GW0742 Review: Dosage, Benefits, Side Effects, & More

GW0742 seeks to burn fat and replace it with lean muscle in a new, exciting way.

The compound is often lumped together with other Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs).

However, GW0742 is a PPAR (proliferator-activated receptor agonist) that functions similarly to a SARM.

As a result, the supplement can help individuals lose weight and build new muscle.

What is GW0742?

The quest to find a suitable weight loss supplement seems never-ending.

Many products make a ton of promises yet rarely live up to expectations.

However, Selective Androgen Receptor Modulators (SARMs) have recently made some noise in the world of fitness and bodybuilding.1

SARMs are capable of rapidly burning fat and replacing it with lean muscle safely and effectively.

While GW0742 is technically not a SARM it functions comparable to these types of compounds.

As such, the compound is often grouped with other SARMs due to its ability to quickly burn fat and improve muscle mass.

GW0742 is classified as a peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor agonist (PPAR).

The primary function of GW0742 is to break down fatty acids in stored energy reserves and convert the fat into energy.

As a result, individuals receive a burst of energy and stamina necessary to hit the gym hard and witness the results.

The compound functions very similarly to Cardarine (GW-501516) which is one of the most popular SARMs for cutting weight and bulking up.

In fact, both compounds were developed by the same company - Glaxo Smith Kline - and feature a nearly identical chemical structure.

Nevertheless, GW0742 is considered the better of the 2 supplements regarding weight loss.

How Does It Work?

GW0742 is categorized as a peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor agonist (PPAR).2

In other words, PPAR agonists represent a group of nuclear receptor proteins that regulate gene expression.3

There are 3 main categories of PPAR agonists:4

PPAR alpha agonists

PPAR gamma agonists

PPAR delta agonists

GW0742 is a PPAR delta agonist that is designed to convert stored body fat into energy.5

It accelerates weight loss meaning that your cutting efforts will yield far more significant results.

Additionally, PPAR delta agonists affect the way people respond to exercise allowing them to recover faster post-workout.

Thus, GW0742 rapidly burns fat during exercise while preserving glucose levels.6

Consequently, endurance and stamina are significantly improved during and after a workout.

While research remains limited (more details, below) early discoveries have determined that GW0742 functions very comparable to Cardarine.7

In fact, the 2 compounds are only distinguished by a single, different atom.

Both supplements have been found to transform stored fat into an energy source while also increasing the oxidative capacity of muscles.

Finally, GW0742 has been found to improve insulin sensitivity leading some to believe it might reduce the chances of developing type 2 diabetes.8

GW0742 Benefits

There are many health benefits associated with using GW0742.

For starters, the PPAR delta agonist is outstanding at burning fat and converting it into new energy.

The significant burst of energy and stamina makes a big difference in the gym along with recovery post-workout.

Additionally, the other benefits of GW0742 include:

Weight Loss

Muscle Growth

Improved Energy & Stamina

Improved Focus & Endurance

Reduced Inflammation

Reduced Cholesterol

Faster Recovery Post-Workout

GW0742 features the rare ability to transform fat into energy while also improving the boy's metabolism.

As a result, individuals not only lose weight but have the resources to keep the extra pounds from returning.

GW0742 is efficient at targeting stubborn areas of fat including deposits on the arms, legs, and abdomen.

The supplement also improves the oxidative capacity of muscle tissue which has a huge impact on endurance and stamina.

Accordingly, men and women can spend longer at the gym and exercise more intensely.

Thus, the extra time working out pays dividends for improving body composition and muscle definition.

How to Use

GW0742 is designed to help men and women lose weight and keep the extra weight from returning.

It converts stored fat reserves into energy while preserving glucose levels.

GW0742 is available for sale in powder / liquid form depending on personal preference.

Many individuals prefer to use a dropper to dispense the liquid under a tongue.

On the other hand, injections are another option for those seeking quick, maximum absorption.

Some individuals prefer taking GW0742 first thing in the morning while others spread out the daily dosage in multiple administrations.

It's also not uncommon to use GW0742 before a workout, approximately 30 - 45 minutes before hitting the gym.

In general, many individuals report losing between 10 lbs. - 20 lbs. using the supplement.

GW0742 is often stacked together with other SARMs, including Ostarine, to accelerate weight loss results.

The other top SARMs for losing weight include Cardarine (GW-50156), Testolone (RAD 140), and Ibutamoren (MK-677).

Notwithstanding, men and women should consult a trusted physician before starting any new supplement.

GW0742 may react negatively with other preexisting health conditions or prescribed medications.

GW0742 Dosage

Unfortunately, there are no universal guidelines for using GW0742.

The problem is the PPAR agonist is relatively new and has not been extensively studied (more information, below).

Additionally, like most SARMs, GW0742 remains outside the boundaries of the Food & Drug Administration.

Therefore, the supplement is not regulated by the FDA and lacks clear guidelines on proper use.

Nonetheless, most individuals who have experimented with GW0742 for weight loss in the past suggest between 10mg - 25mg per day.

It's recommended that beginners start with a lower dosage (5mg - 10mg) and monitor symptoms during the first cycle.

Then, individuals may decide to increase the dosage to 15mg - 25mg per day for the second cycle.

Regardless, most people decide to use GW0742 for 8 - 12 weeks before taking a break from the supplement.

It's important to use Post Cycle Therapy (PCT) after a cycle to restore any chemical or hormonal imbalances.

Side Effects

The potential side effects of GW0742 are not well understood because the compound has not been extensively studied in clinical trials.

However, by examining the side effects of Cardarine, which is nearly identical in structure to GW0742, fitness experts can make assertions.

Currently, the biggest issue with using Cardarine is that it may cause an enlarged heart.

It's because the compound activates a substance known as calcineurin.

Be that as it may, the substance has only been tested on animal subjects so it's difficult to determine how it affects humans.

Nevertheless, those with high blood pressure or other heart conditions should probably avoid using the supplement.

Otherwise, most user reviews and personal testimonials that have used GW0742 claim it's safe for consumption.

GW0742 remains an experimental substance since it lacks FDA approval.

Does It Really Work?

The jury remains divided on the effectiveness of GW0742.

First and foremost, the biggest issue with the compound is that it lacks clinical research.

GW0742 is a relatively new invention and compounds like SARMs take a long time to get noticed by the FDA, if ever.

It's unfortunate considering all the weight loss and muscle growth benefits of SARMs.

The same is true of GW0742 which has been largely ignored in clinical trials aside from a few studies using animal subjects.

For this reason, there is limited evidence that the PPAR agonist can deliver the results it promises.

Be that as it may, several reviews from users report that GW0742 is not detrimental and helps people lose weight.

Reddit and other websites are filled with personal testimonials from satisfied users.

In fact, some users even go as far as to suggest that GW0742 is 200x more powerful and effective compared to Cardarine.

Unfortunately, until there is more clinical research and human trials, it's impossible to reach a firm conclusion.

For now, most agree that GW0742 has the potential to revolutionize the fitness industry.

It's often compared to Cardarine because the 2 supplements have a nearly identical chemical structure.

Thus, examining what Cardarine has done for people in the past can give you a fair idea of what GW0742 can accomplish.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Do you have more questions or concerns?

Here are some frequently asked questions and responses to those questions:

How much weight can I lose using GW0742?

It depends on many factors including your age, gender, body weight, and health condition.

Additionally, the workout goals and what someone hopes to accomplish with the supplement.

In general, many people report losing between 10lbs - 20lbs within the first 2 months of using the weight loss supplement.

Moreover, GW0742 is designed to keep the extra weight from returning while significantly improving energy and endurance.

Is the PPAR delta agonist safe to use?

Currently, it's hard to make a final decision because GW0742 lacks scientific research.

The initial findings and discoveries are encouraging yet remain outside the supervision of the FDA.

Consequently, research is limited to animal studies with human trials expected to occur soon.

Despite this, many user reviews on Reddit and other websites claim that GWE0752 is safe to use.

Do I still need to exercise and diet?

SARMs and other weight loss supplements can help burn stubborn fat that is nearly impossible to remove otherwise.

Nevertheless, exercise and a proper diet go a long way toward ensuring good health.

GW0752 is intended to complement your workout at the gyms.

The supplement provides an immediate boost to energy and stamina.

Accordingly, people can hit the gym hard and see the fat loss benefits that GW0742 provides.

Where can I buy GW0742?

GW0742 is available for sale on many websites.

However, new customers should make sure that they are purchasing from a reliable and trustworthy manufacturer.

SARMs are a legitimate way to lose weight and build new lean muscle.

Notwithstanding, the formulas are only effective if they consist of the real thing and do not include any harmful additives or stimulants.

Fortunately, many U.S.-based online suppliers have a long track record of success and countless reviews from satisfied customers.

As such, these are the best retailers to shop for high-quality SARMs and other weight loss supplements.

GW0742 Review Summary

GW0742 is not your typical weight loss supplement.

The experimental compound is designed to convert stored fat into energy.

Furthermore, the improved energy and stamina allow individuals to work out longer and harder.

Therefore, the weight loss results are more noticeable and also provide the opportunity to stack on new lean muscle.

GW0742 currently lacks clinical research conducted on human subjects yet is anticipated to receive more attention soon.

The internet features many user reviews from satisfied men and women who lost a ton of weight using GW0742.

Still, it never hurts to speak with a physician before starting a new supplement to determine if it's safe and suitable for your needs.

