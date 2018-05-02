20 Must-Visit Spots for St. Louis Food Lovers 

These spots may not be restaurants per se, but they're still among food critic Cheryl Baehr's favorite places in town to indulge. From ice creameries to slushie bars, from food trucks to butchers, they keep us filled up no matter what our craving.
Taste
4584 Laclede Avenue, 314-361-1200
We take for granted the fact that we can walk into a bar and order a proper drink with house-made tonics, infused bitters or shrubs, but it wasn't all that long ago that the city's cocktail menus contained things called "Flirtinis." Taste was instrumental in bringing St. Louis out of those dark ages, ushering in an era of thoughtful drinks created by the city's top barman, Ted Kilgore, that harkened back to St. Louis' storied history as a cocktail epicenter. Credit goes to chef Gerard Craft, who not only gave Kilgore a platform to shine, but who has made sure that, nearly a decade later, Taste has never wavered from its commitment to proper drinks. The libations are so on-point, they might make you forget there is more to this Central West End spot than mixology. But then you order the restaurant's legendary pork burger, you'll realize they taste even sweeter when washing down incredible food. Just like the pre-Prohibition drinks Taste helped us rediscover, this pairing never goes out of style.
Mideast Market
14345 Manchester Road, Ballwin; 636-230-7010
If you live out west, you've probably driven past the Ballwin strip mall that houses Mideast Market a thousand times, unaware that inside this international grocery store lies a Pakistani, Afghan and Middle Eastern feast just waiting to be devoured. Even if you peek inside, you might miss its food counter, which is tucked all the way in the back. The prepared food offerings and made-to-order entrees have remained one of west county's best-kept secrets for a reason: In-the-know regulars would despair of any publicity that makes them wait longer for the fragrant samosas, stewed chicken dishes and, of course, gyros on offer here. They swear these gyros are the best version in town, and they may just be right. They're certainly the best value, as hunks of tender beef and lamb sliced off a vertical spit into thick pieces are overstuffed into the pillow-soft pita bread. You can get the usual accoutrements — lettuce, tomato, tzatziki — but what sets this gyro apart is the variety of Middle Eastern and Pakistani condiments you can top it with, turning an already wonderful sandwich into a beautifully spicy affair. Who would have known you could get such delicious menu items from a grocery store?
Clementine's Naughty & Nice Creamery
Nathaniel Reid Bakery
11243 Manchester Road, Kirkwood; 314-858-1019
Nathaniel Reid was supposed to be a biologist, not a baker, but thank goodness he had an existential crisis during his science studies at Mizzou or else we might not have Nathaniel Reid Bakery in our lives. After an internship made him realize that biology was not his calling, the eponymous baker took a suggestion from his mom and got into cooking. It may have seemed like an idea out of left field, but after he changed his major to hospitality and restaurant management and began making desserts in a professional kitchen, he understood there was no other job for him. Reid's days of wondering what his life's work should be will seem like a million years ago when you walk into his Kirkwood bakery and see his handiwork. Reid is a master, internationally recognized not only for beautiful-looking desserts, but beautiful-tasting ones as well. Delicacies that look like they should grace the cover of a food magazine (which some of them actually have) make you wonder if they are half as good as they look; taste them and you'll realize they are somehow even more so. His amber cake is one of those signatures, a shiny dome of salted caramel mousse and pecan caramel that rests atop buttery shortbread and caramelized pecans. The dessert is so spectacular, it was included in a compilation cookbook of the world's top pastry chefs. Short of winning a Nobel prize, it's hard to see how Reid could have scaled such heights as a scientist.
La Patisserie Chouquette
1626 Tower Grove Avenue, 314-932-7935
Simone Faure, esteemed pastry chef and owner of La Patisserie Chouquette, once laughed off the importance of her job, saying, "I'm not saving lives; I'm making chocolate shoes." That may be true, but she is certainly making our lives more delicious with every creation that comes out of her kitchen. Since opening her Botanical Heights pastry shop five years ago, Faure has risen to the top of the city's pastry scene, making edible wonders that stun not just for their delectable taste but their impressive visual component as well. She's a true artist, fabricating edible sculptures out of sugar, chocolate and fondant as if she were Michelangelo carving them out of clay. But deep down, underneath all the layers and adornments, lies a good old-fashioned New Orleans pastry cook who can dole out comfort as well as elegance. Faure's simple buttery croissants may not be as ornate as a custom wedding cake, but the joy you'll get from eating one is as close to happily ever after as it gets.
STL Hop Shop
2600 Cherokee Street, 314-261-4011
STL Hop Shop might not exist were it not for a bust of a beer run. At least that's how brothers and founders Justin Harris and Ryan Griffin describe their reason for opening the Cherokee Street bottle shop and tasting room. The pair had been playing a game at their house, and when they left to restock, they were shocked at the difficulty of purchasing craft beer in a city that prides itself on having such a strong scene. Though they had careers in unrelated fields, Harris and Griffin set out to fill this void, quitting their jobs and launching STL Hop Shop in 2015. In the years that have followed, the craft beer retail destination has become not just the premier place in the city to buy suds, but also serves as a community gathering place. Even non-beer snobs have a place at STL Hop Shop; Harris and Griffin will guide those with no knowledge of craft beer into a style that suits them, a welcome approach in a scene that can be intimidating to outsiders. It's a good thing they recently expanded their store — with the brothers increasing the ranks of the city's beer drinkers, we need more places to indulge than ever.
Planter's House
1000 Mississippi Avenue, 314-696-2603
Once upon a time, Ted Kilgore's sense of smell went haywire — which, if you know anything about how the body works, means his taste was affected too. Many years ago, while working for an industrial perfume company, Kilgore had developed such a heightened, hypersensitive sense of smell that he could catch aromas from 40 feet away. It was a problem, but one thankfully solved by Kilgore's getting out of the perfume business and behind the bar. These days, there is no question that every last one of his senses is in proper working order as he, together with wife Jamie Kilgore and business partner Ted Charak, concocts the city's most thoughtful drinks out of their Lafayette Square bar Planter's House. Kilgore was one of the founders of St. Louis' craft cocktail movement, bringing that knowledge and heft to the historic Planter's House, where he pushes St. Louis to think of a cocktail in the same way they'd contemplate a gourmet dish. These drinks are cerebral, at times esoteric, but always excellent, brought to us courtesy of a man who came close to being unable to properly taste a cocktail, let alone concoct one. But we don't want to think of a horrific alternate reality in which Planter's House does not exist. We'd rather lift our glass and celebrate that fact that it does.
