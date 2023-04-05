STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

How a Direct Flight to Frankurt Benefits St. Louis' Bosnians

You can now get to Sarajevo in about 12 hours via Lufthansa

By on Wed, Apr 5, 2023 at 6:15 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Sun over Bosnia.
Akif Cogo
Thanks to the direct flight to Frankfurt, a trip to Bosnia is easier and faster now.

For decades, the "international" in St. Louis Lambert International Airport had about as much meaning as the "I" in IHOP. While technically true, you wouldn't get the sense that St. Louis was a globally connected city based on its airport's daily departures and arrivals.

But that is starting to change. A new direct flight to Frankfurt, Germany, started last June, and a direct flight to Kingston, Jamaica, kicked off this past February.

For everyday St. Louisans, the new direct flights will make a vacation overseas much more appealing. For business leaders, the increased connectivity is a boon to the economy. But for many Bosnians and Bosnian-Americans living in St. Louis, the new routes are even more meaningful.

"They're a game changer," says Akif Cogo, president of St. Louis Bosnians Inc.

Previously, Cogo says, travelers flying from St. Louis to Sarajevo, Bosnia, faced at least 17 hours of flights and layovers. In actuality, though, a layover in the U.S. and another in Europe added up to a journey that almost always took longer than that estimate.

Now, three times a week, Bosnian- Americans living in St. Louis — as well as anyone else living in St. Louis — can get to Bosnia in about 12 hours via Lufthansa.

The route also brings minimal jet lag because it leaves St. Louis in the late afternoon and, after a connection in Frankfurt, lands the morning of the next day.

And while a lot of the travel from St. Louis to Sarajevo is business-related, Cogo says much of it is "a little different type of tourism."

Many Bosnian-Americans are taking their American-born spouses over to Eastern Europe for the first time. Children of immigrants who came from Bosnia to St. Louis in the 1990s are visiting the country for the first time, too.

"During the summer months, they usually spend some time in Sarajevo or work their way down to the coast," Cogo says. "During the winter months, it's extremely popular to go there for ski trips."

Cogo points out that a seven-day trip to ski in Bosnia is cheaper than a week in Aspen. (And Bosnia, unlike Colorado, has hosted the Winter Olympics.)

The large number of travelers from St. Louis to Bosnia by way of Germany has led to Lufthansa adding more frequent flights from Frankfurt to Sarajevo.

Cogo says he always hears the same three pieces of feedback from first-time visitors to Bosnia: they love the food, they love the nature and they can't believe how popular St. Louis is.

"It's very difficult to strike up any sort of conversation over there and not have someone say, 'Hey! I have so and so who lives in St. Louis,'" Cogo says.

The ease of travel to Bosnia is just one of the benefits brought by the direct flight to Germany, says Tim Nowak, executive director of the World Trade Center St. Louis.

"It represents St. Louis in a whole new light to companies looking to do business in North America, not only in Germany, but in Europe and around the world," Nowak says. "It changes the conversation. St. Louis becomes a much more viable option."

With the Frankfurt and Kingston flights announced in the past year, Nowak says he's hoping to keep the international flights coming.

As part of a trade mission in June, Nowak will tag along with the Cardinals as the team goes to London for a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs.

"We'll be in London promoting St. Louis and all things St. Louis, working with the Cardinals to elevate our profile on a global scale," he says.

With a little bit of luck and help from people such as Nowak, before long St. Louisans will be able to fall asleep on the tarmac at Lambert and wake up at Heathrow.

Read more City Guide stories:
Related
Interior image of Lamiaa Botanicals.

Discover Great New Things To Do in St. Louis: Welcome to the RFT City Guide 2023


Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more City Guide articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Boardwalk Waffles’ Expansion Plans Are Embroiled in Lawsuits

By Ryan Krull

The new Boardwalk Waffles & Ice Cream features the same vibrant aesthetic as the original Maplewood store.

St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings: March 2023

By Jessica Rogen

Sado offers a full bar and a host of fish dishes, including some favorites from Chef Nick Bognar's family's former restaurant in Ballwin, Nippon Tei.

VIDEO: Snowflake Kid Rock Joins Cancel Culture Crusade Against Bud Light

By Jaime Lees

VIDEO: Snowflake Kid Rock Joins Cancel Culture Crusade Against Bud Light

Who Wore It Better: Fascist Edition

By Jenna Jones

Who Wore It Better: Fascist Edition

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us