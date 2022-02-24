Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

February 24, 2022

Announcing the RFT's New Editor in Chief 

click to enlarge Rosalind Early - PHOTO BY KEVIN ROBERTS
  • Photo by Kevin Roberts
  • Rosalind Early
Drum roll please. The new Editor in Chief of the Riverfront Times is...Rosalind Early!

Rosalind is an award-winning writer and editor, currently serving as deputy managing editor for Washington Magazine, the Washington University alumni magazine.



She was previously at St. Louis Magazine, and has written about everything from historic sit-ins to prison performing art programs

Exciting times! Rosalind begins in March.

Email the author at [email protected]

