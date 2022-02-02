All St. Louis Area Dierbergs, Schnucks to Close Early Due to Winter Storm 

click to enlarge
- DOYLE MURPHY
- Snowpocalypse strikes.
If you haven’t gotten your French toast supplies by now, you might be out of luck: All St. Louis area Dierbergs
and Schnucks
will be closing at 6 p.m. tonight.
Dierbergs said on Facebook
they are giving time for road conditions to improve and looking out for the health and safety of their employees and guests.
In addition to St. Louis area Schnucks, stores in Farmington, Warrenton, and Washington, Missouri will also close at 6 p.m. On the east side, Carbondale and Centralia, Illinois will close their doors early, too.
Both grocery chains expect to reopen tomorrow – Dierbergs at 11 a.m. and Schnucks at 10 a.m. The latest weather forecast, however, has predicted “blizzard-like conditions” in some areas, making travel “ very challenging if not impossible,” according to Fox 2’s meteorologist Glenn Zimmerman.
He has the snow totals at possibly nine to twelve inches for much of the St. Louis metro area.
The grocery stores encourage residents to visit their store’s website or call for hours.
