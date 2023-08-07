Get Your Marijuana Mogul On!

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past decade, you know the marijuana business is booming - and shows no signs of slowing down! And we couldn’t be happier - with the wonder plant’s therapeutic and medical uses and the fun part for adult users.

At the local level, state treasury departments are noticing an abundance of tax revenue that benefits the states with legal weed in real ways. And marijuana-related businesses have some of the highest success rates of any smaller- and medium-sized industries. It’s clear that anything related to marijuana is a bandwagon people want to jump on.

Not only does this mean entrepreneurs, investors and canna-capitalists, but also professional sports and the entertainment industry. We love seeing our favorite singer or actress endorsing marijuana and love the validity their endorsements bring. We love it and can’t wait to see more celebrities endorsing the wonder plant and all of its amazing benefits.

Cannabis in MLB

Kansas City Royals - Missouri’s own two-time world champions, the Royals have made American League history by being the first in the league to partner with a CBD-based company. Being the second overall in the entire MLB, the Royals have partnered with Denver-based Pure Spectrum CBD to not only promote CBD products to the public, but also educate and help enable communities to understand the benefits of CBD.

This education and outreach is on full display at the Pure Spectrum Lodge at Kauffman Stadium. This family-friendly lodge offers educational staff and material, as well as fans, water misters and other amenities for visitors. (However, no CBD itself is not sold at the stadium).

Chicago Cubs - Pioneering the collaboration between canna-products and Major League Baseball, the Chicago Cubs made history when they joined with MYND DRINKS out of the windy city itself. This was no easy feat as the League had only approved such partnerships just a few months earlier and stipulated that the products must get certification from NSF International (a safety and testing organization MLB uses) and authorization from the MLB commissioner's office. Whew! Thank you Cubbies, for paving the way!

Elite Athletes and Cannabis

Rob Gronkowski - The legendary former Patriots tight end, is teaming up with a Woonsocket-based CBD product maker! He's thrilled that CBD relieved his chronic pain from a bruising football career, making him pain-free after a decade! Now, Gronk is on a mission to advocate for active players in pro sports to use CBD, currently banned. CBD, non-psychoactive, offers cannabis benefits without the "high."

Paul Pierce - The Boston Celtics legend openly supports cannabis usage for athletes and founded his own line of CBD products, “Truth”. Pierce has also been open about his own bouts with PTSD resulting from a near-fatal stabbing incident outside a Boston bar in 2000. Using cannabis to help him heal both mentally and physically and was the reason for jumping into the ganja biz.

Nate Diaz - The renowned athlete in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), boasts an impressive record of 19 victories out of 30 fights as a lightweight fighter. Diaz is a vocal advocate for CBD, using it openly in public appearances and press conferences. He emphasizes the positive effects of CBD on the human body, crediting it for restoring his well being after fights.

Celebrities in the Cannabis Business

We would be remiss if we didn’t mention the actual OGs of the celebrity weed business. These celeb canna-preneurs may be known for a long time, but still we pay the utmost canna-respect to the ganja trailblazing (emphasis on ‘blazing’!):

Snoop Dogg and marijuana are nearly synonymous. Beyond just being a stoner, Snoop brings a new bona-fide twist in the marijuana culture that goes beyond the traditional stoner-on-the-couch identity (we see you, Mr. Galifianakis). His brand, Leafs by Snoop, includes 8 strains personally handpicked by the man himself.





Willie Nelson is the only person Snoop Dogg said out-smoked him - and while that sounds pretty astounding, knowing that Willie has been partaking heavily in ganja for decades before Snoop was even born, this sounds about right! Not only a heavy user but an equally passionate advocate, Willie launched “Willie’s Reserve”, a chain of stores, products and webshop featuring Willie’s personal favorite strains and products.





Jay-Z has taken the word “mogul” to a whole new dimension with the help of his own premium cannabis line and advocates for social equity within the industry. Partnering with Caliva, a leading cannabis company, Jay-Z launched his own brand, Monogram. The brand focuses on premium cannabis products, emphasizing quality and innovation. Through this venture, Jay-Z aims to destigmatize and promote social equity within the cannabis space, advocating for the fair representation of minority communities.

Surprising Celebrities in the Cannabis Business

Martha Stewart - Collaborating with Canopy Growth, a major cannabis company, Stewart unveiled a line of CBD products for pets. Known for her expertise in diverse ventures, this move reflects her interest in the emerging CBD market and its potential benefits for animals. With her reputable name behind the products, Stewart's entrance into canna-business only adds more legitimacy to the burgeoning CBD industry.

Not only is Martha jumping on the canna-band wagon, but she’s also combining the pumpkin spice craze with her latest product: CBD Pumpkin Spice Wellness Gummies. Martha herself drew inspiration from the most recognizable flavor of fall to create this delicious popular product.

Kristen Bell - The voice of Princess Anna from Frozen has ventured into the cannabis business with a focus on CBD skincare. Partnering with Lord Jones, a well-known CBD brand, Bell co-created a line of high-quality CBD skincare products. Drawing from her passion for wellness and natural solutions, the collaboration aims to offer users the potential benefits of CBD in their skincare routine.

Melissa Etheridge - The Leavenworth, Kansas native has also entered the cannabis business with her own line of products. Partnering with Greenway Compassionate Relief, Etheridge launched a range of cannabis-infused products, including tinctures and salves. Inspired by her personal experience using cannabis during her battle with cancer, she aims to provide safe and effective options for patients seeking alternative treatments.





Whoopi Goldberg - The Oscar-winning, esteemed entertainer ventured into the cannabis industry with a focus on women's health. Co-founding "Whoopi & Maya," she launched a line of cannabis-infused products to aid menstrual discomfort and other female-related issues. Goldberg's inspiration came from her personal struggle with painful periods and the desire to provide natural relief options. You go, girl!

More Celebrities, More Validity!

The involvement of professional athletes and celebrities in the cannabis business has helped reshape public perception and debunk long-standing stigmas surrounding cannabis. Partnerships between sports organizations and CBD brands indicate a shift towards recognizing the potential benefits of cannabis for athletes' performance and recovery.

As the cannabis industry continues to expand, the influence of famous figures will likely play an even more significant role in shaping its future. With an increasing number of influential personalities joining the canna-business, the trajectory of the cannabis industry looks promising, and the stigma associated with cannabis is gradually fading away.

And a special “rest in peace” wish goes out to long-time cannabis advocate, David Crosby, who tirelessly promoted compassionate marijuana use throughout his career and life. We miss and love you, man!

