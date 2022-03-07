Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

March 07, 2022 News » St. Louis Metro News

Email
Print
Share

Announcing RFT's New Staff Writer, and a Departure 

By and
click to enlarge Monica Obradovic
  • Monica Obradovic
The RFT is thrilled to announce our new staff writer, Monica Obradovic!

A Webster University journalism graduate and former RFT intern, Monica comes from the Southeast Missourian in Cape Girardeau, where she covers city government and education. For an example of her chops, we recommend this great piece about her Serbian roots from the Post-Dispatch.



She tells us she is thrilled to return to St. Louis. Welcome, Monica!

She will have canoe-sized shoes to fill, however, as longtime staff writer Danny Wicentowski has left the building.

click to enlarge Danny Wicentowski
  • Danny Wicentowski
After nearly nine years, the inimitable Wicentowski has taken a job with St. Louis Public Radio.

In honor of his exit, we wanted to remember the moment we knew he was an unstoppable force of nature. In August, 2014, right after Michael Brown was killed, Danny, me (Daniel Hill), and a photographer, without discussing it with one another, separately made our way to Ferguson to do reporting.

We ran into each other in a parking lot, at which point Danny and the photographer hopped into my car to chase down tips. At one point I parked next to a Walgreens. Then, a huge force of body-armored cops walked directly up to us and demanded that we clear the area immediately.

As the photog and I moved to do so, we looked around for Danny and — I shit you not — he had disappeared, hiding in, I believe, some bushes. Motioning to the cops, I feigned as though all of our people were accounted for, and drove off.

After the cops passed, Danny re-emerged. He carried on with his reporter duties, to my astonishment, absolute awe and undying respect.

Danny, you’re going to do an amazing job at St. Louis Public Radio, and they’re lucky to have you. That much is obvious. And even though we’re mad that you’re leaving us, we’ll never forget the inspiring and tireless work you did here.

Don’t be a stranger, friend!
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Tags:

Jump to comments

More St. Louis Metro News »

Trending

Latest in St. Louis Metro News

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Trapped In Traffic With the Insufferable 'People's Convoy' Read More

  2. Hartmann: Josh Hawley Appears to Have No Problem With Putin Read More

  3. When Someone Is Stabbed in Missouri Prisons, Officials Don't Even Tell the Family Read More

  4. Why Is the City Throwing Down for Bad Cops? Read More

  5. St. Louis City Will End Mask Mandate on Sunday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

March 2, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Bar Guide
City Guide
More...

Newest Slideshows

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Reeferfront Times

Calendar

Best Of

St. Louis Guides

Promotions & Giveaways

Support

About Us

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation