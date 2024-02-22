The era of traditional routers with single access points has passed, and whole-home mesh WiFi systems are taking over. Smart home mesh networks dramatically improve data transfer rates and connected device speeds, while providing integrated WiFi coverage as you move around your home - upstairs, downstairs, and even in the backyard.

Here are our top five Wi-Fi Mesh Routers to improve your Wi-Fi signal:

NETGEAR Orbi 970 Google Nest WiFi NETGEAR Orbi 963 eero 6 TP-Link Deco XE75

Let’s explore these high-quality mesh WiFi routers a little more.

1. NETGEAR Orbi 970

The NETGEAR Orbi 970 whole home mesh router system deserves our pick as the top product on this list in 2024. In some ways it is a no contest as the Orbi 970 introduces us to WiFi 7 and real-world multi-gigabit speeds of 27Gbps or more for unparalleled performance. We enjoyed high-end home network functionality and seamless connectivity throughout the home thanks to the exclusive quad-band technology with dedicated backhaul.

With a fast and easy setup using 2 or 3 attractive Orbi satellite nodes, we were good to go for blazing-fast home networking, streaming, gaming, and virtual reality applications. NETGEAR Orbi 970 WiFi 7 delivers 2.4x faster speeds than WiFi 6 and is fully backward compatible with older WiFi devices.

Internet connection dead zones are a thing of the past with Orbi 970 mesh. Our tests achieved seamless coverage with multiple connected devices working concurrently. The main router and Orbi 970 satellites have multi-gigabit WAN and LAN Ethernet ports so you can achieve optimum internet speeds of today in a system that is future-proofed for tomorrow.

2. Google Nest WiFi

The new Google Nest WiFi 6E WiFi Pro delivers combined speeds of up to 5.4 Gbps. That’s twice as fast as WiFi 6. This innovative and attractive router tri-band system includes the new 6GHz band that helps reduce congestion and interference to provide faster connections for more devices. Google Nest WiFi can also sync with Google Home and Google Assistant, along with smart home device technology and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Google Nest WiFi Pro self-monitors the network and solves issues, ensuring the best available WiFi network speeds and performance. With Nest WiFi Pro, you can automatically manage your network performance to prioritize video conferencing, Netflix streaming, gaming, and other data-hungry applications. Nest WiFi Pro delivers a strong and consistent signal even at the edge of your network’s coverage without the need for additional WiFi range extenders.

3. NETGEAR Orbi 963

If WiFi 7 isn’t an option for you just yet, a NETGEAR Orbi 963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System is the next best thing. With a built-in 10 Gig port and throughput speeds of 10.8Gbps, this Orbi series favorite delivers impressive WiFi coverage for large homes. Orbi is compatible with any internet service provider (ISP), and the 960 series 6E mesh system delivers maximum speed potential for up to 200 connected devices and smart home appliances.

You can set up the NETGEAR Orbi 963 in minutes using the Orbi App, including upgraded parental controls and NETGEAR Armor security features. Choose two-pack or three-pack satellites for WiFi connectivity that eliminates dead zones with powerful relocatable antennas. Access the Gigabit LAN Ethernet port for a fast and totally secure guest network. NETGEAR Orbi is among the most popular mesh WiFi systems worldwide in 2024.

4. Amazon eero 6

Another highly recommended product, the Amazon eero 6 Whole-Home tri-band mesh WiFi system is budget-friendly WiFi at its best. This setup covers up to 1,500 sq. ft. with seamless WiFi and speeds up to 900 Mbps. Our tests showed great ability to eliminate dead spots, lag, and buffering, making eero 6 ideal for gaming and streaming, with the potential to use 75+ connected devices concurrently.

We managed to set up in minutes using the eero app, and Amazon eero 6 employs automatic updates to keep your entire system safe and secure. The built-in Zigbee Smart Home Hub offers the best of wireless connectivity for all your low-bandwidth smart home devices, such as Amazon Alexa smart speakers. Use the built-in LAN Ethernet cable connection for even faster home networking performance.

5. TP-Link Deco XE75

The TP-Link Deco XE75 is another tri-band WiFi 6E system in the budget-friendly price range. It is a great option for homeowners looking for consistently reliable internet speeds found in the 2.4GHz band, 5GHz band, and 6GHz band. In our tests, TP-Link Deco XE75 offered a maximum data transfer rate of 5,400 Mbps and coverage of up to 7,200 square feet. The WPA3 security encryption ensured secure access point connections across all devices without the need for a WiFi extender. TP-Link is a responsive gamer option and a great WiFi 6 mesh system at the right price.

More great WiFi Router Mesh Systems Worth Checking Out

Time moves fast in the WiFi world, from WiFi 5 to WiFi6/E, and now WiFi 7. There are some great new WiFi router products on the market, including eero Pro 6E, TP-Link Deco X20, Linksys Velop, and Synology MR2200AC, so if your single router isn’t keeping up in 2024 it could be time to visit your retailer for an upgrade to a whole-home mesh WiFi system.

Why Upgrade Your WiFi Router?

The best WiFi routers deliver multi-gigabit data rates for seamless home and business WiFi connections, with low latency and zero dropouts for dozens of devices simultaneously. You will automatically eliminate WiFi dead zones and appreciate better protection against malicious online intrusions. Traditional router access points can’t compete with the best whole-home mesh WiFi of today.