3 Small-Town Missouri Festivals Worth the Road Trip This Summer

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO Get your yee-haw on at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.

Sure, there's a lot to do in St. Louis during the summer. But there's even more beyond our own backyard, and we don't recommend going to rural Missouri lightly. Get in your car this summer and explore somewhere new. Here are a few places to get you started.June 23Washington Farmers' Market317 West Main Street, Washington; 636-239-2715 x102

St. Louis is lucky. Not only do we have a long lineup of great restaurants in our city, but we also have a smattering of small towns outside the greater metropolitan area with eateries worth traveling for. Washington is among these. With local breweries and a charming downtown riverfront area, this town is always worth the hour-long drive from St. Louis. But here's another reason to go: On June 23, the town hosts the Washington Cajun Festival. The event is free, with food and drinks available for purchase. Munch on cajun staples including etouffee, boudin sausage, gumbo and more as live music plays on Washington's historic Main Street. But plan on driving back late or arrange a stay at a bed and breakfast, as this event starts at 6 p.m. and doesn't end until 10 p.m.

August 9-121220 North Ingram Road, Sikeston; 800-455-BULL

Missouri has a few pretty crazy rural shindigs each summer. But few can match the 71-year legacy of the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. Sikeston is a medium-sized city that sits about two hours down I-55 from St. Louis, and the rodeo is about as Southern of an event as you can get without leaving the state. From August 9 to 12, get your yee-haw on watching bull-riding, barrel-racing, bullfights, bareback bronc-riding (when a cowgirl/cowboy tries to stay on a bucking horse for eight seconds), country music and barbeque. There's also plenty of entertainment options including contests, games and face-painting. Each night features a different musician. Acts include country artists Riley Green, Travis Denning and Whiskey Myers, rapper Ja Rule and hip-hop group the Ying Yang Twins. Don your cowboy gear and get to having a boot-scootin' time.Ticket prices are $25 to $130 depending on the day and seating area.

September 9-16Arena Park, 410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau; 573-334-9250

You know how movies that take place in the 1940s and '50s almost always seem to have a scene at the local county fair, a seemingly rip-roaring occasion enjoyed by all? A real version of this actually exists in southeast Missouri. Located about 90 minutes south of St. Louis in Cape Girardeau, the SEMO District Fair is an annual celebration rooted in the traditions of the Midwest. It started 166 years ago as a way for area farmers to showcase their crops and livestock. Now it's the event of the year in southeast Missouri. From September 9 through September 16, the fair features a rotating schedule of events. Expect comedy acts, truck and tractor pulls, a demolition derby, live music, fair food and carnival rides. It's a wholesome time for family — and a chance to travel down yonder to see Missouri's beautiful landscape.



