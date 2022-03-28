An Ode to Florissant and Florissantonians 

click to enlarge Ben Westhoff

Bunker's Tavern

click to enlarge Reuben Hemmer

The Old St. Ferdinand Shrine

click to enlarge Ben Westhoff

click to enlarge Ben Westhoff

click to enlarge Reuben Hemmer

A lifelike wax figurine of St. Valentine at the Old St. Ferdinand Shrine

Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit and Google News.

St. Lunacy has a soft spot for Florissant. So sue us! But while working on a big, top-secret project for the— the details of which we can’t tell you or we’ll have to, um, block you on Twitter — we discovered something that gave us pause.Despite the fact that Florissant is one of the oldest settlements in the metro area, with proud French, Spanish and German heritage, a shrine that houses the relics of St. Valentine, and an Old Town with a handful of bars that have been in continuous operation for over a century, it does not have a name for its residents.You know, like St. Louisan, Venetian or, our favorite, Minneapolitan. Why is this? To call those north-county dwellers Florissant Residents simply lacks gravitas. Florissant-ites? Floriss-ians? None have a ring to them like the clear front-runner,Florissantonians. It’s regal, it rolls off the tongue — we think it’s a winner. So much so that we hereby declare it so. If you disagree, we’ll be at Henke’s Tavern with an icy-cold Busch, or perhaps polishing off an apple fritter at Old Town Donuts.Find us!