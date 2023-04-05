Discover Great New Things To Do in St. Louis

click to enlarge Braden McMakin Lamiaa Botanicals is one of many new, great shops to check out in St. Louis.

Growth, renewal, Renaissance. Whatever you want to call the upward phase of the cycle of birth and death, St. Louis is in it after a few years of deterioration due to COVID-19.

We all know about the businesses that shuttered during the pandemic — in the second quarter of 2020 alone, an unprecedented 330,000 U.S. establishments closed their doors, according to the Federal Reserve — so no need to dig further into the sobering topic. Instead, we decided to focus entirely in this City Guide on how St. Louis has rebounded, pouring resources, attention and love into fresh beginnings.

In the last year or so, many great ventures have opened their doors. There are so many new bars, we could barely narrow our selection down to 10 to highlight. Equally plentiful are recreational and sports facilities. St. Louis Lambert International Airport enhanced our connection to the world with several direct international flights. And don't get us started on the new food options — it's too much to cover in an intro.

Instead, read on and find out about some of the great new things the city has to offer:



