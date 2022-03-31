Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Four Thriving Local Businesses Flying Under the Radar

By on Thu, Mar 31, 2022 at 9:54 am

click to enlarge So Jeff Retro off of Cherokee offers sustainable furniture finds. - PHUONG BUI
Phuong Bui
So Jeff Retro off of Cherokee offers sustainable furniture finds.

Though St. Louis is full of thriving local businesses, many fly under the radar, undeservedly. Here are some of our favorite smaller retailers.

So Jeff Retro (2623 Cherokee Street) offers a fun and sustainable blast from the past. The no-fuss, almost warehouse-like interior is filled with unique furniture finds and antique gems. You'll find something for every room: mid-century-modern dressers, a couch that teleports you back into your grandma's living room in the '70s, vintage paintings and more.

Nostalgia abounds as you sit on the floral-print, worn-down sofa, or swivel on '50s-diner-style, bright-pink-pleather barstools. Some items need a little TLC, but others look frozen in time.

Born in 2013 on South Jefferson Avenue, the shop landed on Cherokee Street last year. It offers sidewalk clearance items that don't break the bank. And the store posts daily on Facebook and Instagram, offering deals you can buy from your couch.

click to enlarge EyeSeeMe has plenty of books that center Black characters and stories. - PHUONG BUI
Phuong Bui
EyeSeeMe has plenty of books that center Black characters and stories.

EyeSeeMe (6951 Olive Boulevard, 314-349-1122) is an African-American children's bookstore, as well as a one-stop shop for books centering on Black characters and stories. Husband and wife proprietors Jeffrey and Pamela Blair work together to engage children in reading.

They also work to boost childhood literacy in underserved regions and confront book bans, partnering with In Purpose Educational Services to supply texts that have been threatened with banning in schools, such as Toni Morrison's The Bluest Eye.

Book fairs, African American reading mentorship, literacy and STEM classes all take place in the shop as well. Guests can even purchase a subscription to have new books shipped to their doorstep each week.

click to enlarge Daily Disco allows St. Louisans to personalize their clothing items. - PHUONG BUI
Phuong Bui
Daily Disco allows St. Louisans to personalize their clothing items.

Abby Eilermann operates Daily Disco (2103 Marconi Avenue), a colorful, custom embroidery shop on the Hill, where she and her crew personalize beanies, jackets, sweatsuits, masks and more.

It works like this: You pick your item, color and styles, and then choose the phrase you want on it.

Personalize with your own name, or anyone's! Baby items, tea towels, customizable patches — they're all available. And if you have no idea what kind of design you're looking for, the crew has lots of suggestions.

Since opening in 2015, the store has partnered with not only individual customers but also brands including Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery and LaCroix. However, the shop is temporarily closed, so customers can currently order online (dailydisco.com) and pick up their items curbside.

click to enlarge Customizable St. Louis t-shirts and more await at STL Stylehouse. - PHUONG BUI
Phuong Bui
Customizable St. Louis t-shirts and more await at STL Stylehouse.

If you find yourself coveting someone's funky, colorful shirt touting their local neighborhood, they likely got it at STL Stylehouse (3159 Cherokee Street, 314-898-0001). Jeff and Randy Vines, the identical twin owners, started the shop in 2001, and it has been growing in influence ever since.

The enthusiastic employees are immensely helpful, answering questions about customizable T-shirts. Guests can choose from a rack of plain, variously colored T-shirts, and then pick from the designs on the wall — or they can pick a ready-made shirt off a separate rack.

STL-Style has dedicated graphics for each St. Louis neighborhood, and the designs include phrases like "Fo' Choteau," "High school? Don't ask, don't tell," and "My way or Kingshighway."

The store also offers prints, magnets, books and other accessories that let the world know you're from the Lou — and you're proud.

About The Author

Jenna Jones

More
Scroll to read more City Guide articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Top 10 Dive Bars That Actually Have Good Food

By Cheryl Baehr

The Stellar Hog's corned beef brisket is some of the best bar food you will find in St. Louis.

BICI: A Casual Cycling Club for Social Deviants

By Ryan Krull

A Bici rider in Tower Grove Park ready for the Friday night ride.

Jason Spencer's Murals Capture St. Louis' Spirit

By Daniel Hill

Jason Spencer

The Ethical Society of St. Louis' Incredible Building Inspires Awe

By Jaime Lees

Architect Harris Armstrong, the Ladue landmark is easily recognized from the street.

Digital Issue

March 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us