets Snap Bang apart from other dating sites. If you don't find a match within three months, you get three more months for free.

Reddit Personals - Best For Completely Free Content Sharing

Overview

Reddit Personals is a community within Reddit that’s similar to Craigslist personals. People can find different kinds of connections here, including friends, gaming partners, and even someone special. It's a diverse space for various relationships without the need for paid memberships or commitments. Users can share their age, location, and what kind of connection they want.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Completely free platform 🚫 Specific rules when posting, like sharing age and location ✅ Platform bans bad behavior, making it safe to connect 🚫 Some posts can't have adult content, limiting what people can share ✅ Legit alternative to Craigslist personals



Best Features

Various Connections: Supports a wide range of connections, from serious relationships to more casual ones.

Safety Measures: Enforces rules against suspicious behavior to help create a safe environment.

Upvoting and Downvoting: Users can show their agreement or disagreement with content by voting on posts and comments.

Membership and Plans

Reddit Personals is free and open to everyone. There's no need to deal with paid memberships or other financial commitments to adult services. It's a straightforward and accessible option for those seeking different types of relationships.

Kasual App - Best For Random Connections

Overview

Kasual takes the spotlight as a discreet hookup app, tailored for individuals in search of casual connections while safeguarding their privacy. It has a global community of over five million members and employs a unique location-based matching system.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Prioritizes member privacy and safety 🚫 Free features are restricted ✅ Diverse pool for random connections 🚫 Platform prohibits explicit content ✅ Unique and playful matching game



Best Features

Discreet Hookups: Offers a secure environment for casual encounters.

Location-Based Matching: Useful for individuals looking to connect with others in their local area.

Profile Verification: Authenticity is ensured through stringent photo and location verifications.

Membership and Plans

Kasual App offers flexible subscription plans. With the Monthly Plan priced at $29.99, users enjoy features like Super Flips, Boosts, and advanced filters. The Quarterly Plan, offering a 33% saving, mirrors these benefits. An upcoming PRO plan promises 5 Super Flips, 1 Boost weekly, and more. For an elite experience, the Elite plan provides 7 Super Flips, 1 Boost weekly, and comprehensive access to all premium features.

Locanto - Best For Various Dating Preferences

Overview

Locanto, recognized for diverse encounters, operates as a classified ad platform. It includes sections like Casual Encounters/Personals, catering to both straight and gay individuals. This feature makes it a great Craigslist Personals alternative.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Easily to navigate with clear sections 🚫 Several ads on the platform ✅ Casual Encounters/Personals section caters to various preferences 🚫 Extensive user base might pose challenges in sifting through numerous ads ✅ Global presence across 60 countries



Best Features

Search and Browse: Users can easily search and browse classified ads by location, category, or keyword.

Posting Ads: Allows users to post classified ads for free, with the option to pay for premium placement to increase visibility.

User-Friendly Interface: Locanto has an easy-to-use interface that makes creating, editing, and managing ads simple and intuitive.

Membership and Plans

Locanto does not require users to purchase a membership or plan to use its services. This approach sets Locanto apart from other classifieds sites that may charge for access or require paid subscriptions to unlock certain features.

Oodle - Best For Traditional Personal Ads

Overview

Oodle stands out in the online dating landscape as a user-friendly platform with a dedicated personals section designed to accommodate a wide range of dating preferences. The tailored gender-specific categories help users navigate through the range of choices and allow them to express preferences for serious relationships, casual encounters, or even intentions of marriage. Oodle fosters an inclusive and liberating environment, particularly welcoming the sexually diverse community.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Gender-specific categories 🚫 Mainly relies on user reporting to moderate the platform ✅ Inclusive space for the sexually diverse community

✅ Free to post ads



Best Features

Advanced Search Filters: Users can easily search for ads based on location and category.

Image-Focused Listings: Allows users to upload multiple photos for their ads.

Cross-Posting: Allows users to cross-post their ads on other classifieds sites and dating sites.

Membership and Plans

Oodle keeps things simple by not requiring memberships or fees. You can explore personal ads without any costs, making it a budget-friendly option. The platform's ability to bring together listings from various dating sites adds a special touch to the matchmaking experience.

No Strings Attached - Best For Commitment-Free Relationships

Overview

No Strings Attached stands out as a reliable dating platform, particularly for those looking for an alternative to Craigslist Personals. This platform is dedicated to discreet connections and focuses on individuals interested in commitment-free relationships, making it a top choice for affairs and more. No Strings Attached provides a user-friendly and confidential online dating environment.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Known for its focus on discreet relationships 🚫 May not be suitable for those seeking traditional relationships ✅ Balanced gender ratio

✅ Website ensures easy navigation



Best Features

Discreet Messaging: Users can communicate with potential partners anonymously, without revealing personal information.

Profile Verification: Users can verify their profiles to ensure that they are who they say they are.

Location-Based Matching: Users can search for potential matches based on their location, making it easy to find local partners.

Membership and Plans

Explore No Strings Attached's membership options to enhance your commitment-free dating experience:

1 Month: $29.95 USD

3 Months: $19.98 USD per month

12 Months: $12.50 USD per month

W4M Maps - Best For Local Connections

Overview

W4M Maps is a dating website that helps people find casual encounters and friends with benefits (FWBs) in their local area. The platform uses a map-based interface to display potential matches in your vicinity, and it also has thousands of profiles for users to browse through. By providing a platform that promises proximity and accessibility, W4M Maps is an excellent alternative to Craiglist Personals.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons ✅ Location-based matching 🚫 Focus on casual relationships may not be for everyone ✅ User-friendly interface

✅ Large user base



Best Features

Map Technology: Helps users find local partners in a convenient and efficient way.

Free Service: Free to create an account and get started immediately.

Community-Driven: Emphasis on respect and honesty in the community, which can help create a more comfortable environment for casual relationships.

Membership and Plans

W4m Maps is a free platform that allows users to explore local connections without the burden of paid memberships or plans. The emphasis is on simplicity and accessibility, making it an inclusive space for individuals seeking nearby connections.

Why Did Craigslist Personals Shut Down?

Craigslist Personals closing left a noticeable gap in the online dating scene. The main reason behind the shutdown was legal issues, particularly the implementation of SESTA, a law created to avoid sex trafficking. This had a significant impact on how people could connect online. This change reshaped the landscape of online personal connections, leaving many users seeking new alternatives.

Safety and Privacy Considerations

When looking for connections online, always put your safety first. Here are a few crucial considerations:

Always verify the authenticity of potential matches.

Be cautious about sharing personal information online.

Trust your instincts. If something seems off, it probably is.

Pay attention to the language used in profiles and messages. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Remember that online personals are not always what they seem. Scammers are skilled at creating convincing profiles and messages, so be on the lookout for red flags.

Always meet in public places, and let a friend or family member know where you're going and who you're meeting.

Trust your instincts and use good judgment to stay safe while exploring alternatives to Craigslist personals.

Making the Most of Craigslist Personals Alternatives

Here are a few tips for making the most of Craigslist personals alternatives:

Creating an Attractive Profile

Putting together a good profile is really important in online dating. Users should create profiles that truly show what they like and what they're looking for. A well-made profile is seen as the key to making successful connections, whether you are looking for casual dating encounters or something more serious.

Strategies for Engaging in Meaningful Conversations

It’s important to show genuine interest in the other person. Ask open-ended questions and share personal experiences to foster a meaningful connection. Additionally, avoid generic, one-word responses. Instead, engage in thoughtful conversations and be respectful and considerate. Humor can also be a powerful tool in creating a lighthearted and fun atmosphere. However, it's important to use it thoughtfully and with sensitivity. The key is to strike a balance between being sincere, interested, and easy-going. If you can do that, you'll be well on your way to building meaningful connections.

FAQs on Craigslist Personals Alternatives

Are Craigslist Personals alternatives free to use?

Yes, many alternatives to Craigslist Personals are free to use. They allow individuals to connect without any associated costs. However, some Craigslist Personals alternatives offer a premium membership subscription, which usually provides access to additional features.

Can I find casual encounters or long-term relationships on Craigslist Personals alternatives?

Many Craigslist Personals alternatives cater to a variety of connections, ranging from casual encounters to long-term relationships. Users can specify their intentions and find like-minded individuals for various types of relationships.

Are Craigslist Personals alternative platforms LGBTQ+ friendly?

Yes, many of these platforms embrace LGBTQ+ inclusivity and provide a welcoming environment for individuals of diverse sexual preferences and gender identities. These are spaces where everyone can feel accepted and connect with others authentically.

Are there any age restrictions for using sites like Craigslist?

Generally speaking, most online personals sites, including Craigslist, require users to be at least 18 years old to use the platform. This ensures a safe and appropriate online environment for all users.

Can I use sites like Craigslist outside of the United States?

Yes, many Craigslist Personals alternatives are accessible globally, offering opportunities for connections beyond the borders of the United States. Users can engage with people from various countries, broadening their potential matches and experiences.

What guidelines or rules should I be aware of when using sites like Craigslist?

To have a positive and respectful online experience, users should familiarize themselves with the guidelines and rules of each site. This understanding helps ensure that everyone engages in a considerate and responsible manner, contributing to a healthy online community.

How do I report suspicious or inappropriate behavior on sites like Craigslist?

Most sites like Craigslist provide reporting features to address suspicious or inappropriate behavior. Users can typically find this option in the settings or help sections of the site.

Conclusion

With the closure of Craigslist Personals, many people are searching for alternative platforms to meet and connect with others. This article highlights the best options available and emphasizes the importance of safety and smart decision-making when engaging in online encounters. Whether you're looking for casual hookups, friendships, or serious relationships, these alternatives provide ample opportunities to connect with others in a secure and responsible manner.