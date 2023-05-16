Play Ball! Major League Baseball & Marijuana

As the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals kicked off their opening day games at Kauffman and Busch stadiums, there was an added excitement in the air for tokers in Missouri. With the recent legalization of adult-use marijuana in the Show-Me state, fans will enjoy the games with a little extra buzz.

While we can’t go up to the concession stands and buy our favorite edibles, it's still pretty awesome that we can still take them along. Keep in mind that some inconspicuous edibles are taken responsibly during the game, you cannot smoke or vape in the stadiums. Still plenty of room for good times with yummy canna-chocolates!

Baseball and Marijuana - a rocky past

The relationship between professional baseball and marijuana has been quite the rollercoaster ride. At one point, strict rules prohibited players from using it, and they faced punishments for testing positive. But with the growing acceptance of marijuana for both medical and recreational purposes in various states, attitudes towards its use in sports have shifted. Jon Singleton's story brought this issue to the forefront, and in this article, we'll explore the evolving relationship between marijuana and professional baseball.

Cannabis, or as you might know it, marijuana, contains a chemical called tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) that creates a "high." Its use in professional sports, including MLB, has always been a contentious issue. Players who tested positive for marijuana previously faced fines and suspension, and the league prohibited its use. However, the MLB took a huge step in 2019 by lifting the ban on marijuana. Players can now use it for both recreational and medical purposes.

And going even further, cbdMD, a leading CBD company, has become the Official CBD Sponsor of Major League Baseball (MLB). As part of the multi-year partnership, cbdMD will work with current and former MLB players to promote the use of CBD as a safe and effective alternative to traditional pain management therapies.

Overall professional sports and cannabis have had a bumpy ride, with many leagues taking a tough stance against its use. But times are changing, man. From the NBA to the NFL and MLB, more and more professional athletes are speaking out in support of responsible cannabis use. Some leagues, like the NBA and MLB, have even lifted their bans on CBD products. However, the NHL and UFC are still saying no to cannabis, and Olympic athletes need to be on their A-game when it comes to anti-doping (i.e., no ganja at the Games).

Let’s take a closer look at the history of marijuana in MLB and the changes that led to the league's current policy.

Despite the growing acceptance of marijuana, it still managed to take a toll on John Singleton's career. Singleton was a highly touted prospect for the Houston Astros and even made his MLB debut in 2014. However, his love for Mary Jane got him suspended in 2015 for violating the league's drug policy. Singleton later confessed that he had been struggling with addiction and used marijuana as an escape from the pressure of being a pro athlete. Sadly, his addiction also led him to dabble in cocaine, and he eventually had to enter rehab to overcome his substance abuse problems.

Singleton's situation highlights the challenges that athletes face when it comes to drug use. The physical and mental demands of their sport can be overwhelming, and some athletes turn to supplements, prescription drugs and sometimes marijuana to cope. However, in the case with prescription drugs, this can lead to addiction, legal problems, and health issues that can impact their careers negatively.

No performance enhancing, here.

Marijuana use in sports has been a topic of controversy due to its potential impact on performance. While there is little evidence to suggest that marijuana is a performance-enhancing drug, some argue that it can impair an athlete's cognitive and motor skills, making it unsafe to use during competition. Despite these concerns, many athletes have reported using marijuana to help them get into the "zone" and concentrate during training or competition.

Some MMA fighters have reported using marijuana to help them focus during training and competition, and there are also potential benefits for muscle and injury recovery. However, it is important to note that marijuana is not a performance-enhancing drug in the same way as steroids or other supplements. It does not provide a sudden burst of energy or increase muscle mass, but rather acts as a relaxant and pain reliever.

While more research is needed to fully understand the effects of marijuana on athletic performance (and won’t happen in earnest until the federal government reschedules marijuana off of schedule 1 … we wait, we wait ), the current evidence suggests that it does not enhance performance but may have some benefits for recovery and focus. As with any substance, it is important for athletes to be aware of the potential risks and benefits and to make informed decisions about their use.

While some states have given the green light to marijuana for medical and recreational use, it's still a no-go under federal law. This creates a legal tangle for athletes who may be legally using cannabis in their state but could end up in hot water at the federal level. And to make matters worse, using marijuana can land athletes in trouble with their sport's drug policy, leading to suspension and hefty fines.

So where does that leave Singleton?

Singleton's experience highlights the harsh reality that drug use can have devastating consequences on an athlete's career. After his suspension, he faced a difficult road to recovery and struggled to regain his former glory. Unfortunately, he was ultimately released from two different teams and his career in professional baseball came to an end. Singleton's story is a sobering reminder that substance abuse can have severe and long-lasting impacts on an athlete's life and underscores the importance of providing athletes with effective support systems to help them overcome addiction.

As a possible solution to the issue of marijuana use in professional sports, some experts suggest the use of cannabidiol (CBD). This non-psychoactive compound found in cannabis is known for its therapeutic benefits, including pain relief and anti-inflammatory properties. CBD can be used by athletes to manage pain and inflammation without the risk of addiction or legal consequences. In fact, Major League Baseball (MLB) has removed CBD from its list of banned substances, giving players a safer alternative to traditional painkillers.

It looks like MLB is making moves towards a more CBD-friendly environment for their players. With the removal of CBD from their list of banned substances, players can now use CBD products for pain relief and other therapeutic purposes. This is a great step in the right direction, and hopefully, it'll lead to more athletes utilizing the benefits of CBD and lessening the risks of marijuana use in professional sports.

In conclusion

The story of John Singleton highlights the importance of addressing substance abuse issues in professional sports, and the potential benefits of alternative options such as CBD. As more research is conducted on the effects of CBD on athletic performance, we may see a shift towards a more CBD-friendly approach in the world of sports. It's an exciting time to be a fan of sports, and we can't wait to see what the future holds!