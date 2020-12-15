The Best Male Enhancement Pills To Start Your 2021 Right

Male impotence and sexual dysfunction are more common than most people think it is. One of the reasons why many are not aware that male sexual issues are real is because most men don't talk about it. Men who have erectile dysfunction or lack of stamina will rarely if ever visit a doctor or discuss their issue openly with other people. That's why the majority of men are silently suffering from a sexual problem which can otherwise be addressed and rectified using all-natural medicine.
While prescription medication like Viagra is one way to address sexual issues, it isn't a permanent solution. Doctors acknowledge that the effects of a sexual enhancement drug are limited, and after a while, they wear out. Higher subsequent doses are then needed to sustain the same level of hardness and sexual stamina which after some time becomes impractical. Plus, you need to factor in that the drugs aren't cheap, and medical insurance does not cover these drugs.
Fortunately, a lot of research has been done into male sexual health. The research shows that most men don't need a steady supply of drugs to keep their partners satisfied. While some men over the age of 45 may need to rely on sexual enhancement drugs because of their medical history of using them, most others don't have to.
Erectile dysfunction, male impotence and lack of libido can be easily fixed by using the right approach. Fortunately, there are many natural remedies available today that can address these issues most effectively. What's more is that buying these medicines does not require that you reveal everything about yourself to the seller, unlike prescription medication which can't be purchased discreetly. You can buy these medicines (supplements) discreetly, they are well packaged and will arrive at your doorstep. That said some natural supplements work while 99% of them out there don't.
We've done the research and spoken to men that have used scores of male enhancement pills. Out of hundreds of supplements on the market, we've managed to find five that work as advertised. In some cases, these supplements have exceeded the expectations of men who have used them. That's why we can recommend them to any men suffering from sexual issues.
VigRX Plus happens to be one of the most effective and highly talked about male enhancement product available. While one of the reasons for its popularity and proven success is that the supplement has been around for a very long time, the other more significant reason is that it works. Over the years Leading Edge Health, and worked hard on improving the formulation based on user feedback. That consistent improvement has brought it to where it is now one of the most potent supplements available.
VigRX Plus does not contain fillers and herbs that aren't backed by science. In fact, every herb included in the formulation by the company has a direct effect either on male sexual health or male health in general.
When most men learn about VigRX Plus, their first question is if it has worked for others? Men have been using VigRX Plus since 2007. Leading Edge Health has shipped millions of boxes to date, which is why you can be assured that it works. After all, why would people order more of a product that didn't work for them?
VigRX Plus has also been closely studied, and results from some of the clinical trials are available on the company's official website.
How Much to Take?
The recommended dose is a single pill twice a day. A box has 60 pills which should effectively last one calendar month. While some men may be tempted to take more, Leading Edge Health advises against it, not because of adverse effects but because it does not increase its potency. So, in other words, taking more does not directly translate to seeing results sooner.
What’s in the Formulation?
Now, as we mentioned earlier, one of the reasons why people choose VigRX Plus is because it is almost guaranteed to ensure harder erections and raise libido. However, all of these benefits can be attributed to the highly successful formula that has been used but tweaked by the company over the years.
To further understand just why and how VigRX Plus is so effective, it is important to browse through its rather long ingredients list. We've listed the essential ingredients below with a summary of what we think it does:
- Asian red ginseng – Over the years, Asian red ginseng has earned a reputation for being an effective aphrodisiac. Plus, users of the herb are often granted harder and more sustained erections which is why it has a place in VigRX Plus' formulation.
- Horny goat weed – Tt is instrumental in the transference of nitric oxide as well as testosterone production.
- Catuaba bark extract – The herb is known to be an excellent promoter of sleep and reduces fatigue. Plus, some limited research suggests that it also raises libido.
- Muira puama bark extract – The use of this herb is clearly to work in conjunction with others to assure harder erections.
- Damiana – Often used as a bladder tonic, it is also an aphrodisiac. Studies show that its daily use helps to also increase blood flow to the penile gland.
- Saw palmetto – At the right quantities, Saw Palmetto has been shown to raise testosterone levels naturally.
- Bioperine – The use of Bioperine here may seem strange. However, Bioperine is one of the most important ingredients because of it improves the efficiency of each capsule by increasing absorption rates. In other words, the more our bodies can absorb, the more effective the supplement is going to be.
- Hawthorn berry – In this formulation, we suspect that its use is to increase and sustain oxygen-rich blood to the penis during sexual arousal and intercourse.
- Ginkgo biloba – It is another herb that helps with blood flow and erection hardness.
Pros
- VigRX Plus has over the course of numerous clinical trails proven to be very effective.
- The daily use of VigRX Plus leads to prolonged erections.
- Men will notice that their testosterone levels go up after a few weeks of use.
- VigRX Plus comes backed by Leading Edge Health's 67-day money-back guarantee
Cons
One of the downsides to buying VigRX Plus is that it isn't easily available over the counter, you can only buy it from the official website.
ProSolution Pills
ProSolution Pills are another product by Leading Edge health, and it is considered one of the best male enhancement products on the market for two main reasons. The first being that it uses an all-natural formulation with scientifically proven ingredients. The second reason is that it is one of the most highly reviewed supplements on the market. Hundreds of men have testified to its effectiveness of helping them experience intense orgasms where others failed.
ProSolution Pills include several different ingredients which may not otherwise be used in other supplements. That's one of the reasons why it has received rave reviews where others may have failed. However, it is essential to take ProSolution Pills as prescribed and daily for the best effect.
What’s in the Formulation?
ProSolution pills use a formulation that addresses both the psychological and physical aspect of the male sexual system. It works on both creating desire and also enhancing sexual stimulus. So, the results are stronger and harder erections than ever before but also improved mental wellbeing.
We go into a bit about each one of the main ingredients below:
- Solidilin – It is highly effective at increasing sexual desire, which translates to more intercourse.
- Butea Superba – It is primarily a libido increasing ingredient which also doubles as an aphrodisiac.
- Drilizen – Now this is an essential herb as it helps to increase the production of a hormone referred to as luteinizing. The hormone is needed to regulate the production of testosterone and raise nitric oxide levels which consequently means stronger and harder erections.
- Korean ginseng – It helps to improve sexual function, penile thickness and rigidity.
- Apigenin and amla – Generally, it has been observed that this herb increases the growth of blood vessels.
- Momordica – It works to mainly lower body fat by increasing the body's metabolic rate and also by increasing testosterone production.
- Arjuna – Helps to improve and normalize blood pressure.
- Zinc – It is one of the most useful minerals that's been extensively studied and shown to increase sperm production and quality. Plus doctors prescribe it to men who want to have kids.
- Bladderwrack – A potent metabolism-boosting herb.
- Reishi mushroom – It is mainly used to increase stamina and force.
- Curculigo – Mainly improves the quality of an erection and is a highly effective aphrodisiac.
- Cordyceps – Aids in the production of testosterone. Some limited research shows that it has a positive effect on sexual desire.
Pros
- Leading Edge Health is a reputed brand in the natural male enhancement supplement industry.
- Uses a clinically proven formula
- The supplement helps to boost both sexual and mental performance.
- Users can expect an increasingly better erection and time and bed.
- It effectively raises testosterone levels.
- Like other products by the company, ProSolution Pills is also backed by a 67-day money-back guarantee
Cons
ProSolution Pills are only available from the company's official website.
VigFX
VigFX happens to be one of the oldest natural male enhancement pills on the market. Many believe that it was one of the first to kick off what became a trend followed by many copycats with inferior ingredients. VigFX is also sometimes referred to by uses as a gel in a pill, mainly because of its gel-like consistency.
The regular use of VigFX has over the years shown to have helped many men get over their sexual issues. The supplement helps to improve time in bed, raise libido and as well as testosterone. Raising testosterone levels naturally leads to better sex, but the formulation contains ingredients that further support sexual strength. So, users aren't solely relying on getting the testosterone boost.
Speaking of a boost, VigFX's results aren't instantly evident. It can take up to four weeks to start seeing results because natural ingredients take time to start working. However, the effects experienced are sustained.
VigFX is also one of the few natural supplements that's almost completely absorbed by the body. Unlike competing for male enhancement pills, the intestines can absorb up to 90% of VigFX, which is why the supplement is so effective.
The other major benefit of using VigFX is that there are no known adverse effects associated with it. In fact, it is an FDA approved supplement which has been extensively studied and used by hundreds of men. Plus, there is no fear of overdosing on it. That being said, you shouldn't take more than recommended because more does not necessarily translate to higher effectiveness.
What’s in the Formulation?
VigFX is an excellent natural supplement for a broad spectrum of sexual issues. So, whether you are suffering from low sex drive, low energy or perhaps no libido, the supplement can be a big help. Whether you are in your 40s, 50s or 60s, VigFX is proven to be effective at raising testosterone levels and improving physical strength provided that users incorporate some weight training into their daily routine.
We've gone into a couple of the major ingredients so that you can see just why VigFX is so effective:
- Epimedium Leaf Extract – It is a staple in herbal medicine and used mainly for improving penile hardness. However, it is an effective herb used to increase libido and help with premature ejaculation.
- Ginkgo Biloba – It has been in use for several centuries in the orient. It is and has continues to be an excellent herb used to increase blood flow to the genitals. Daily use of the herb has been shown in many studies to improve sexual function and health. It also helps people suffering from anxiety, depression and mood swings.
- Damiana – It is an excellent testosterone booster, boosts libido and increases stamina. The herb is grown in many parts of the world but is native to mainly the West Indies and Central America. Incidentally, it is also a very expensive herb which is why it isn't used in enough quantities by other supplements. However, it is what adds that "kick" to VigFX that's unlike anything else.
- Muira Pauma – It is a popular herb used by many in the herbal medicine industry. It is an excellent cure for erectile dysfunction. Though in this formulation, unlike others, both the root and wood are used. It also has aphrodisiac effects.
Pros
- It is a safe supplement approved by the American FDA
- It has and continues to be used by scores of men across the world
- It contains several herbs proven to be a potent sexual enhancer
- VigFX is comparatively affordable
- A 67-day money-back guarantee ensures that it is a risk-free trial
Cons
- You can only buy the supplement from the official website.
Extenze
ExtenZe has gained a fair bit of popularity over the years as one of the leading male enhancement pills on the market. Most people who have been searching for a male enhancement pill is bound to have come across reviews that talk about how effective ExtenZe has been for users. Independent and more in-depth reviews indicate that ExtenZe works perfectly for men who are facing erectile dysfunction issues. However, it also helps to get harder erections and increases libido.
Often touted as one of Leading Edge Health's best male sexual enhancement products, it is affordable and ships for free within the US. Many users have already attested to the viability of the claims made by the manufacturer of the product, which is why it is one of the top five on our list.
What’s in the Formulation?
ExtenZe, like all other male sexual enhancement products, needs to be taken daily and as recommended. The pills work by increasing the flow of blood to the penis. The higher more sustained pressure of blood going into the penile chambers results in strong erections. That said the secret to the success of this supplement over the years had been the use of a unique blend of herbs. Each ingredient either directly works on the male sexual system or on improving overall health.
Below is a brief description of the main ingredients:
- Hop (strobile) extract – Now this herb has probably been chosen for its ability to raise natural testosterone levels.
- Yohimbe – It is shown to have fat-burning effects and is a highly effective erection enhancer.
- Zinc – It is a mineral that's been shown by many studies to be extremely effective with improving sperm count, motility and overall sexual health.
- L-arginine hydrochloride – A highly popular amino acid-based compound that helps with erectile dysfunction.
- Folate – A popular herbal energy booster, which increases red blood cell production, which in turn means more oxygen transported to all parts of the body.
- Licorice extract – It works perfectly as a mood regulator, helps to regulate sex hormone levels and overall fluid retention.
- Pregnenolone – Best known for its ability to trigger the production of natural testosterone.
- Ho Shou wu extract – Shown to have a dramatic improvement in male infertility treatment and works as an anti-ageing agent.
- Ginger – Mainly works as an aphrodisiac to improve blood flow to the penile glands.
- Piper longum – It helps to lower depression and anxiety.
Other herbs included in the formulation are:
- Korean ginseng extract
- Tribulus Terrestris
- Xanthroparmelia scabiosa
- Gamma-aminobutyric acid
- Horny goat weed
- Damiana
- Muira puama extract
- Velvet deer antler
- Pumpkin seeds
- Stinging nettle
- Astragalus
- Boron
Pros
- Harder and more sustained erections
- Experience higher levels of testosterone
- Comes with a money-back guarantee
- You just need to take one pill a day
- Hundreds of men have found ExtenZe highly effective
- No adverse effects
Cons
ExtenZe is only available from Leading Edge Health's website
MagnaRX+
MagnaRX+ is, in a way, a victim of its own success. The fact that the supplement is so widely successful has meant that many companies have tried to copy the formulation, branding it with similar-sounding names. However, none have been able to replicate the success associated with taking MagnaRX+ daily. One reason for this is that Leading Edge Health has not revealed the entire formulation of the supplement. Also, the quantities of each herb used are unknown.
While MagnaRX+ does not claim to increase penis size, many men have reported seeing a notable increase. Though MagnaRX+ mother brand, i.e. Leading Edge Health's executives have attributed these claims to mainly having more blood in the penis, which results in harder erections making the penis look longer. However, in addition to the overall appearance of the penis, MagnaRX+ also helps boost sexual stamina, libido and sperm quantity. The result is more intense orgasms.
While penis enlargement claims have been attributed to the penis holding more blood, the product was developed to help in enlarging the penis. Though the claim was never made because it couldn't be clinically proven, it does have an overall notable effect on size. However, it's the type of benefit that comes with no adverse effects. Plus, claims like fixing male sexual dysfunction like erectile dysfunction and lack of stamina have been proven.
Magna RX+ has changed the sex lives of many men by improving their time in bed and overall mental wellbeing. Since all ingredients are natural and herbal, they are safe to use without any adverse effects. Users don't even have to worry about overdosing on it except for wasting money by taking more than what is an effective dose.
In our experience, Magna RX+ is an incredibly potent male sexual enhancement supplement. However, the effects can be further improved with a good diet and exercise regime. Weight lifting, for instance, signals the body to produce more testosterone, which works as a sort of double whammy when combined with Magna RX+. At the end of the day, men will experience better muscle tone and a harder erection in bed.
What’s in the Formulation?
Magna RX+ is proven to work, and that's why other brands copy it. However, before you can understand how the supplement works, it is worth knowing what is in it. It is also worth knowing what the formulation contains so that you can see if it isn't something you will be allergic to. In addition to sexual health daily consumption of Magna RX+ has a positive effect on cognitive abilities, and help men dealing with anxiety or depression.
Below is a brief list of what's in the formulation:
- Horny Goats Weed – As the name would suggest, it works on the penile sensory nerves. The herb is a sexual stimulant that's effective for both men and women alike. Other benefits include more sperm production and more libido.
- Pygeum Africanum – It is one of the most effective herbal remedies for prostate issues which is mainly an extract from the Prunus Africana bark. The herb has been a significant part of herbal medicine in Africa for many centuries, and its effectiveness is well documented, especially as a sexual health supplement.
- L-Arginine – It is an ingredient that's commonly used in pre-workout supplements. However, its benefit as a male sexual enhancer is vastly unknown to many people. The way it works is by increasing nitric oxide production, which allows more blood to flow into the penis.
- Licorice Root – It is an excellent herb when it comes to improving mental health and sexual performance. A great deal of evidence exists to suggest that it helps boost the immune system, which means that it promotes overall health and wellness.
- Maca Root – It is a sexual enhancer and libido booster which has been extensively studied in the west. Magna RX+ contains a good amount of the Maca plant extract, which is why people using the supplement feel more energetic and have higher levels of libido.
- Oriental Ginseng – Numerous studies have shown oriental ginseng to be beneficial for mood and brain function. The manufacturer states that including it in the formulation helps ensure that users experience higher energy levels, which allows them to have more sex. Oriental ginseng may not have a great of scientific backing at the moment, but it's being actively studied.
- Sarsaparilla – It is a potent herb which is shown to raise testosterone. That's why it is used in many quality male enhancement products.
- Cayenne – It is primarily hot pepper extract. The job of this particular ingredient we suspect is to raise the blood pressure, which has a direct effect on sexual performance.
- Pumpkin Seeds – Now it may appear strange that pumpkin seeds are used in the formulation, but there is a lot of evidence to suggest that it is beneficial for male potency. The high levels of zinc and magnesium are what contributes to better sperm production and overall prostate health.
Pros
- Works wonders for increasing sperm quality, sexual stamina and overall quantity.
- It is a supplement almost anyone can afford.
- Magna RX+ is proven to work for men of all ages.
- The supplement starts showing a noticeable difference in just four weeks.
- Made from natural ingredients ensures that it is free from adverse effects.
Cons
- The supplement can only be purchased from Leading Edge Health's official website.
- Some ingredients used are still being studied by science
FAQs – What Most Men Ask?
Can I take natural male enhancement supplements like Magna RX+ if I have a medical condition?
We wouldn't advise it unless you first speak to a doctor. Make sure that the doctor knows about the pills you are considering and green lights its use before you start using them.
Does the sustained use of these male enhancement pills contribute to any adverse effects?
When pills and supplements, in general, are made from natural ingredients, they aren't forcing your body to go into a particular state to get the desired results, the way most drugs work. The fact that drugs force our bodies to do certain things in a short time is what leads to numerous adverse effects. Fortunately, natural supplements don't force the body into, for instance, producing more sperm or get harder erections but contributes to factors that promote it. That's why there are no adverse effects associated with their use.
Will the Size of My Penis Increase?
We are aware that some pills may claim this, but it's hard to prove. Supplements like Magna RX+ according to some users have added inches to their penis, but that can be attributed to harder erections with more blood flow. However, it's hard to disregard the claims made by men who have and continue to use the product they claim has worked for them.
How Soon before I Start Seeing Results?
How soon before you start seeing results will depend on many factors such as your age, overall health and if you are taking it regularly. If you are taking it as prescribed daily, then you should see results sooner than later. Generally, it takes around a month to see results. If not, you can always return the product and get a full refund within 67-days.
Why should I take these natural supplements and not just get a prescription?
While getting a prescription is very easy, the fact is that there are many reasons why you might want to reconsider that decision. The first being that the effects of using these prescription drugs aren't long-lived. The second reason being that these pills are expensive, and your medical insurance may probably not cover it. The third reason is that there are adverse effects associated with its use.
Conclusion
Many people consider the use of male sexual enhancement supplements because they are affordable, safe and can easily be returned. However, the products we've listed above are proven to work. Hundreds of reviews by users over the years can't be wrong, then add to that our own experience with using them. When you put them all together, it is hard to ignore high-quality natural supplements.
What's more is the fact that users will see other long-term benefits like improved muscle tone, stamina and overall better cognitive function, all of which are welcome benefits, especially for older men.