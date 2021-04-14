Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

April 16, 2021

A St. Louis Medical Marijuana Dispensary Directory — Because We Love You 

By
click to enlarge We can tell you where to find marijuana.

RUSTY BLAZENHOFF/FLICKR

We can tell you where to find marijuana.

Life is pretty hard and confusing. So we here at the Riverfront Times have endeavored to smooth the way where we can. To that end, we’ve created a directory of medical marijuana dispensaries in St. Louis.

We’ve started with a list of what’s open now and all the need-to-know details, but the directory will continue to grow as we learn of new locations. There’s even an option to submit info about additional spots.

You’re also going to want to pay attention to Reeferfront Times, our new section dedicated to cannabis coverage. In print and online, you’ll find the work of pioneering correspondent Thomas “Tommy Chims” Chimchards (@TOMMYCHIMS on Twitter) as well as news from our staff and contributors. Life hack: Subscribe to our Reeferfront Times newsletter, and we’ll email the latest in RFT weed coverage straight to your inbox.

See? Easy. We’re here for you.

