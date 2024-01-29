Ligandrol (LGD 4033) is one of the best SARMs for bulking up and improving strength.

The Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) is designed to produce lean muscle and increase muscle mass.

It has helped countless men achieve better results at the gym as well as recover faster post-workout.

Learn more about Ligandrol (LGD 4033) in the complete review:

What is Ligandrol (LGD 4033)?

Do you want to gain lean muscle and improve muscle bulk?

Are you disappointed in always feeling tired or lacking motivation?

Ligandrol (LGD 4033) can help reestablish the identity you desire as a man.

The Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) ranks as one of the best supplements for muscle growth and increased energy.

LGD4033 is popular with bodybuilders because it improves strength and muscle definition without being associated with the same side effects as steroids.The SARM is engineered to selectively bind to androgen receptors.1

As such, SARMs do not generally produce the same dangerous side effects as anabolic steroids and other performance-enhancing substances.

Nevertheless, there are a few warnings and precautions that are advised using LGD 4033 (more information, below).

Ligandrol was created in 2007 by Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Since then, the SARM has evolved into one of the top ways to increase testosterone and improve muscle mass.2

Notwithstanding, Ligandrol (LGD 4033) is not currently approved by the FDA and is prohibited by WADA.

Accordingly, those who are interested in joining the military or participating in competitive athletics may need to avoid using LGD 4033.

Otherwise, many weightlifters and fitness experts support using the SARM under certain guidelines (more details, below).

How Does It Work?

Ligandrol (LGD 4033) is a type of SARM that builds new lean muscle, increases strength and energy, and improves muscle mass.

The Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM) is designed to selectively bind to androgen receptors.3

For this reason, it avoids harming organs or causing other health risks frequently associated with steroids and performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs).

The SARM was initially developed for treating muscle wasting conditions and osteoporosis.

As a result, LGD 4033 binds to muscles and bones where it can then change the expression of various genes within the DNA.4

Here, the SARM can regulate many important functions including the repair of bones and muscles.

Moreover, LG4033 can help accelerate cellular growth and other critical components of the body.

As such, muscle growth occurs even while the body is cutting calories ("cutting phase") resulting in stronger bones and muscles.

Today, Ligandrol (LG4033) has emerged as one of the top methods for gaining lean muscle and bulking up (muscle mass).

The SARM is available for sale at multiple online suppliers but make sure you purchase from a trusted and reputable website.

The best online suppliers of peptides and SARMs are located in the United States and adhere to high standards regarding manufacturing and lab testing.

Ligandrol (LGD 4033) Benefits

What are the advantages and disadvantages of using LGD 4033?

The SARM features many benefits including increased strength and muscle mass.

Ligandrol consistently ranks as one of the top SARMs for muscle growth and improved energy / stamina.

Accordingly, the primary highlights of Ligandrol (LGD 4033) include:

Increased Lean Muscle

Improved Muscle Mass

Improved Strength & Fitness

Stronger, Healthier Bones

Improved Energy & Stamina

Improved Athletic / Sexual Performance

Ligandrol (LGD 4033) was initially created as a potential treatment for muscle-wasting disease and osteoporosis.

Therefore, many believe that LGD 4033 can still help treat these medical conditions as well as prevent other health risks from developing.

Ligandrol has not been found to cause gynecomastia or water retention, unlike some other performance-enhancing substances.5

Furthermore, the SARM does not increase estrogen or other hormones that are detrimental to muscle growth, strength, and body definition.

As such, you'll avoid the need to use estrogen blockers or other supplements to restore hormonal imbalances.

More importantly, LGD 4033 avoids unwanted side effects like acne, hair loss, sleeping difficulties, and behavior changes common with steroids.6

How to Use

Ligandrol (LGD 4033) is a much easier compound to administer compared to many other SARMs.

For starters, LGD 4033 is best administered orally unlike most SARMs which are best absorbed in the bloodstream via injections.

Thus, most users either take capsules (10mg) or drip the compound directly onto the tongue (liquid form).

Additionally, users have the option of sprinkling 1ml of the liquid solution in a beverage for easy consumption.

Regardless, the methods of administration for LGD 4033 are much easier than many other SARMs.

The results from using LGD 4033 are maximized when combined with other peptides and SARMs.

Weight stacks are a popular method for increasing results for cutting weight or bulking up.

In the past, LGD 4033 has been combined with other SARMs like Ibutamoren (MK-677) and Andarine (S4) for faster results.

LGD 4033 Dosage

What is the correct dosage?

Unfortunately, the substance is not approved by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

For this reason, there is no universal standard or guidelines for using LGD 4033.

Be that as it may, the SARM has been used in an underground setting for athletes and bodybuilders for years.

In fact, many prominent athletes including Will Grier, Shayna Jack, and Joakim Noah have been caught using LGD 4033 during competition.

Accordingly, there are many user reviews and personal testimonials that provide a good indication regarding a safe dosage.

In general, most experts suggest that men use between 10mg - 20mg per day, and women use 5mg - 10mg per day.

New users shouldn't push things and aim for a lower dosage regardless of their gender.

In the past, results have been reported from doses as low as 0.1mg per day.

Therefore, new users shouldn't feel like they need to immediately spike the dosage to get the best results possible.

Those who follow the right dosage guidelines can achieve 10 lbs. - 15 lbs. of muscle mass in as little as 12 weeks.

Generally, people should not exceed 3 months of use because of long-term health risks.

Furthermore, Post Cycle Therapy (PCT) should follow a cycle of LGD 4033 just like with other SARMs.

Post Cycle Therapy (PCT) enables the body to recover and restores any chemical / hormonal imbalances that may occur due to supplementation.

Weight Stacking

It's not uncommon to combine Ligandrol with other peptides and SARMs into a weight stack.

Weight stacks are designed for many different purposes including cutting weight and bulking up.

Those who are interested in getting faster results and maximizing potential can benefit from buying weight stacks.

There are many weight stacks available from the top online suppliers of SARMs and peptides.

Furthermore, many users who have some experience with LGD 4033 have already experimented and posted about their encounters.

In general, most agree that Testolone (RAD 140) and RAD 150 are great to pair with LGD 4033.

Additionally, Ibutamoren (MK-677) has been found to combine very well with other SARMs, including Ligandrol.

Side Effects

Ligandrol (LGD4033) is considered a much safer alternative to anabolic steroids and performance-enhancing substances.

Nevertheless, the SARM does present a few potential side effects.

Fortunately, most users report a positive experience with few, if any, symptoms.

However, in other instances, users have noticed the following:

Fatigue

Nausea

Headaches

Low Libido

These are the more mild side effects associated with LGD 4033.

In general, using the suggested dosage and other recommended guidelines is crucial to avoiding unwanted side effects.

Post-cycle therapy (PCT) is necessary to restore testosterone that may have been suppressed during a cycle of LGD 4033.

The SARM may produce more serious or life-altering side effects like high blood pressure and testosterone suppression.

In the past, Ligandrol has also been linked to decreasing HDL cholesterol, or "good cholesterol" from the body.7

Moreover, there is an increased risk of stroke and heart attack.

Consequently, those with heart disease or other medical conditions may want to avoid using LGD 4033.

There is also a risk of liver damage which may cause issues with other preexisting health conditions or medications.8

Lastly, it’s recommended that you cycle Ligandrol (LGD 4033) on a 8 week on, 2-3 weeks off basis to avoid building a tolerance.

Ligandrol (LGD 4033) Results

Does LGD 4033 work?

The SARM has shown remarkable potential in less than 2 decades of existence.

Ligandrol was originally developed for muscle-wasting disease and osteoporosis.

However, it has also emerged as one of the top ways to gain lean muscle and improve muscle mass.

The SARM improves strength and endurance without producing the same awful side effects notorious with steroids.

Be that as it may, LGD 4033 does present a few risks and has not been extensively studied.

Unfortunately, the FDA continues to ignore the many health benefits associated with alternative substances like peptides and SARMs.

Thus, there is not nearly enough research and clinical studies dedicated to LGD 4033 as it deserves.

Notwithstanding, a few studies have determined that the SARM is vital to producing lean muscle and improving strength.9

For example, a Phase 1 clinical trial discovered significant muscle growth without causing any adverse or dangerous side effects over 21 days of use.

Then, another Phase 2 clinical trial (November 2016) found many benefits over 12 weeks of regular use.

Customer reviews are also positive with most men witnessing impressive results and not being afraid to share about their experiences.

Meanwhile, LGD 4033 has also been examined in animal subjects with similar, positive results.

Despite this, the substance remains classified as "experimental / investigative" under the FDA.

Still, Ligandrol (LGD 4033) is available for sale and often used underground as an effective way to gain lean muscle and muscle mass.

Ligandrol (LGD 4033) Review Summary

Ligandrol (LGD 4033) has become one of the most popular supplements for muscle growth in the 21st century.

The SARM was originally developed in the early 2000s and has since emerged as a great way to build lean muscle and improve muscle mass.

Ligandrol is not your typical SARM because it avoids injections and is very easy to administer.

Furthermore, the initial results from LGD 4033 are promising and deserve more attention moving forward.

Ligandrol builds lean muscle, improves strength and energy, restores bones, and improves muscle mass.

However, the SARM does pose some health risks and is not currently approved by WADA.

As such, you'll need to shop from a dependable and trustworthy SARM supplier to avoid many of the cheap online gimmicks.

