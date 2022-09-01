The Riverfront Times' 2022 Food Lover's Guide

Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

By on Thu, Sep 1, 2022

click to enlarge Going to the Arch? Stop by Kimchi Guys on the Landing. - MABEL SUEN
MABEL SUEN
Going to the Arch? Stop by Kimchi Guys on the Landing.

Over the past few years, the St. Louis restaurant scene has been thrust into the national dining spotlight, with tastemakers from far and wide eager to crown the city an emerging food destination. The New York Times has taken a look; so has Food & Wine, Esquire, Eater and the James Beard Foundation, each touting a crop of thrilling new restaurants that have helped St. Louis — at least in culinary terms — transcend its "flyover city" status.

They're right. In the last couple of years, St. Louis has been blessed with one restaurant opening after another that adds layers of complexity to our city's food conversation. Bosnian cuisine has finally made its way into the mainstream conversation; Filipino food, too. Second-generation Americans are embracing their traditions in the form of stunning takes on Thai, Japanese and Chinese dishes, elegant eateries are rethinking what goes on the center of the plate, and trendy corner spots are redefining what it means to be a neighborhood restaurant.

However, the St. Louis restaurant scene did not begin when others started to take notice. From mom-and-pop diners and south-city dives to world-class fine-dining and genre-defining seasonal spots, St. Louis has been blessed with an abundance of restaurants that created a foundation for the new kids to build upon. That they remain relevant, integral parts of our city's culinary fabric is not only a testament to their quality but a living, breathing reminder of how we got to where we are.

The 2022 Food Lover's Guide is a celebration of both the past and the present — of the established restaurants that laid the groundwork for what we have become and the up-and-comers who are building culinary skyscrapers upon that solid foundation. Sorted by neighborhood and personally vetted, this curated list of the area's essential dining spots will give you a comprehensive picture of the exciting local dining scene that shows how we got here and where we are headed. If the past is prologue, it's a bright future indeed.

Dish from Polite Society

A Food Lover's Guide to St. Louis City and the Metro East: Discover the restaurants we love in 2022

Thai Kitchen.

A Food Lover's Guide to St. Louis County: Discover the restaurants we love in 2022

RFT Restaurant Guide: Old Gems and New Spots in University City [PHOTOS]

Frank & Helen's PizzeriaYou’ll find the same cheesy-baked pastas, the same char-grilled ribeyes with sides of fettuccine and, of course, the same broasted chicken — a special way of pressure-frying the bird that results in impossibly succulent meat and a crispy, non-greasy coating. But if there is one thing you must order at Frank & Helen’s, it’s the pizza, one of the best St. Louis-style thin-crust pies in town. Beer and wine only. $-$$. Open Tuesday through Sunday for dinner.
Frank & Helen's PizzeriaYou’ll find the same cheesy-baked pastas, the same char-grilled ribeyes with sides of fettuccine and, of course, the same broasted chicken — a special way of pressure-frying the bird that results in impossibly succulent meat and a crispy, non-greasy coating. But if there is one thing you must order at Frank & Helen’s, it’s the pizza, one of the best St. Louis-style thin-crust pies in town. Beer and wine only. $-$$. Open Tuesday through Sunday for dinner. Frank & Helen's PizzeriaLess a restaurant than an institution, Frank & Helen’s Pizzeria (8111 Olive Boulevard, University City; 314-997-0666) has been firing up its charcoal broiler since 1956, solidifying its place as the go-to spot for three generations of University City families. Lu Lu Seafood & Dim SumThe grand entrance sets you up for what follows at Lu Lu Seafood & Dim Sum (8224 Olive Boulevard, University City; 314-997-3108); what awaits you at this festively decorated University City institution is no less than a multisensory feast. Lu Lu is fiercely authentic. Lulu's Seafood and Dim SumThe restaurant has four chefs from four different regions in China and one chef dedicated solely to dim sum, resulting in dishes that are created by experts in the cuisine of their origin. Yet as traditional as Lu Lu may be, what sets it apart is a welcoming spirit that embraces first-timers as warmly as old hands. Lazy Susan tables make exploration particularly easy for big parties. $$$. Opens at 11 a.m. Monday through Sunday. Cart service on Saturday. Corner 17Corner 17 (6623 Delmar Boulevard, University City; 314-727-2402) is a U. City staple. Bubble tea and freshly made noodles are served at this beloved spot, as well as plump baos and satisfying soups. Immigrant owned and run, Corner 17 puts its chefs front and center, literally. Corner 17The focal point of the dining room is a window into the noodle-making station. Watch cooks stretch and slice the dough as you settle into the space. You might want to be prepared to wait, though. Lines to get in snaked down Delmar after a social media influencer tried to diss the restaurant earlier this year, and what followed was a show of fierce support from the rest of St. Louis. $. Open Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Closed on Tuesdays.
RFT Restaurant Guide: Old Gems and New Spots on The Hill [PHOTOS]

Gioia’sAn institution since 1918, Gioia’s Deli (1934 Macklind Avenue, 314-776-9410) began its life as a grocery store but is now a sandwich shop with three locations. The original is on the Hill, a friendly counter-service shop named an “America’s Classic” by no less than the James Beard Foundation.
58hundred58hundred (5800 Southwest Avenue, 314-279-5799) is one of those rare gems that hits that perfect tone between being nice enough for heels but not so nice you’re embarrassed to roll in wearing yoga pants. Owners Marc Del Pietro and Brian Doherty have carefully calibrated the menu to include both vegetarian-friendly offerings and meaty ones, with an appealing price point. The Brussels sprouts tacos are a standout, while on the entree side, braised beef is served with Parmesan gnocchi, an elegant rendering of the quintessential comfort food. $-$$. Open 4:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 4:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Patio. Anthonino’s TavernaFor nearly two decades, Anthonino’s Taverna (2225 Macklind Avenue, 314-773-4455) has been serving St. Louis diners a taste of Anthony and Rosario Scarato’s joint Greek and Italian heritage in a setting as warm and family-friendly as the brothers’ home. Dolmades and pizza, chicken Parmesan and gyros, pastas and sandwiches all beg you to play favorites, but the toasted ravioli is the must-order on this menu. $$. Open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. CarnivoreThe Hill’s first steakhouse, Carnivore (5257 Shaw Avenue, 314-449-6328) offers a more reasonable price point than the national chains, and each cut comes with a salad or your choice of side. The dining room has a more modern vibe, too, with a colorful mural of the neighborhood on one wall, white-painted brick and big windows facing Shaw Avenue. But Carnivore is not lacking for decadence; top your steak with a house butter, including garlic and herb, blue cheese or garlic Parmesan. $$-$$$. Open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday. Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr

Cheryl Baehr is the dining editor and restaurant critic for the Riverfront Times
