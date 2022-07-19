The Factory Honors The Great American Road Trip With Inaugural "Brewski Kicks On Route 66" Beer Festival

Featured Breweries:





CHICAGO

Maplewood Brewing Co.

Pipeworks Brewing Co.

Off Color Brewing





ILLINOIS

Excel Brewing Co.





MISSOURI

Brick River Cider

Urban Chestnut

Heavy Riff Brewing Co.

Rockwell Beer Co.

4 Hands Brewing Co.

Perennial Artisan Ales





KANSAS

Free State Brewing Co.





OKLAHOMA

Prairie Artisan Ales





TEXAS

Karbach Brewing Co.





ARIZONA

Four Peaks Brewing Co.





CALIFORNIA

Firestone Walker

Cali Squeeze





Food:

Rock Star Tacos





PLUS

Naked Spirits & Classic Car Studio





Packages (3):

General Admission Entry ($25)



If you are not a beer drinker but want to attend the festivities and/or concert, a general admission ticket is available.

A full offering of libations will be available for purchase including beer, wine, spirits, and N/A beverages for the designated drivers and non-drinkers



Full Trip Road Map – all 16 brewery stops ($50)

Includes 32 beer samplings





½ Trip Road Map – 8 brewery stops ($35)

Includes 16 beer samplings





+ VIP upgrade - Includes event early access 1-hour prior to doors for special releases, a swag bag, a snack voucher, and access to VIP lounge (+$25)





The Factory of St. Louis is the first brand new performance venue built from the ground up in the Midwest in over twenty years, typically hosting a range of artists from The Beach Boys to Deadmau5, from Three Days Grace to Olivia Rodrigo. OnSt. Louis’ “Best New Venue” (Riverfront Times), will host its inaugural beer festival,. Inspired by The Great American Road Trip, the festival will bring together the best beer from every stop along “The Mother Road” in what is a must-attend event for beer aficionados and roadtrippers alike.Brewski Kicks on Route 66 will feature 16 breweries, each from a state along the famous highway, and more than 30 different brews. Attendees can also enjoy a variety of food options, games, activities, live music from St. Louis' own Bobby Ford Band, and a display of vintage cars for attendees to take photos with. Upon arrival, festival-goers will receive a map outlining the beer-themed "road trip route,” featuring "Oil Change" Stations (to dump and rinse tasting glasses), "Pit Stops" (for a rest, hydration and snack break), a DJ spinning beloved road trip tunes and more.