Dispensing Knowledge: What Makes CBD Kratom a Non-Traditional Dispensary?

With recreational marijuana now legal and dispensaries popping up throughout the metro area, a unique concept of a non-traditional dispensary has also emerged. Companies like CBD Kratom are helping to usher in the golden age of cannabis centered around education and guidance in the totality of cannabis.
Considered one of the most versatile plants in the world, cannabis provides a wide spectrum of properties, providing new avenues for improved health and wellness beyond the high. While THC is the most well-known cannabinoid found in the marijuana plant, it’s not the only one. It’s also not for everyone.
CBD Kratom has found a unique position offering a tailored experience to help customers find the products that are right for them. Non-traditional dispensaries, such as CBD Kratom, offer unique products, services, and experiences that set them apart from their more conventional counterparts.With so many medicinal properties found throughout the plant, there is more to be gained from cannabis than simply a high, though the team at CBD Kratom will be quick to tell you there is nothing wrong with the high and even offer products for a recreational user.
The Versatility of Cannabis
As the legal use and exploration of cannabis products continue to grow, consumers are becoming more curious and at times, confused about their options. The cannabis plant has more than 120 phytocannabinoids, as well as a variety of terpenoids and other compounds that can provide therapeutic properties. Phytocannabinoids are cannabinoids that occur naturally in the cannabis plant. Simply put, any plant-derived compound capable of directly interacting with cannabinoid receptors is considered a phytocannabinoid. This includes the two most well known phytocannabinoids found in cannabis plants, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and cannabidiol (CBD). And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.
Other compounds like CBN, HHC, CBC, and Delta 8-THC can also be consumed for a number of therapeutic and recreational uses, producing a less psychoactive high without compromising the other calming effects prevalent in these compounds. Each cannabinoid binds to a different part of the body’s receptors, which provides different effects and benefits. Ultimately, the interplay between the phytocannabinoids from the plant and the endocannabinoid system in the body is akin to a key fitting into a lock and opening the door between the body and mind.
Thanks to the advancement of studies around the cannabis plant, scientists have been able to isolate the aforementioned cannabinoids to create a robust line of products including oils, skin care products, pet products, beverages, edibles and gummies, smokables, tinctures, and more, all designed to provide more options to health and wellness routines, and all found at non-traditional dispensaries like CBD Kratom. Unlike traditional dispensaries that only feature or focus on Delta-9 THC products, CBD Kratom, as its name suggests, offers a much wider variety of products that extend beyond cannabis, including Kratom, a relative of the coffee plant, and more.
Find Your Fit
With so many cannabinoids to choose from, it can become overwhelming to determine what products will work best for your specific needs. It’s important to seek out information from trusted resources and professionals to understand the full spectrum of products available, and how they might work together to provide the results you’re seeking.
CBD Kratom saw a need for better education and a deeper understanding of the full line of cannabis products available when creating their dispensaries, putting their focus on deep training and a personalized approach to help customers not only find the right products, but develop a stronger overall wellness routine. Much like the Geniuses found at an Apple Store, CBD Kratom provides specially trained Doyens, armed with a deep knowledge of every product available, and an understanding of how these products can complement one another. By definition, a Doyen is the most knowledgeable person amongst their peers in a particular field, and the employees of CBD Kratom live up to the name. CBD Kratom’s Doyens approach each customer’s needs with a curiosity and dedication to helping them to look and feel their best.
All Together Now
Perhaps the most interesting aspect of phytocannabinoids is how well they work naturally together. Like members of a band, each creates something special in their own right, but when they come together in harmony, a deeper sound is created. The natural synergy allows the effects of some products to naturally enhance the effects of others, allowing different terpenes and cannabinoids to compliment one another for an elevated and more targeted experience. This is known as the Entourage Effect. Combining a full spectrum of minor and major cannabinoids with terpenoids and flavonoids produces a balanced experience.
An example of the Entourage Effect is the combination of equal parts THC and CBD. CBD counteracts some of the anxiety-inducing effects of the psychoactive properties found in THC for a more balanced, manageable result.
Similar to the entourage effect. The Ensemble Effect also combines cannabinoids and terpenes on a smaller scale, creating a more precise benefit. Where the Entourage Effect relies on the general synergy between phytocannabinoids and terpenes, creating trace amounts of a larger number of compounds, the Ensemble Effect combines a limited number of terpenes chosen for their specific properties.
An example of the Ensemble Effect would be the combination of CBN, which is known to promote restfulness, with CBD to create products that improve sleep. This ensemble is formulated specifically for night time use to battle insomnia and promote a deeper REM cycle.
Let CBD Kratom Be Your Guide
With the changing laws and so many ways to utilize the Cannabis plant, there has never been a better time to find a natural, personal approach to better health and wellness.
to learn more and find a dispensary near you.