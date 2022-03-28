Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

March 28, 2022 News » Missouri News

Email
Print
Share

After Latest Inmate Death, Missouri Prison System Called 'Out of Control' 

By
click to enlarge The Eastern Diagnostic and Reception Correctional Center in Bonne Terre - BEN WESTHOFF
  • Ben Westhoff
  • The Eastern Diagnostic and Reception Correctional Center in Bonne Terre

The Missouri Department of Corrections confirmed that an inmate died Sunday morning at the violence-plagued prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri.

MODOC spokeswoman Karen Pojmann did not release the cause of death, but Missouri Prison Reform Executive Director Lori Curry told the RFT it was caused by a violent attack.



"The man attacked him in his sleep. He did try to fight back, but no staff came until it was too late," said Curry, who is in regular communication with corrections officers and inmates around Missouri. "They just don’t have enough staff."

Pojmann said that prison medical staff and EMS attempted to resuscitate the inmate, to no avail. He was pronounced dead at 3:16 a.m.

She added that the incident is under investigation by MODOC investigators and local law enforcement.

The Bonne Terre facility made headlines last month when three inmates and one guard were stabbed in the course of three days. Though everyone survived, two of the victims had to be rushed to hospitals.

Tim Cutt, the executive director of MOCOA, the labor union for Missouri corrections officers, said a lack of staffing has played a role in all these attacks.

"It seems like everyday or every other day we hear something like this," Cutt said. "It's out of control."

Earlier this month, the RFT received a letter from a Bonne Terre inmate who asked to remain anonymous, echoing Curry and Cutt's concerns.

"They are so short-staffed here,” the inmate wrote, “the staff that are here, 50% of them are scared to death.”

We will updated this story if more information becomes available.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @RyanWKrull
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More Missouri News »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Missouri News

Most Popular

  1. So We Decided To Break Into the Jefferson Arms Building Read More

  2. Hartmann: The Tragedy of West Lake Landfill Cries Out for a Little Emotion Read More

  3. Why the Rush to Expand Sports Gambling in St. Louis and Missouri? Read More

  4. Lawyer 'Crowd Sourcing' Investigation of Airport Privatization Read More

  5. Brook Dubman Likes Nice Things Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bar Guide
City Guide
More...

Newest Slideshows

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Reeferfront Times

Calendar

Best Of

St. Louis Guides

Promotions & Giveaways

Support

About Us

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation