The Factory Honors The Great American Road Trip With Inaugural "Brewski Kicks On Route 66" Beer Festival

By on Tue, Jul 19, 2022 at 3:49 pm

The Factory of St. Louis is the first brand new performance venue built from the ground up in the Midwest in over twenty years, typically hosting a range of artists from The Beach Boys to Deadmau5, from Three Days Grace to Olivia Rodrigo. On Sat., July 30, The Factory, St. Louis’ “Best New Venue” (Riverfront Times), will host its inaugural beer festival, Brewski Kicks on Route 66. Inspired by The Great American Road Trip, the festival will bring together the best beer from every stop along “The Mother Road” in what is a must-attend event for beer aficionados and roadtrippers alike.

Brewski Kicks on Route 66 will feature 16 breweries, each from a state along the famous highway, and more than 30 different brews. Attendees can also enjoy a variety of food options, games, activities, live music from St. Louis' own Bobby Ford Band, and a display of vintage cars for attendees to take photos with. Upon arrival, festival-goers will receive a map outlining the beer-themed "road trip route,” featuring "Oil Change" Stations (to dump and rinse tasting glasses), "Pit Stops" (for a rest, hydration and snack break), a DJ spinning beloved road trip tunes and more.

Featured Breweries:

CHICAGO
Maplewood Brewing Co.
Pipeworks Brewing Co.
Off Color Brewing

ILLINOIS
Excel Brewing Co.
MISSOURI
Brick River Cider
Urban Chestnut
Heavy Riff Brewing Co.
Rockwell Beer Co.
4 Hands Brewing Co.
Perennial Artisan Ales

KANSAS
Free State Brewing Co.

OKLAHOMA
Prairie Artisan Ales

TEXAS
Karbach Brewing Co.

ARIZONA
Four Peaks Brewing Co.

CALIFORNIA
Firestone Walker
Cali Squeeze

Food:
Rock Star Tacos

PLUS
Naked Spirits & Classic Car Studio

Packages (3):
General Admission Entry ($25)
If you are not a beer drinker but want to attend the festivities and/or concert, a general admission ticket is available.
A full offering of libations will be available for purchase including beer, wine, spirits, and N/A beverages for the designated drivers and non-drinkers

Full Trip Road Map – all 16 brewery stops ($50)
Includes 32 beer samplings

½ Trip Road Map – 8 brewery stops ($35)
Includes 16 beer samplings

+ VIP upgrade - Includes event early access 1-hour prior to doors for special releases, a swag bag, a snack voucher, and access to VIP lounge (+$25)

For tickets and more information, visit thefactorystl.com/event/brewski-kicks-on- route-66.

