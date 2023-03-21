Jack Daniel’s March Basketball Mobile Scratcher Sweepstakes

By on Tue, Mar 21, 2023 at 9:28 am

BRACKET BUSTED? JACK DANIEL’S HAS GOT YOUR BACK!

It couldn’t be easier! Scan, scratch, win…or, just go to JackMarchBasketball.com.
Jack Daniel's March Basketball Mobile Scratcher Sweepstakes

Scan the code, enter a few details, and enter for your chance to win an 85-inch TV from your friends at Jack Daniel’s. Not sure if it gets better than sippin’, scratching…and winning especially if your bracket is already busted.

You can enter once a day, no purchase necessary, ends 4/3/23. Click here for complete Terms and Conditions.

