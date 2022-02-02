Arch Apparel Releases Lion's Choice Valentine's-Themed Sweatsuits 

click to enlarge
- Courtesy Arch Apparel / Photo by Drew Brodsky
Arch Apparel owner Aaron Park says in a press release that the store makes it a point to showcase staples of St. Louis (remember the Nelly collab
?), and that’s exactly why their newest line features Lion’s Choice.
“We’re huge fans of Lion’s Choice,” Park added.
The collection features matching Valentine’s Day-themed sweatsuits with taglines related to Lion’s Choice. There are eight pieces total in the collection with options for babies, toddlers and adults. Arch Apparel brought in a partner, Shop RNG, to hand dye each piece of the adult line’s clothing, so no piece is exactly the same.
Phrases “Saucy” and “King Beef” are featured on the shirts; “Saucy” is a nod to the chain’s Sauce Bar where guests can make their own sauce customizations, and “King Beef” references the store’s signature King Beef sandwich.
The “Roaring With Love” collection is Lion’s Choice way of celebrating the upcoming holiday. Last year, Lion’s Choice fans had a chance to win a private dinner for their Valentine, according to CEO and President of Lion’s Choice, Michael Kupstas.
“The participation was incredible and very fun,” Kupstas said in the press release. “We knew our friends at Arch Apparel would help us make this the ultimate surprise for customers this year for cozying up this winter. We can’t wait to see the response.”
Onesies for infants are $23 and crewneck sweatshirts for toddlers are $26. For adults, hoodie sweatshirts are $58 while sweatpants are $68; these can be purchased together as a matching sweatsuit or individually. Those who buy from the collection will receive a coupon for a free roast beef sandwich from Lion's Choice.
Orders remain open until February 6 at 10 p.m. Purchase online at archapparel.com
.
