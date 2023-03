Jack Daniel’s March Basketball Mobile Scratcher Sweepstakes

It couldn’t be easier! Scan, scratch, win…or, just go to JackMarchBasketball.com. Scan the code, enter a few details, and enter for your chance to win an 85-inch TV from your friends at Jack Daniel’s. Not sure if it gets better than sippin’, scratching…and winning especially if your bracket is already busted.You can enter once a day, no purchase necessary, ends 4/3/23. Click here for complete Terms and Conditions.