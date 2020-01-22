January 23, 2020 News » Feature

Email
Print
Share

All-Star Weekend Events to Check Out 

By
click to enlarge Green Day will be performing a free show as part of the All-Star weekend festivities.

GREG SCHNEIDER

Green Day will be performing a free show as part of the All-Star weekend festivities.

So you may have heard the the NHL All-Star Game is town this weekend. And while Saturday's matchup may be the main draw, there are plenty of other events to keep you busy before and after the puck drops. Here are a few to get you started.

Winterfest

Kiener Plaza (west of the Arch) turns into an icy oasis downtown with skating and, if you're a snowman of means, heated "igloos" for a couple of hours. On Sunday, kids ages four to nine can hit the ice for a skills session hosted by the St. Louis Blues Youth Hockey from noon to 2 p.m. Once the tiny Tarasenkos have picked up the basics, they'll get an opportunity to scrimmage. It's free, but you'll want to register (nhl.com/blues/community/winterfest-hockey) ahead of time.

Mascot Showdown

They've got these silly bastards competing against each other for four straight days, which, yes, does seem a little much. So maybe just pick one or two. The mascot joust at noon on Sunday sounds like a solid bet, and there are relay races at 7 p.m. on Thursday. Both of those will take place at the ice rink at Union Station as part of NHL Fan Fair, the four-day hockey fest. Tickets to Fan Fair (nhl.com/fans/all-star/2020-fan-fair) are $12 for adults and $10 for kids ages three through twelve. If the skills contests aren't enough, the mascots will actually play hockey at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Enterprise Center (1401 Clark Avenue, 314-622-5400) before the All-Star Game.

Free Concerts

Jammy frat rockers O.A.R. will help kick off the weekend with a show at 3:30 p.m. on Friday at 14th and Market streets. The show (gates at 2:30 p.m., expect metal detectors) includes the arrival of this year's All-Star players and NHL mascots on the red carpet. Pop-punk stalwarts Green Day will headline performances on Saturday during the game, but the band will also play a free show before the game at 5 p.m. on Saturday at 14th and Market. Gates for that one open at 3 p.m.

NHL Alumni Game

The aging greats will lace 'em up again at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Centene Community Ice Center (750 Casino Center Drive, Maryland Heights; 314-451-2244) for another game.

Bonus: They're not expected to play, but even more stars are scheduled to make appearances, including Wayne Gretzky, Brett Hull, Chris Pronger, Martin Brodeur and Bobby Plager. Tickets were sold out last we checked, but Ticketmaster teased the possibility that more could be released.

Learn the History

The Black Hockey History Tour Truck, a mobile museum, will be all over St. Louis during the four-day weekend. Within its 525 square feet, visitors will get to learn about the pioneers and Stanley Cup champions who've shaped the league and sport at large. The first stop is from 2 to 4 p.m. on Thursday at City Academy parking lot (4175 North Kingshighway Boulevard). Go to nhl.com/blues/fans/black-hockey-history-tour for a complete list of times and locations.

Jump to comments

More Feature »

Tags:

Latest in Feature

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bi-State Proposes Forcing Loop Employees to Take the Trolley to Boost Ridership Read More

  2. How to Narc on Your Neighbors For Leaving Animals Outside in the Cold Read More

  3. Kirkwood Walmart is Trash, Uses MLK Day to Advertise "Cool" Sunglasses Read More

  4. You're Never Going to Believe Who's Recommending Employment by Kim Gardner Read More

  5. And Mullets for All: The St. Louis Blues in the Thrash Years Read More

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Newest Slideshows

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2020 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation