As of this writing, hemp-derived Delta-9 is legal in Missouri. The legalization of derivatives, cannabinoids, and isomers of hemp has been a great aid for people who seek safe, tested, and healthy products to enhance the quality of their lives.

Baked goods are one form of the many when it comes to consuming CBD and THC. I tested the whole collection of Delta-9 in Missouri provided by the Hometown Hero store. Here is MY experience and what you must know before trying it!

About Hometown Hero in General

Let's start from the very beginning and look at the store itself first. Hometown Hero is a CBD, THC, and HHC hub of tasty snacks moderately infused with hemp components. It's a licensed Delta 8 and Delta 9 provider offering only products that have undergone tests. Moreover, the store is 100% transparent and publishes all COAs (Certificates of Analysis) on the site.

For instance, look at the COA of one of its brownies.

You can see no pesticides, heavy metals, mycotoxins, or other harmful components. You can also see that it was sampled not so long ago, in 2023. Plus, there is information on how many cannabinoids each product contains. This brownie, for example, has only 0.0931% by dry weight (which is still within the legal limit at 50mg THC).

The research center that analyzes Hometown's products, Labstat, is, in turn, an independent analytical testing laboratory specializing in nicotine/cannabis product testing and food safety.

So, there are no questions or concerns regarding Hometown Hero's legitimacy, legality, and lawfulness. It deserves a 10/10 on this front. But what other features make this store good… or bad?

Let's explore its shop!

The assortment

Hometown Hero has gummies, baked goods, sour snacks, taffies, flowers, tinctures, capsules, topicals, and even chocolate bars. Hence, a CBD/THC person can find all forms of products convenient, useful, and tasty for them personally.

Another interesting fact about this shop is that it supports the U.S. veterans. The provider has a strong sense of thankfulness and debt to these courageous people who often suffer from PTSD, depression, chronic health issues, and many other challenges.

In addition to providing the veterans with high-quality health products, Hometown Hero also supports the veterans financially.

Now, what about accessibility?

First and foremost, the shop delivers products to all states where Delta 8 and Delta 9 are legal. And there are many shops that sell their products in Missouri!

So you can easily find a place that sells their products. I ordered all offers in the "Baked Goods" section, and my package was in my hands in a timely manner. And now, here is what I got and what I thought about all the products!

Delta 9 Baked Goods Review

I bought 3 packs of cereal and a pack of brownies. Here is what I have to say regarding…

#1 Rainbow Cereal Bites — The Tastiest, In My Opinion

Rainbow cereal bites

That is a great breakfast option if you like fruity flavors and an energetic start to a day. The cereal also comes with gooey marshmallows inside, which adds smoothness to the equation. So, I took my regular wheat cereal, dropped 2-6 cubes of the Rainbow bites, mixed that together, and poured milk. The taste was light and refreshing, enough for me to feel full for several hours.

This cereal has a 1:1 proportion of CBD and THC. Each bite is infused with a 20mg dose. So, if you still grow your experience with Delta 9 snacks, I recommend adding no more than 3 cubes to your meal. The effects are moderate; hence, meals with it can help you relax, feel calm, and sleep better at the end of the day. Yet, for a body and mind unfamiliar with THC/CBD, even a small dose can cause dizziness or a feeling of tiredness.

Also, I recommend it as a regular dry snack if your body and mind demand something tasty immediately. It's nicely crunchy and soft inside, and the sweetness is well-balanced. Another thing I want to say is that bringing it to work was a mistake because everyone asked me for a bite (I had to order another pack that day). 10/10 here!

#2 Cinna Crunch — A Versatile Option for Your Whole Breakfast

Cinna Crunch pack and breakfast

This cereal is the best choice for those who like the smell of fresh cinnamon buns, moderate sweetness, and balanced morning meals. Like the Rainbow pack, this one has 20mg in every bite. It's a versatile option, too! I added chocolate, honey, and nuts, depending on my mood, and all products worked well with the original taste of the cereal.

For me, it's just a regular choice. While Rainbow provided my favorite taste semi-tones, this is a classic pick. Yet again, it works perfectly fine as a great pick-me-up. 9/10!

#3 Cocoa Crisp Cereal — The Top Choice for Coffee and Chocolate Enjoyers

Cocoa bites

I love my meals extra sweet, and cocoa was a-ma-zing! Like all other cereals, you get a nice calming effect, and the dosage is identical.

That works best with milk, in my opinion, and the flavor is quite strong. Plus, I can recommend it to people who love chocolate in general. Since cereal cubes are rather big, getting 2 or 3 in the evening is much better than stuffing yourself with "sports" chocolate bars. 9/10!

#4 Fudgy Brownies — A Sweet Snack with a Rich Taste

These Delta-9 THC brownies contain 50mg of THC in every portion. There are four brownies in a pack.

The effects? That was fabulous. Two brownies with vanilla tea made my day (well, okay, evening). Again, ordering them online and having them shipped was a breeze. What’s even better is that they’re made in small batches, so you know they’re fresh. 9/10!

So, Is It Worth a Try?

Yes, yes, and yes.

I recommend baked goods for THC and CBD consumption for several reasons. First and foremost, these are tasty and just as good as a baked good by itself. Second of all, THC/CBD doses are precise because they use an infusion process that works the cannabinoids into every part of the edible. That way, you can feel more confident with your dose if you cut them up into smaller pieces.

Cereals are a great source of daily CBD and THC in an equilibrium. They supercharge your productivity, minimizing anxiety and elevating your mood. Brownies, in turn, are the top option for a fun treat.

I believe Hometown Hero is Missouri's best CBD/THC/HHC provider. Its delivery is timely, the prices are okay, and many discounts make it cheaper. Plus, it's a transparent shop with all certificates on the surface.

And now, best of luck. Enjoy, and stay healthy!

Please note! This review is based on my experience. Your experience might differ. You should always consult your doctor before trying THC and CBD products.