Announcing RFT's New Staff Writer, and a Departure 

The RFT
is thrilled to announce our new staff writer, Monica Obradovic!
A Webster University journalism graduate and former RFT
intern, Monica comes from the Southeast Missourian
in Cape Girardeau, where she covers city government and education. For an example of her chops, we recommend this great piece
about her Serbian roots from the Post-Dispatch
.
She tells us she is thrilled to return to St. Louis. Welcome, Monica!
She will have canoe-sized shoes to fill, however, as longtime staff writer Danny Wicentowski has left the building.
After nearly nine years, the inimitable Wicentowski has taken a job with St. Louis Public Radio.
In honor of his exit, we wanted to remember the moment we knew he was an unstoppable force of nature. In August, 2014, right after Michael Brown was killed, Danny, me (Daniel Hill), and a photographer, without discussing it with one another, separately made our way to Ferguson to do reporting.
We ran into each other in a parking lot, at which point Danny and the photographer hopped into my car to chase down tips. At one point I parked next to a Walgreens. Then, a huge force of body-armored cops walked directly up to us and demanded that we clear the area immediately.
As the photog and I moved to do so, we looked around for Danny and — I shit you not — he had disappeared, hiding in, I believe, some bushes. Motioning to the cops, I feigned as though all of our people were accounted for, and drove off.
After the cops passed, Danny re-emerged. He carried on with his reporter duties, to my astonishment, absolute awe and undying respect.
Danny, you’re going to do an amazing job at St. Louis Public Radio, and they’re lucky to have you. That much is obvious. And even though we’re mad that you’re leaving us, we’ll never forget the inspiring and tireless work you did here.
Don’t be a stranger, friend!