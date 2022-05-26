How to Get your Missouri Medical Marijuana Card in 2022: The Complete Guide

The medical cannabis market in Missouri has come a long way in the past two years. As of May 2022, there are 140 licensed medical cannabis dispensaries open for business across the state. To some, the application process for a medical marijuana (MMJ) card could appear complicated or time-consuming, but there’s no need to worry.
Becoming a Patient in Missouri
Becoming a patient in Missouri is simple if you have the right information. First, you’ll need to talk with a licensed physician that prescribes MMJ in Missouri to see if you have a qualifying condition that is recognized by the state. Then, you’ll fill out an application and pay the associated fees.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services, per Article XIV of the Missouri Constitution, qualifying medical conditions include:
- Cancer
- Epilepsy
- Glaucoma
- Intractable migraines unresponsive to other treatment
- A chronic medical condition that causes severe, persistent pain or persistent muscle spasms, including but not limited to those associated with multiple sclerosis, seizures, Parkinson’s disease and Tourette’s syndrome
- Debilitating psychiatric disorders, including but not limited to post-traumatic stress order, if diagnosed by a state-licensed psychiatrist
- Human immunodeficiency virus or acquired immune deficiency syndrome
- A chronic medical condition that is normally treated with a prescription medication that could lead to physical or psychological dependence if a physician determines that medical use of marijuana could be effective in treating that condition and would serve as a safer alternative to the prescription medication
- A terminal illness
- In the professional judgment of a physician, any other chronic, debilitating or other medical condition, including but not limited to hepatitis C, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn’s disease, Huntington’s disease, autism, neuropathies, sickle cell anemia, agitation of Alzheimer’s disease, and cachexia/ wasting syndrome
Application and Fees
According to an application checklist provided by the Missouri DHSS, you will need the following to submit an online application:
- Identifying information (name, date of birth, social security number, email address, and phone number)
- Residence address (mailing address or place where the qualifying patient can receive mail)
- Proof of Missouri residency (one of the following):
- Copy of a valid Missouri driver’s license
- Missouri identification card
- Current Missouri motor vehicle registration
- Recent Missouri utility bill
- A physician certification form completed and signed by an active Missouri-licensed physician
- Additional required items include a legible copy of the qualifying patient’s photo identification issued by a state or federal government entity and a clear color photo of the qualifying patient’s face taken within the prior three (3) months
The fees to apply for your medical marijuana card have shifted slightly in 2022. For patients submitting a new application or completing an annual renewal, the fee is $27.76. The fee to become a caregiver is the same as the patient fee. The fee to become a patient cultivator is $110.99.
How to Become a Caregiver in Missouri
To become a caregiver in Missouri, you must first complete this form. It’s important to note that both the caregiver and patient must be able to provide proof of residency. Caregivers must be added to the patient’s medical cannabis certification application as the listed primary caregiver in order to be authorized to purchase and possess medical marijuana on the patient’s behalf.
Patients in Missouri may have up to two registered caregivers, and caregivers are allowed to assist three patients at a time. Only legal guardians or parents may serve as a minor’s caregiver.
Either a patient or a caregiver (not both) may include an application for patient cultivation unless the patient is a minor. If patient cultivation is desired, it must be included in your initial application for a medical marijuana license.
Missouri Medical Marijuana: FAQs
Who is allowed to possess cannabis?
Legal possession of medical marijuana in Missouri applies to patients or their caregivers who have a valid DHSS-issued ID card.
Can you own or purchase firearms with an MMJ card?
If you’re worried about your ability to own or purchase firearms as a medical patient, there’s no need. Medical patients are legally able to purchase firearms in the state of Missouri.
Can you get an MMJ card with a criminal record?
If you have a past conviction, this does not disqualify you from getting your medical card.
Can MMJ cardholders cultivate their own cannabis?
If you’re interested in growing, go for it! Personal cultivation is legal for medical marijuana patients in Missouri upon the receipt of a patient cultivation identification card.
What are the monthly purchase limits?
Qualified patients are allowed to purchase up to 4 ounces (32 MMEs) of compliant product per month. A common purchase quantity of marijuana is 3.5 grams, which is equal to 1 MME. This means that 1 MME is also equivalent to 1 gram of marijuana concentrate or 100 milligrams of THC-infused product.
Check out a full list of patient FAQs provided by the DHSS here.
If you’re still unsure about the process, check out this video on how to get your Missouri MMJ card in 2022.