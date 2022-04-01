See NEA Jazz Master Branford Marsalis at Lindenwood’s Scheidegger Center

A revered saxophonist and three-time Grammy Award winner, Branford Marsalis will perform with his quartet at the intimate setting of the Lindenwood Theater. The Branford Marsalis Quartet features pianist Joey Calderazzo, bassist Eric Revis, and drummer Justin Faulkner.
Growing up in New Orleans as the oldest son of the late Ellis Marsalis, Jr., a jazz pianist and educator, Branford Marsalis was drawn to music along with siblings Wynton, Delfeayo and Jason.
After breaking into the jazz scene, Marsalis formed the Branford Marsalis Quartet in 1986 and it remains his primary means of expression. After more than three decades, the ensemble is celebrated for its range of original works and interpretation of jazz standards and popular classics.
In 2011, the National Endowment for the Arts bestowed Marsalis with a prestigious Jazz Master citation.
The Branford Marsalis Quartet: Branford Marsalis, Justin Faulkner, Eric Revis and Joey Calderazzo - Photo Credit: Eric Ryan Anderson
Not willing to confine his music to the jazz quartet context, Marsalis is also a frequent soloist with acclaimed classical orchestras around the world and his guest performances with the Grateful Dead and collaborations with Sting have made him a fan favorite in rock and pop music as well.
Marsalis has made valued contributions to Broadway and motion picture soundtracks. His work on Broadway earned a Drama Desk Award and Tony nominations for revivals of “Children of a Lesser God”, “Fences”, and “A Raisin in the Sun”, while his film credits include original music composed for Spike Lee’s “Mo’ Better Blues”, “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” (starring Oprah Winfrey) and “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman).
Attendees on April 14 can expect to hear familiar favorites as well as songs from the quartet’s latest and Grammy-nominated album, “The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul”, which released prior to the pandemic.
Lindenwood University’s Scheidegger Center continues enhanced cleaning protocols and use of a state-of-the-art air cleaning technology installed in the theater to make sure guests are safe and comfortable.
An Evening with Branford Marsalis on April 14 is your chance to see one of the most prolific contemporary jazz musicians of our time. For more information and tickets, visit luboxoffice.com.