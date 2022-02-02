Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

February 02, 2022 Arts & Culture » Arts Stories & Interviews

Email
Print
Share

Arch Apparel Releases Lion's Choice Valentine's-Themed Sweatsuits 

By
click to enlarge New sweatsuits from Arch Apparel will keep you comfy and cozy during the winter storm. - COURTESY ARCH APPAREL / PHOTO BY DREW BRODSKY
  • Courtesy Arch Apparel / Photo by Drew Brodsky
  • New sweatsuits from Arch Apparel will keep you comfy and cozy during the winter storm.

Arch Apparel owner Aaron Park says in a press release that the store makes it a point to showcase staples of St. Louis (remember the Nelly collab?), and that’s exactly why their newest line features Lion’s Choice.

“We’re huge fans of Lion’s Choice,” Park added.



The collection features matching Valentine’s Day-themed sweatsuits with taglines related to Lion’s Choice. There are eight pieces total in the collection with options for babies, toddlers and adults. Arch Apparel brought in a partner, Shop RNG, to hand dye each piece of the adult line’s clothing, so no piece is exactly the same.

Phrases “Saucy” and “King Beef” are featured on the shirts; “Saucy” is a nod to the chain’s Sauce Bar where guests can make their own sauce customizations, and “King Beef” references the store’s signature King Beef sandwich.

The “Roaring With Love” collection is Lion’s Choice way of celebrating the upcoming holiday. Last year, Lion’s Choice fans had a chance to win a private dinner for their Valentine, according to CEO and President of Lion’s Choice, Michael Kupstas.

“The participation was incredible and very fun,” Kupstas said in the press release. “We knew our friends at Arch Apparel would help us make this the ultimate surprise for customers this year for cozying up this winter. We can’t wait to see the response.”

Onesies for infants are $23 and crewneck sweatshirts for toddlers are $26. For adults, hoodie sweatshirts are $58 while sweatpants are $68; these can be purchased together as a matching sweatsuit or individually. Those who buy from the collection will receive a coupon for a free roast beef sandwich from Lion's Choice.

Orders remain open until February 6 at 10 p.m.  Purchase online at archapparel.com.

Follow Jenna on Twitter at @writesjenna. Email the author at [email protected]
  • Sign up for our weekly newsletters to get the latest on the news, things to do and places to eat delivered right to your inbox.
  • Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Riverfront Times Club for as little as $5 a month.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More Arts Stories & Interviews »

Trending

Speaking of...

Latest in Arts Stories & Interviews

Most Popular

  1. Elton John St. Louis Concert at Enterprise Center Announced Read More

  2. Three St. Louis Arts Organizations Gifted Millions of Dollars Read More

  3. St. Louis Hotel Will Treat You and Your Dog to a 'Date Night' Read More

  4. Shaquille O'Neal Will DJ at St. Louis Mardi Gras Party Read More

  5. City Museum Spreads the Love With Valentine's Day Weekend Event Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 2, 2022

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Newest Slideshows

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2022 Riverfront Times.

News

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Music

Movies

Reeferfront Times

Calendar

Best Of

St. Louis Guides

Promotions & Giveaways

Support

About Us

© 2022 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation