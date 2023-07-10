Marijuana Around the World

Who would have thought that the United States would be one of the pioneers in cannabis legalization, marijuana product innovation, cannabis enterprise (well, ‘enterprise’ I guess we could have guessed that!), and medical and scientific research? While lax cannabis laws have been around in some countries in the world, it really has been Canada and the US (yay, North America!) that have led the way in a more global acceptance of the wonder herb.

Mexico is blazing a trail in the world of marijuana by legalizing recreational use. In March 2021, the government passed a bill giving the green light to lighting up for leisure, making Mexico the third country to join the cool kids' club, alongside Uruguay and Canada. Now, adults aged 18 and up can puff away without fear of legal repercussions.

This move aims to bring order to the herb scene, regulating the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis while keeping the good vibes flowing. Mexico's chill approach reflects a global shift in rethinking drug policies, embracing the benefits and embracing the buzz.





Germany

Hold onto your lederhosen, folks, because Germany is getting ready to roll with the green wave! In a bold move, the new German government unveiled their proposal in February 2021 to legalize marijuana for recreational use. If this ganja dream becomes reality, Germany will pioneer the move as the first major European country to embrace fully legal weed (well weed alone, there is Portugal; read below). Bustling cities like Berlin and Munich transforming into havens of herb enthusiasts.

From the Black Forest to the Brandenburg Gate, the scent of freshly lit joints will waft through the air. Germany is ready to toke, toke, and away we go!

The Netherlands

Ah, the land of tulips, windmills, and pot. The Netherlands, famous for its progressive stance on marijuana, is contemplating taking their chill vibes up a notch. The Dutch government is dusting off a proposal to green-light marijuana cultivation, allowing them to finally regulate the production and supply of ganja. Put this new initiative together with the AI-driven greenhouse-growing and now we’re talking sustainable MJ growing!

With this move, the Netherlands aims to bring order to the high-demand business while keeping the iconic coffee shop culture thriving. It's an awesome move that will surely keep the Netherlands as the OG destination for those seeking a legal toke and a canal cruise.

Thailand

Get ready to Thai one on, folks, because Thailand is blazing a trail in the world of medical marijuana! In 2018, they were the first Southeast Asian country to roll out the green carpet for medical cannabis. Since then, Thailand has been on a mission to cultivate a thriving medical marijuana industry and ensure that patients can easily get their hands on this herbal medicine.

Imagine a world where traditional Thai remedies meet the healing powers of Mary Jane. From ancient temples to bustling street markets, the scent of cannabis-infused balms and oils will soothe the senses. Thailand is toking up for a healthier, greener future!

Australia

G'day, mates! Down under in Australia, they're taking big strides in the realm of medical marijuana. In 2020, the Aussie government threw their hats in the ring, announcing plans to make it a breeze for patients to get their hands on this green goodness. They're trimming the red tape and streamlining the process, ensuring that accessing medical marijuana is as easy as snagging a snag at a barbie. But that's not all, folks! Australia is sprouting a booming medical marijuana industry, with fresh-faced companies jumping in the pot-filled pool.

From Sydney to the Outback, relief is on the horizon, and the future looks bright, green, and oh so mellow in the land down under!

Canada

Oh, Canada, you sly dog! Ever since Canada gave the green light to recreational marijuana in 2018, the Great White North has been riding the cannabis wave like a pro surfer on a big, leafy swell. The result? A booming industry that's sky-high in success! Picture it: Canuck dispensaries buzzing with eager customers, as sales hit nearly $2 billion in 2020 alone. But Canada's influence doesn't stop at its borders. It's become an international cannabis exporter, sharing the love (and the bud) with countries like Germany and Australia.

From maple syrup to Mary Jane, Canada knows how to deliver the goods, eh? Keep rollin' on, you magnificent green giant!

Portugal

Portugal, the country where drugs went from illegal to "Hey, chill, man." Back in 2001, they flipped the script and decriminalized the possession and use of all drugs, recognizing that addiction is a health concern, not a reason to throw folks behind bars. Talk about progressive thinking! Since then, the Portuguese have seen some magical results. Drug use rates have plummeted, and Portugal boasts some of the lowest drug-related death rates in all of Europe. They've turned a page in the drug policy playbook, showing the world that a compassionate approach can work wonders.

Portugal, where empathy meets common sense and a sprinkling of good vibes … and port wine (if you’ve never had authentic port, you’re in for a treat!)

South Africa

Hey there, South Africa, taking a laid-back approach to the green scene! In 2018, your Constitutional Court dropped the mic and decriminalized the private use and cultivation of marijuana for personal enjoyment. It's like a green light for green delights! But hold your buds, folks, there are still a few legal twists and turns on this joint journey. While sparking up a personal stash won't land you in hot water, selling and distributing Mary Jane can still get you in a sticky situation. And let's not forget, if you're carrying a mountain of marijuana, the law might raise an eyebrow.

So, South Africa's keeping it mellow, letting folks puff in peace, but reminding everyone to stay within the legal limits.

Israel

Ah, Israel, the land of ancient wonders and cutting-edge ganja research! They've been lighting up the medical marijuana scene for ages, diving deep into research like an eager scientist in a lab coat. In 2020, they took it up a notch, giving the green thumbs up to exporting their top-notch medical marijuana to other countries. Talk about spreading the herbal love worldwide! But wait, my fellow chill seekers, recreational use of the green goddess is still on the forbidden side of the fence in Israel.

So, while they're pioneering in the medical realm, the authorities won't hesitate to rain on your parade with fines and legal penalties if you're caught toking for leisure. Stay cool, stay legal, folks!

Then, on the other end of the spectrum …

Singapore

Possession of even small amounts of marijuana can result in lengthy prison sentences, fines, and even the death penalty. Singapore has a zero-tolerance policy towards In Singapore, the consequences of marijuana possession are undeniably severe. Even possessing small amounts can lead to lengthy prison terms, heavy fines, and shockingly, the possibility of the death penalty. The country maintains a zero-tolerance stance on drug use and trafficking.

Singapore's strict laws and unwavering approach to drugs reflect a firm commitment to combating illicit substances. It is crucial for visitors and residents alike to be aware of and respect the laws in place, as the penalties for marijuana-related offenses are severe and can have life-altering consequences.

Indonesia

Indonesia is renowned for having some of the harshest drug laws globally, and the consequences of marijuana possession are stark. Even a mere trace of marijuana can lead to prolonged periods behind bars. In the most severe instances, individuals have faced the unthinkable: death sentences for drug-related offenses. The strict enforcement of drug laws in Indonesia underscores the country's unwavering commitment to control illicit substances.

It is paramount for both residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution and strict adherence to the laws and regulations surrounding marijuana to avoid the severe legal penalties that may be imposed.

Japan

Japan's drug laws are among the most stringent globally, leaving no room for leniency when it comes to marijuana possession. Even the smallest quantities can lead to extensive imprisonment. Adding to the gravity of the situation, Japan has strict drug testing measures in place, leading to potential social stigma for individuals caught with drugs in their system. The strict enforcement and societal perception of drug use in Japan emphasize the gravity with which the country approaches substance control.

Those within Japan or visiting should be mindful of these strict regulations to avoid severe legal and social consequences.

Travel with caution!

Fortunately over the past several years and decades, marijuana has gained much more acceptance in many countries. However, not all countries are as keen on the weed as North America, Jamaica and the Netherlands. So if you’re thinking of doing some international traveling to a marijuana-friendly country just keep these countries in mind. You don’t want to wind up on “Locked Up Abroad”!

As a final note: never travel with weed, CBD (hello? Brittney Griner), paraphernalia or gear. Even between MJ-friendly states and countries, so not take anything related to cannabis (including hemp) across borders. Other than that, bon voyage and have fun!