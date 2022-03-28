Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

March 28, 2022

An Ode to Florissant and Florissantonians 

By
click to enlarge Bunker's Tavern - BEN WESTHOFF
  • Ben Westhoff
  • Bunker's Tavern

St. Lunacy has a soft spot for Florissant. So sue us! But while working on a big, top-secret project for the RFT — the details of which we can’t tell you or we’ll have to, um, block you on Twitter — we discovered something that gave us pause.

click to enlarge The Old St. Ferdinand Shrine - REUBEN HEMMER
  • Reuben Hemmer
  • The Old St. Ferdinand Shrine

Despite the fact that Florissant is one of the oldest settlements in the metro area, with proud French, Spanish and German heritage, a shrine that houses the relics of St. Valentine, and an Old Town with a handful of bars that have been in continuous operation for over a century, it does not have a name for its residents.



click to enlarge BEN WESTHOFF
  • Ben Westhoff

You know, like St. Louisan, Venetian or, our favorite, Minneapolitan. Why is this? To call those north-county dwellers Florissant Residents simply lacks gravitas. Florissant-ites? Floriss-ians? None have a ring to them like the clear front-runner,

click to enlarge BEN WESTHOFF
  • Ben Westhoff

Florissantonians. It’s regal, it rolls off the tongue — we think it’s a winner. So much so that we hereby declare it so. If you disagree, we’ll be at Henke’s Tavern with an icy-cold Busch, or perhaps polishing off an apple fritter at Old Town Donuts.

click to enlarge A lifelike wax figurine of St. Valentine at the Old St. Ferdinand Shrine - REUBEN HEMMER
  • Reuben Hemmer
  • A lifelike wax figurine of St. Valentine at the Old St. Ferdinand Shrine

Find us!
