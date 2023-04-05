How a Direct Flight to Frankurt Benefits St. Louis' Bosnians

click to enlarge Akif Cogo Thanks to the direct flight to Frankfurt, a trip to Bosnia is easier and faster now.

For decades, the "international" in St. Louis Lambert International Airport had about as much meaning as the "I" in IHOP. While technically true, you wouldn't get the sense that St. Louis was a globally connected city based on its airport's daily departures and arrivals.

But that is starting to change. A new direct flight to Frankfurt, Germany, started last June, and a direct flight to Kingston, Jamaica, kicked off this past February.

For everyday St. Louisans, the new direct flights will make a vacation overseas much more appealing. For business leaders, the increased connectivity is a boon to the economy. But for many Bosnians and Bosnian-Americans living in St. Louis, the new routes are even more meaningful.

"They're a game changer," says Akif Cogo, president of St. Louis Bosnians Inc.

Previously, Cogo says, travelers flying from St. Louis to Sarajevo, Bosnia, faced at least 17 hours of flights and layovers. In actuality, though, a layover in the U.S. and another in Europe added up to a journey that almost always took longer than that estimate.

Now, three times a week, Bosnian- Americans living in St. Louis — as well as anyone else living in St. Louis — can get to Bosnia in about 12 hours via Lufthansa.

The route also brings minimal jet lag because it leaves St. Louis in the late afternoon and, after a connection in Frankfurt, lands the morning of the next day.

And while a lot of the travel from St. Louis to Sarajevo is business-related, Cogo says much of it is "a little different type of tourism."

Many Bosnian-Americans are taking their American-born spouses over to Eastern Europe for the first time. Children of immigrants who came from Bosnia to St. Louis in the 1990s are visiting the country for the first time, too.

"During the summer months, they usually spend some time in Sarajevo or work their way down to the coast," Cogo says. "During the winter months, it's extremely popular to go there for ski trips."

Cogo points out that a seven-day trip to ski in Bosnia is cheaper than a week in Aspen. (And Bosnia, unlike Colorado, has hosted the Winter Olympics.)

The large number of travelers from St. Louis to Bosnia by way of Germany has led to Lufthansa adding more frequent flights from Frankfurt to Sarajevo.

Cogo says he always hears the same three pieces of feedback from first-time visitors to Bosnia: they love the food, they love the nature and they can't believe how popular St. Louis is.

"It's very difficult to strike up any sort of conversation over there and not have someone say, 'Hey! I have so and so who lives in St. Louis,'" Cogo says.

The ease of travel to Bosnia is just one of the benefits brought by the direct flight to Germany, says Tim Nowak, executive director of the World Trade Center St. Louis.

"It represents St. Louis in a whole new light to companies looking to do business in North America, not only in Germany, but in Europe and around the world," Nowak says. "It changes the conversation. St. Louis becomes a much more viable option."

With the Frankfurt and Kingston flights announced in the past year, Nowak says he's hoping to keep the international flights coming.

As part of a trade mission in June, Nowak will tag along with the Cardinals as the team goes to London for a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

"We'll be in London promoting St. Louis and all things St. Louis, working with the Cardinals to elevate our profile on a global scale," he says.

With a little bit of luck and help from people such as Nowak, before long St. Louisans will be able to fall asleep on the tarmac at Lambert and wake up at Heathrow.

