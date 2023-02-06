VIDEO RECIPE: GENTLEMAN JACK VALENTINE’S CAKE w/Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur Icing

click to enlarge (video by Eli WIner)

320mL of black coffee

110 grams of cocoa powder

110 mL of Gentleman Jack

Two sticks of butter

300 g of granulated sugar

Two eggs

280 g of all-purpose flour

Half a teaspoon of salt

One and a half teaspoons of baking soda

150 mL of Gentleman Jack

75 mL of water

80 g of granulated sugar

One and a half cups of powdered

3 tablespoons of Chambord black raspberry liqueur

Teaspoon of vanilla extract.

Put the butter, Gentleman Jack, coffee, and cocoa powder in a saucepan.

Whisk over medium heat until the butter is melted.

Once the butter has melted, turn off the heat and add in the sugar.

Whisk together until the sugar has combined, then pour into a large bowl to cool.

Mix together the dry ingredients in a bowl.

Once the liquid has cooled down, whisk in two eggs, one at a time.

Then incorporate the flour mixture by whisking it in a bit at a time. (Be sure not to overmix because that will get you a tough cake)

Grease the Bundt pan and line with cocoa powder tapping out any extra.

Tap the pan a couple times to pop any air bubbles then bake at 325 for 45 minutes.

Looking to mix things up a little on Valentine’s Day? Grab your Valentine and whip up a Gentleman Jack Valentine’s Cake with Chambord Icing!As the first double-mellowed Tennessee Whiskey out there, exceptionally smooth Gentleman Jack makes for a pretty good cocktail…and an exceptionally decadent and delicious Valentine’s Day treat!There is nothing more romantic than creating a mouthwatering dessert the two will never forget. So, grab a bottle of Gentleman Jack, your bundt pan, (we know you have one somewhere) and be prepared to delight your senses with chocolate, coffee, whiskey and of course, the delicate raspberry drizzle of Chambord on top. Make it a night to remember. Recipe below video: