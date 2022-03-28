An Ode to Florissant and Florissantonians 

click to enlarge
- Ben Westhoff
- Bunker's Tavern
St. Lunacy has a soft spot for Florissant. So sue us! But while working on a big, top-secret project for the RFT
— the details of which we can’t tell you or we’ll have to, um, block you on Twitter — we discovered something that gave us pause.
click to enlarge
- Reuben Hemmer
- The Old St. Ferdinand Shrine
Despite the fact that Florissant is one of the oldest settlements in the metro area, with proud French, Spanish and German heritage, a shrine that houses the relics of St. Valentine, and an Old Town with a handful of bars that have been in continuous operation for over a century, it does not have a name for its residents.
click to enlarge
You know, like St. Louisan, Venetian or, our favorite, Minneapolitan. Why is this? To call those north-county dwellers Florissant Residents simply lacks gravitas. Florissant-ites? Floriss-ians? None have a ring to them like the clear front-runner,
click to enlarge
Florissantonians. It’s regal, it rolls off the tongue — we think it’s a winner. So much so that we hereby declare it so. If you disagree, we’ll be at Henke’s Tavern with an icy-cold Busch, or perhaps polishing off an apple fritter at Old Town Donuts.
click to enlarge
- Reuben Hemmer
- A lifelike wax figurine of St. Valentine at the Old St. Ferdinand Shrine
Find us!