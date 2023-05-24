Have Your Best St. Louis Summer Yet: Follow These Commandments

Thou shalt have a great summer

By on Wed, May 24, 2023 at 8:39 am

There are certain things thou must do to have a great St. Louis summer.
There are certain things thou must do to have a great St. Louis summer.

When you’ve spent a summer or two (or every summer of your life) in St. Louis, you know there are certain things you just have to do. Do you really want to go a whole summer without Ted Drewes? Did summer even happen if you didn’t spend an evening in Forest Park for one reason or another (movie, Shakespeare, the Muny)? Even people completely uninterested in sports will go to at least one game because it’s summer. That’s just what you do. It’s as necessary as complaining about the humidity.

So here is a slideshow of all the things you must do to have a peak St. Louis summer (beyond the requisite cold drinks and sunscreen), and articles that take you in-depth for some of the commandments to make sure you get it right. Thou shalt go on a float trip. Thou willst see live music outdoors.

We didn’t make up these commandments. They’re such ironclad constraints that we think they might have been found on a mountain, carved on tablets. We just collected them here for you.
Slideshow

St. Louis Summer Commandments You Must Follow

20 slides
Related
Music at the Intersection last year was a can't-miss event.

3 Can't-Miss St. Louis Summer Music Festivals: Gear up for summer by grabbing your tickets to these can't-miss music festivals

Related
Photos like this help highlight the "creepiness' of the Lost Valley Loop Trail.

A Hiker Takes on Missouri's 'Creepiest Trail' — Sort Of: In Weldon Springs, you can hike a trail that takes you through the remains of evacuated towns, if you can find it

Related
Goalkeeper Roman Bürki (yellow) is CITY SC's first captain and started the tradition of applauding the fans after each home game.

Goalkeeper Roman Bürki Gave up Millions to Play in St. Louis: As the team's first captain, he's been instrumental in shaping CITY SC culture as well

Related
Augusta is a popular Missouri winery tour destination.

The RFT's Guide to Visiting Missouri's Wineries: Learn all the secrets to the perfect Augusta or Hermann winery trip

Related
A Crispy Edge chef whipping up some delights at an outdoor festival in Maplewood.

St. Louis Summer Festivals Worth Sweating Your Ass Off For: The food at these summer festivals is worth bearing the humidity

Related
Check out a free Shakespeare show in Forest Park starting May 31.

Coming Soon: A Sizzling Summer of Arts in St. Louis: From Shakespeare to musicals to dramas there's art for everyone this summer

