If you’re new to marijuana and have listened to 60s music or watched a really good movie, you’ve no doubt realized your heightened senses. Somehow songs sound better, good video programming is more entertaining and really awesome movies are, well more awesome! This is an awesome feeling that comes long with using marijuana (with THC, that is) that can make watching movies, TV shows and listening to music even more amazing.

Enter movie musicals. With dazzling visuals, vibrant production and awesome songs and soundtrack, musicals can be wonderful on their own, with a little cannabis these catchy movies are simply stunning. And we’re not talking “Mary Poppins”, “Xanadu” or the cheesy song-n-dance flicks of the 70s and 80s, either. Today’s movie musicals are a treasure trove of awesome things to do when high.

So, if you're in the mood for a mind-expanding and visually entertaining movie experience, we've got you covered with our picks for the top 5 musicals to watch while high.

Top 5 Musicals to Watch While High

What a Way to Go! (1964)

A notable departure from musicals of its time, "What a Way to Go!" is a classic Hollywood musical comedy from 1964. It stars the legendary Shirley McClain alongside a male cast of top - and most handsome - male actors of the time. This movie is an absolute feast for the ‘medicated’ senses from start to finish, with a wacky plot that follows the wild life of Louisa May Foster (McClain) as she keeps marrying rich men and inadvertently causing their untimely deaths.

The musical numbers are a highlight of the film, with elaborate sets, over-the-top costumes designed by the iconic Edith Head, and choreography that showcase the talents of the cast that includes Gene Kelly, Dick Van Dyke, and (very young and dashing) Paul Newman, among other actors you will undoubtedly recognize. From Gene Kelly dancing on a giant typewriter to Shirley McClain dressed head-to-toe in pink including a pink bouffant wig - that even RuPaul would be jealous of - this movie is a pure delight. Especially if you’re a little stoned!

Overall, "What a Way to Go!" is a must-watch for fans of classic Hollywood musicals in general and highly recommended for the adult marijuana user who’s looking for an undiscovered gem to enjoy while partaking. The movie is a true gem of its time and proof of the enduring charm of Shirley McClain and the golden age of Hollywood (albeit, totally sexist at the time ...). Nevertheless, an entertaining and fabulous film.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001)

Pull out your silver glitter boots! "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" (2001) is a vibrant and electrifying musical that tells the story of a transgender glam rock star named Hedwig and her band, the Angry Inch (awesome name, by the way). The film features a punk rock soundtrack with unforgettable songs that just might have you singing and grooving along.. The visuals are multisensory delight, with big and colorful costumes and a gritty aesthetic that captures the spirit of the underground music scene of time.

What makes "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" particularly timely is its unapologetically queer narrative. In the face of recent anti-LGBTQ bills in some states, the film's message of acceptance and self-love is more important than ever. "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" is a rebellious and empowering movie that is perfect for enjoying while high - and might even be eye-opening for some viewers. Always a good thing. ☺️

Moulin Rouge! (2001)

"Moulin Rouge!" is a spectacular musical film that tells the story of a poet and a courtesan who fall in love at the famous decadent nightclub on Pigalle in turn-of-the-century Paris. Directed by Baz Luhrmann, this movie is a visual and auditory experience that is perfect for enjoying while partaking in a little cannabis. The film features vibrant and colorful visuals, elaborate drag-esque costumes, and sets that transport the audience into a fantastical world of love and music.

The soundtrack is a collection of famous songs from different eras, which have been reimagined in innovative ways (ala Tom Waits) that make them even more entertaining while being high. The performances by Ewan McGregor and Nicole Kidman are alluring, and their chemistry is spot-on. Overall, "Moulin Rouge!" is a film that will take you on a journey of passion, music, and art that - in a lot of ways - is more of an experience than a movie. (OK, that might be the stoned movie reviewer in me talking!)

Be sure to catch the video for "Lady Marmalade" by P!nk, Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mýa, that’s featured in the movie. Gitchie, gitchie, ya-ya, da-da!





Chicago

"Chicago" (2002) is a sleek and sexy musical that brings the Roaring Twenties with the story of two women, Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart, who become overnight celebrities after committing spectacular murders. Confined to the women’s block of the Cook County jail and under the guard of Matron "Mama" Morton (played to perfection by Queen Latifah), the story unfolds through amazing musical numbers that will transfix audiences - especially the ones who are high!

We’ve said it before (and will probably say it again), but the movie is an absolute feast for the senses. The ‘Cell Block Tango’ and ‘Razzle Dazzle’ are numbers to look out for.

The cast includes Catherine Zeta-Jones, Renee Zellweger, and Richard Gere, who all give outstanding Oscar-winning/nominated performances - despite how unlikely the cast seemed when the movie first came out. This movie is a must-see for fans of musicals and anyone who appreciates high-energy entertainment. Get it? ‘High’ energy?? (bu-dum-ching!)

Sweeney Todd

The movie is another collaboration between Johnny Depp and Tim Burton … really, need we say more?! "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street" (2007) is a chilling and haunting musical with an eerily beautiful tone and feel about it. We love this musical, but must warn that if you’re new to marijuana you might want to watch this one not high, first. It’s good, entertaining, but can be intense especially for new users.

For more experienced (or hardcore people!), “Sweeney Todd” tells the story of a vengeful barber who seeks exact revenge on those who have wronged him. The music is dark and moody, and the visuals are equally atmospheric, with a gothic aesthetic that captures the sinister tone of the story. Think: The Walking Dead, the musical.

The cast, which also includes Burton’s longtime partner Helena Bonham Carter, delivers powerful performances that portray the intensity and transformation of the characters. "Sweeney Todd" is a thrilling - albeit slightly unsettling - movie that is not for the faint of heart. However, despite that it is an unforgettable viewing experience that will undoubtedly leave an impression. You might want to have a fluffy, Pixar movie queued up, in case this one is a little too intense.

Sit back and enjoy the show!

Watching musical movies while high can be a truly enjoyable experience and soon you’ll find a plethora of movies that you'll appreciate (if not understand!) better. The heightened senses can make the visuals and music even more captivating and immersive. However, it's important to remember to consume responsibly and in moderation, and to always keep your safety and well-being a priority. For newer MJ users, we suggest starting your stoned-movie-watching experience at home first.

So grab your MJ, some healthy snacks, settle into your couch, and get ready for a musical adventure that is sure to be both entertaining and memorable. Have fun and enjoy the ride!

