ProDentim Reviews - Do NOT Buy Until Reading These Supplement Facts!

Formulation Tablets

Price One bottle for $69

Three bottles for $177

Six bottles for $294

Ingredients Lactobacillus Paracasei, Lactobacillus Reuteri, B.lactis, BLIS K-12, BLIS-M-18, Inulin, Malic acid, Peppermint

Dosage let one soft mineral candy tablet daily dissolve in your mouth after brushing your teeth in the morning

Benefits Helps attain a balanced oral microbiome while enhancing your oral health.

Enhances your respiratory functions.

Stronger teeth and gums without gum bleeding issues.

Prevents the possibility of recurrent oral infections.

Helps you manage high cholesterol levels to rule out cardiac issues.

Strengthens the overall immune function of your body.

Side effects Users didn’t report any serious and prevalent side effects so far.