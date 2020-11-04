Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

November 04, 2020 News » Feature

Email
Print
Share

A Terrible, Familiar Story of Abuse 

By
click to enlarge feature-01-393de7180ea00208.jpg

BRETT SPILLER

Trigger warning: This story includes descriptions of sexual assault that may be upsetting to some readers.

Amanda Cleary Spiller had no idea the reckoning she was about to foment when she fired off a Facebook post on June 18 before she went to bed.

That night, St. Louis' bar and tattoo communities were aflame with allegations of sexual assault against several of its prominent scenesters. Reading through the details online, Cleary Spiller felt a simmering fire within. It had been six years since she says she was drugged and raped by a well-known member of the city's craft beer scene. The pain was something she'd buried after trying in vain to get justice at the time, and she thought that's how it would remain. Until that night. The explosion of allegations blowing up on social media triggered something in her. Furious, she typed out a detailed account of what she says happened to her, posted it to what she thought was a comment thread on a private Facebook post, hit "reply" and went to sleep.

"To be perfectly honest, I thought I was sharing it in a private group," explains Cleary Spiller, who now lives out of state. "It was really late here when I did it, and when I woke up the next morning, I realized I had posted it publicly when I had 325 friend requests and so many message requests thanking me for speaking out. I had no idea, but it opened the floodgates. I said to myself, 'Well, I guess we are doing this.'"

Scrolling through those hundreds of friend requests, direct messages and comments on her Facebook post that following morning, Cleary Spiller was horrified by what she saw: Not only were there dozens of accounts of abuse within the St. Louis bar (in particular, those in the Grove) and tattoo scene, multiple women claimed they had been sexually assaulted by the same man. In her original post, Cleary Spiller said a (now-former) sales rep for 4 Hands Brewing Company named Steve Salas assaulted her after she encountered him at a bar in 2014. One by one, several other women contacted Cleary Spiller with similar stories — encountering Salas, becoming drunk beyond what would be expected from the amount of alcohol consumed, blacking out and, ultimately, waking up in bed with Salas and no recognition of the night's events.

Salas has not been charged with any crimes in connection with any of the allegations, and police have not released any information indicating he is under investigation. He and his attorney did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

In reporting this story, the Riverfront Times interviewed five women, including Cleary Spiller, who say they were abused by Salas, reviewed sworn affidavits the women provided in a child custody case involving the ex-beer rep and interviewed four of Salas' former coworkers at 4 Hands.

Like Cleary Spiller, those interviewed came forward as the tsunami of allegations against figures in St. Louis' overlapping nightlife and tattoo scenes surfaced in June.

The accounts of abuse stretched across the city but centered on the Grove neighborhood. Once known primarily as a safe space for the LGBTQIA community with a concentration of the metro's oldest and best-known gay bars, the south-city stretch of Manchester Avenue has transformed over the past decade into a heteronormative party neighborhood, increasingly dominated by themed bars and restaurants, trendy shops and new high-rise apartment complexes catering to the young and financially comfortable.

click to enlarge Takashima Records remains closed as the estranged business partners battle. - STEVEN DUONG
  • STEVEN DUONG
  • Takashima Records remains closed as the estranged business partners battle.

The Grove's shifting identity has long been a source of controversy, but on the night of Cleary Spiller's post, a series of allegations ripped through its adult-playground reputation to reveal something far darker than the culture clash.

It began with a post by Twitter user @karaxlorraine alleging sexual assault by some of the owners of Grove hot spots Parlor and Takashima Records. The claim spread like wildfire, prompting others to come forward with disturbing stories about their experiences in the Grove nightlife scene and the larger St. Louis-area tattoo community. Internally, the accusations created a ragged split among the ownership of Parlor and Takashima. The bars announced temporary closures as the estranged partners denounced each other in the press and on social media.

Sean Baltzell, a tattoo-artist-turned-entrepreneur who is an owner of both bars as well as Tower Classic Tattoo, warred openly with other owners after he was targeted by some of the barbs on social media, filing a multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit against three of the partners. His attorney also sent letters threatening legal action against Cleary Spiller over an Instagram account, SurvivingSTL, that she started as a platform for victims to share their stories.

In a statement issued through his attorney, Baltzell said he supported victims but was "falsely and unjustifiably named by several of his business partners" during the social media firestorm. In an interview with KMOV, he again denied any wrongdoing and promised to reopen at some point in the future.

Full text

1 2 3

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Tags:

Jump to comments

More Feature »

Latest in Feature

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Here's Where to Find Your Polling Place Wait Time on Election Day in St. Louis County Read More

  2. 85-Year-Old Woman Killed by Car Near Affton Polling Site Read More

  3. St. Louis Teen Charged in Triple Homicide Read More

  4. Police Union Uses SLMPD Email to Endorse Trump, Parson Read More

  5. Gov. Parson Survives COVID-19 Bumbling to Beat Nicole Galloway Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Newest Slideshows

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation