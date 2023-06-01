Discover Great St. Louis Restaurants To Love

The RFT Food Lover's Guide 2023 takes you through the St. Louis dining scene by neighborhood

By on Thu, Jun 1, 2023 at 6:10 am

click to enlarge A selection of dishes from Bar Moro. - MABEL SUEN
MABEL SUEN
A selection of dishes from Bar Moro.

When you think of a neighborhood restaurant, what words come to mind? Consistent, perhaps. Inviting. Established. An anchor of the community. A place for a weeknight dinner when you don't want to cook. Somewhere that would change the essential character of the environs should it close its doors.

There is no specific set of requirements a place must meet in order to be considered a neighborhood eatery; it's more a feeling — one that is difficult to define but you feel the moment you walk through the front doors. Dig into these characteristics, though, and you get the sense that in order for a restaurant to be considered a vital neighborhood spot, it has to have been around for time immemorial.

There is some truth to that. For a place to gain entry into the hearts and souls of its neighbors, it must establish trust, which can only be built over time. Relationships are important, and they are only built by repeated interaction.

However, every place has a beginning. This year, our annual neighborhood-based celebration of the restaurants that define the St. Louis dining landscape puts the spotlight on 10 newer places that are already destined to become the classics we will be talking about for years to come. In their short time in business, these eateries have solidified a place in the hearts of regulars and erased the memory of what the dining landscape was like before them.

As we celebrate St. Louis restaurants that have cemented their legacies, we are also excited about the ones that are working hard to make sure they, too, leave a lasting mark. Sorted by neighborhood and personally vetted, this curated list of the area's essential dining spots will give you a comprehensive picture of the city's exciting dining scene — one whose solid foundation is being continually reinforced, one great place at a time.

Little Fox is a star in Fox Park.

A Food Lover's Guide to St. Louis City: Discover the restaurants we love in 2023

Jalea is a taste of Peru in St. Charles.

A Food Lover's Guide to St. Charles County and the Metro East: Discover the restaurants we love in 2023

Chiang Mai's som tum, or green papaya salad.

A Food Lover's Guide to St. Louis County: Discover the restaurants we love in 2023

