The Top 5 EV Charger Manufacturers To Revolutionize Your Charging Experience

EV charging systems are a critical part of the electric vehicle industry, and over recent years the technology for charging has developed exponentially, with many manufacturers competing in the market.

To save you time and money when comparing EV charger manufacturers, we've selected and reviewed the top 5 companies on the market for your reference, they are Electrly, Lectron, MEGEAR, Morec, and GRIZZL-E.

Electrly: Best for high-quality residential and commercial EV chargers Lectron: Best for in-home charging stations and portable chargers/adapters MEGEAR: Ideal for budget-friendly level 1 & 2 portable chargers Morec: Specializing in affordable, professional chargers for home use GRIZZL –E: Best for premium home and business level 2 chargers

Find EV Chargers at Your Budget from the 5 Best Companies

Need an EV charger? We've rounded up the 5 best companies for buying EV chargers. Get help finding the right one to fit your budget, and find out why they're the top-rated in the industry.

1. Electrly - the Top EV Charging Station Company Based in China

Electrly, as a cutting-edge EV charger manufacturer, has been in the EV charging business since 2015, and has always aimed to provide intelligent and convenient EV charging solutions for both residential and commercial situations.

Electrly supplies chargers that are compact, efficient, and easy to install and use for home charging. Their business chargers are scalable and easy to manage, and their DC fast charging options are designed to provide EV drivers with maximum charging speed to get them back on the road without delay.

Electrly has an in-house quality control lab, so all EV chargers are manufactured under strict control with standard maintenance tests on every item to ensure their quality. All EV charging products are manufactured with the finest and most reliable components, supplied by Schneider, Siemens, and other renowned companies.

To meet your budget, Electrly can keep their EV chargers' prices low by eliminating unnecessary manufacturing costs and by selling their products directly to customers, without the involvement of middlemen and extra markup fees.

Electrly: Enhance your life, experience seamless charging. Power up now!

2. Lectron - Providing Affordable EV Charging Equipment

The aim of Lectron is to make quality EV charging accessible to all drivers - by providing premium EV charging equipment at the most affordable prices. Lectron specializes in Level 1 and Level 2 chargers for EVs with the standard J1772 connector and also for Tesla models.

Lectron supplies a wide range of adapters, enabling connection to all charging outlets, including CCS, and Nema, and adapters for Tesla cars, allowing them to connect to any J1772 system.

To make connecting easier in every situation Lectron also supplies extension cables up to 21 feet, in cases where it is difficult to park near the charging outlet.

Lectron has identified one of the biggest issues for EV drivers as being range anxiety, and is pioneering ways of eliminating range anxiety and compatibility issues for both Tesla and J1772 EV drivers by making it easier and more reliable than ever to charge EVs at home and on the go.

3. MEGEAR - Ideal for Budget-Friendly Level 1 & 2 Portable Chargers

There could be many reasons to be looking for a budget charger to use in your home. Typically, these chargers are slow-charging, but that may not be too much of a concern if you just want to charge overnight at home or during the day when the EV is not in use.

Megear is recognized as one of the best EV charger manufacturers for producing reliable budget chargers, and the first charger they developed proved popular with EV owners who wanted something simple. They have now released a 2nd Generation charger, which they hope will live up to the promise of its predecessor.

Although Megear strives to reduce costs and produce chargers at budget prices, this is not at the expense of quality or safety. All their chargers are made with top-quality materials and are UL certified to international safety standards.

4. Morec - Specializing in Affordable & Professional Chargers for Home Use

Morec may not be recognized as the biggest player in the electric vehicle home charger market, but that just makes them work harder to supply better products at affordable prices.

Morec’s main charging product is a portable level 2 charger with a 26 foot cable and a NEMA 14-50 plug. It has an LCD display to provide essential information and data and has been certified by CE and TUV.

To keep the costs down the charger design is basic and it is not supplied with a carrying case or bag. As a level 2 charger it provides power at 32 amps, which gives up to six times the charging speed of most level 1 chargers on the market at 7.7 Kwh.

There are not many other level 2, 32 amp EV chargers on the market at a similar price-point to the Morec charger, so they can provide a lot of charging power for an aggressively low price.

5. GRIZZL-E - Best for Premium Home and Business Level 2 Chargers

Grizzl-E is a relative newcomer to the EV charger market, and they provide a fast and powerful charger that’s easy to use. Grizzl-E has positioned itself as the home charger that’s making electrical vehicles accessible to everyone. Their level 2 charger uses durable materials and features and air-tight enclosure to protect it from all weather conditions.

In terms of power rating, the GRizzl-E charger has various options ranging from 16 amp, 24 amp, 32 amp and 40 amp, which can supply fast charging when required. This level 2 charger is completely safe in all conditions and has been IP67 certified.

In terms of pricing, the Grizzle-E is not the cheapest on the market but is reasonably priced given its quality and range of power options. It comes with a 3 year warranty and 24/7 customer support.

How To Start An EV Charging Business?

As more EVs hit the road every day, the demand for charging stations will keep growing. For many entrepreneurs this presents a good business opportunity, since unlike gas stations, customers don’t drive in and out in a few minutes, and the available charge points can be tied up for an hour or more.

If you are thinking about starting a charging business, here are some ideas.

You can start your own small EV charging business by installing a charger at your building or home and promote the service with social media, print ads, and websites.You also need to check the demographics of your target customers, to decide which products to sell and where to locate them.

You can also consider starting a partnership with existing businesses such as hotels, and offer EV charging services for guests who rent rooms.

You should also think about providing fast DC charging technology that can charge an EV in 1 hour instead of 6 hours, and look at multi-outlet units to charge several vehicles at a time so that customers won’t have to wait too long for their turn.

How to Use EV Charging Stations to Make Money?

The profit on units of electricity is a few cents each time, and making money from charging relies on volume of customers and turnover, similar to gas stations. Using the same commercial model one of the best ways to increase revenue from EV charging is to offer additional services, such as coffee and snacks while waiting.

To make it easier for more customers to find your business you can put it on popular navigation sites such as Google maps and Waze, or on specialized charging apps that will help to attract nearby drivers. Having a personalized brand will also help you to get better known, and a logo on your chargers will start to attract regular, loyal customers,

Conclusion

With the rise of electric vehicles, choosing the right EV charger is becoming more important. This article has provided an overview of the top 5 EV chargers on the market today, each with their own unique features and benefits. From wall-mounted to portable options, these chargers can help you make sure your EV is always ready to go.

Now that you have read this article and know more about EV chargers, it’s time for you to choose the one that best fits your budget. With so many options available, you can rest assured that there is a perfect charger out there for you!