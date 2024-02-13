In Pain? CBD Gummies May Be the Solution

For one reason or another, practically every person you talk to is in pain. Chronic pain can strike at any point in life — even though the older have it worse, living with pain is no longer exclusively an elderly person’s dilemma.

Out of either desperation, inspiration, or a bit of both, modern pain sufferers have turned to natural solutions — especially CBD. Taking CBD doesn’t have to be a chore, and many have recently started taking CBD gummies for pain as an alternative to messy tinctures or inconvenient capsules.

What are CBD gummies, and why might they be the solution to your chronic pain woes? Learn the answers below.

What Are CBD Gummies?

CBD gummies may contain cannabidiol, but otherwise, they’re much like any other gummies you might have eaten as a supplement or snack. Running the gamut in terms of ingredients, potency, and purity, CBD gummies offer all the benefits of CBD extract but without the unpleasant taste. Thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD gummies are widely sold online.

Do CBD Gummies Help with Pain?

Some of the greatest interest in CBD has poured into this compound’s potential ability to help with pain. If it’s true that CBD helps with pain in general, it would also follow that CBD gummies are good for pain since they simply pack this cannabinoid into a tastier package.

One of the first pieces of evidence suggesting that CBD might be useful against pain was published in the European Journal of Pain in 2015. Titled “Transdermal cannabidiol reduces inflammation and pain-related behaviours in a rat model of arthritis,” this paper detailed efforts to determine CBD’s ability to reduce inflammation in animals.

Fast-forward five years, and CBD had already become a global phenomenon. Larger apportionments of research funding led to studies like 2020’s “A Balanced Approach for Cannabidiol Use in Chronic Pain,” published in Frontiers in Pharmacology. This comprehensive research review not only recognizes CBD as a pain treatment but cites dozens of studies supporting this position.

Lastly, we come to “Cannabidiol as a Treatment for Chronic Pain: A Survey of Patients’ Perspectives and Attitudes,” one of the world’s first clinical studies into using CBD for pain. In this study, 59% of respondents indicated that CBD helped them reduce their prescription pain medication intake, and more than 71% indicated that they believed CBD to be an effective pain treatment. Those are some impressive statistics.

Benefits of CBD Gummies

What are the most impressive ways that CBD gummies might be able to improve your life? We’ll discuss four of the top benefits of CBD gummies below:

1. Pain

Users find CBD gummies to be just as effective against pain as other products while also being tastier and more convenient. Whenever you’re in pain, it’s easy to reach over and grab a gummy to chew — there are no pills to swallow or bottles to unscrew. Gummies are rapidly becoming the default CBD product type for pain.

2. Inflammation

Inflammation and pain are often related, but not always. If parts of your body are inflamed, you might want to follow the advice of fellow inflammation sufferers and give CBD gummies a shot. Scientists believe that CBD operates mainly on nerves that have to do with inflammation and other kinds of pain, making CBD gummies a great option to try if you’re seeking natural inflammation solutions.

3. Sleep

One of the first things that any experienced CBD will tell you is that this cannabinoid makes you feel relaxed — even sleepy. Rather than viewing it as a side effect, many users have embraced the soporific attributes of CBD wholeheartedly, keeping CBD gummies by their bedsides to chew up whenever the need for a relaxing vibe might emerge.

4. Anxiety

Speaking of relaxation, the need to take a step back and chill can occur anytime of day, not just at night. For many anxiety sufferers, there’s nothing more soothing than reaching for a CBD gummy, which starts providing relief as you chew it up and allow it to contact your mouth’s thin membrane barriers. Over the next 20 minutes, prepare to feel anxiety to melt away.

CBD Gummies for Pain: Many Upsides, Few Downsides

As any sufferer knows, pain isn’t just pain. It’s also all the aftershocks that pain lets loose into your life — stress, insomnia, irritability, even depression.

With all of that on your plate, you certainly don’t want another habit to manage, especially if it won’t deliver the effects it promises. CBD gummies, though, give an incredible amount without expecting you to compromise your safety or waste your time.

To understand exactly what CBD gummies can do for your pain, give them a try today. Make sure to consult with your doctor first to avoid potential medication interactions.