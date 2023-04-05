STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

Discover Great New Things To Do in St. Louis

Welcome to the RFT City Guide 2023

By on Wed, Apr 5, 2023 at 6:15 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Interior image of Lamiaa Botanicals.
Braden McMakin
Lamiaa Botanicals is one of many new, great shops to check out in St. Louis.

Growth, renewal, Renaissance. Whatever you want to call the upward phase of the cycle of birth and death, St. Louis is in it after a few years of deterioration due to COVID-19.

We all know about the businesses that shuttered during the pandemic — in the second quarter of 2020 alone, an unprecedented 330,000 U.S. establishments closed their doors, according to the Federal Reserve — so no need to dig further into the sobering topic. Instead, we decided to focus entirely in this City Guide on how St. Louis has rebounded, pouring resources, attention and love into fresh beginnings.

In the last year or so, many great ventures have opened their doors. There are so many new bars, we could barely narrow our selection down to 10 to highlight. Equally plentiful are recreational and sports facilities. St. Louis Lambert International Airport enhanced our connection to the world with several direct international flights. And don't get us started on the new food options — it's too much to cover in an intro.

Instead, read on and find out about some of the great new things the city has to offer:

Related
Nathan Wright leans out of a pickup window holding a bag of food.

Mission: Get Drunk, Try Up Late: Does a breakfast sandwich taste better drunk in the wee hours? We investigate

Related
Joe Stein of A.Bun.Dance Bakery.

Missouri's Cottage Food Laws Are Empowering Home Bakers: For chewy bagels and next-level loaves, look to your neighbors

Related
Pickleball players at Tilles Park.

St. Louis Is Now a Top-5 Pickleball Destination: But is that such a good thing?

Related
Two players at Sandbox VR

5 New-ish St. Louis Spots That Deliver Serious Entertainment: Fun isn't only for kids anymore

Related
Roots Oasis

5 New St. Louis Shops To Check Out: Chic, stylish and wild, these local businesses offer something for everyone

Slideshow

10 New St. Louis Bars To Visit Now

EMILY JOHNSON
20 slides
EMILY JOHNSON COURTESY THE PITCH COURTESY THE PITCH BRADEN MCMAKIN BRADEN MCMAKIN BRADEN MCMAKIN
Click to View 20 slides

Email the author at [email protected]

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Scroll to read more City Guide articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Boardwalk Waffles’ Expansion Plans Are Embroiled in Lawsuits

By Ryan Krull

The new Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream features the same vibrant aesthetic as the original Maplewood store.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: March 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Sado offers a full bar and a host of fish dishes, including some favorites from Chef Nick Bognar's family's former restaurant in Ballwin, Nippon Tei.

VIDEO: Snowflake Kid Rock Joins Cancel Culture Crusade Against Bud Light

By Jaime Lees

VIDEO: Snowflake Kid Rock Joins Cancel Culture Crusade Against Bud Light

Who Wore It Better: Fascist Edition

By Jenna Jones

Who Wore It Better: Fascist Edition

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us