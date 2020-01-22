All-Star Weekend Events to Check Out 

So you may have heard the the NHL All-Star Game is town this weekend. And while Saturday's matchup may be the main draw, there are plenty of other events to keep you busy before and after the puck drops. Here are a few to get you started.

Winterfest

Kiener Plaza (west of the Arch) turns into an icy oasis downtown with skating and, if you're a snowman of means, heated "igloos" for a couple of hours. On Sunday, kids ages four to nine can hit the ice for a skills session hosted by the St. Louis Blues Youth Hockey from noon to 2 p.m. Once the tiny Tarasenkos have picked up the basics, they'll get an opportunity to scrimmage. It's free, but you'll want to register (nhl.com/blues/community/winterfest-hockey) ahead of time.

Mascot Showdown

They've got these silly bastards competing against each other for four straight days, which, yes, does seem a little much. So maybe just pick one or two. The mascot joust at noon on Sunday sounds like a solid bet, and there are relay races at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Both of those will take place at the ice rink at Union Station as part of NHL Fan Fair, the four-day hockey fest. Tickets to Fan Fair (nhl.com/fans/all-star/2020-fan-fair) are $12 for adults and $10 for kids ages three through twelve. If the skills contests aren't enough, the mascots will actually play hockey at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue, 314-622-5400) before the All-Star Game.

Free Concerts

Jammy frat rockers O.A.R. will help kick off the weekend with a show at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at 14th and Market streets. The show (gates at 2:30 p.m., expect metal detectors) includes the arrival of this year's All-Star players and NHL mascots on the red carpet. Pop-punk stalwarts Green Day will headline performances on Saturday during the game, but the band will also play a free show before the game at 5 p.m. on Saturday at 14th and Market. Gates for that one open at 3 p.m.

NHL Alumni Game

The aging greats will lace 'em up again at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Centene Community Ice Center (750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights; 314-451-2244) for another game.

Bonus: They're not expected to play, but even more stars are scheduled to make appearances, including Wayne Gretzky, Brett Hull, Chris Pronger, Martin Brodeur and Bobby Plager. Tickets were sold out last we checked, but Ticketmaster teased the possibility that more could be released.

Learn the History

The Black Hockey History Tour Truck, a mobile museum, will be all over St. Louis during the four-day weekend. Within its 525 square feet, visitors will get to learn about the pioneers and Stanley Cup champions who've shaped the league and sport at large. The first stop is from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday at City Academy parking lot (4175 North Kingshighway Boulevard). Go to nhl.com/blues/fans/black-hockey-history-tour for a complete list of times and locations.