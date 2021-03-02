Join Riverfront Times Press Club. Because No News is Bad News.

March 02, 2021 Dining » Cafe

Email
Print
Share

Baehr: Little Fox and the Review That Never Happened 

By
click to enlarge Before the pandemic, Little Fox had created the total package — impeccable service, amazing atmosphere and outstanding food.

MABEL SUEN

Before the pandemic, Little Fox had created the total package — impeccable service, amazing atmosphere and outstanding food.

Little Fox

2001 Park Avenue, 314-696-2699. Wed.-Thurs. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sun. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. (Closed Monday and Tuesday.)
Friday night dinner $28, Italian benedict $14, Roasted pork and tomato sandwich $14• Carryout only via a walkup window• Outside dining, weather permitting

In retrospect, I wonder if I knew deep down that this was the end. Sitting in Little Fox's dining room the evening of March 14, 2020, I think everyone in that packed house had the same inkling. The room had what must have been the feeling in the salons onboard the Titanic, where music played as the water flooded the steam room: We understood we were about to meet our doom, yet we hadn't fully come to terms with it.

That night, I'd gathered with three friends for what was to be a typical review dinner. We showed up for our reservation and settled into our seats, prepared to methodically approach the meal, as is usual for a restaurant review, and strategizing who would order what appetizer, salad, dinner and dessert. What wasn't typical was how we looked over our shoulders with suspicion at anyone who so much as cleared their throat. Deep down, we knew we shouldn't be dining out. Northern Italy was a hellscape; New York City wasn't far behind, and as the numbers of COVID-19 cases began to rise in St. Louis, we could feel that life as we knew it was about to change. So we drank. A lot. And ate. A lot. And as we stumbled out of the restaurant into our Lyfts, I looked over my shoulder at Little Fox's storefront, taking in its warm glow and absorbing the energy of the numerous patrons in various states of merriment, searing that moment in time into my memory because I knew I wouldn't be back anytime soon.

click to enlarge With food like this, it's no wonder we were so eager to tell you about this place. - MABEL SUEN
  • MABEL SUEN
  • With food like this, it's no wonder we were so eager to tell you about this place.

What I didn't fully grasp was what that meant for my job as a dining critic. For seven years, I'd been reviewing restaurants for the RFT, assuming that train would keep running indefinitely. However, while reviewing my notes the Monday following that visit to Little Fox, I felt the need to pull the emergency cord. After texting some colleagues about the issue I emailed my editor, informing her of my discomfort in filing a review and asking for her advice. When I didn't hear back from her right away, I was concerned, because she was always so prompt in her replies. The next morning, I found out what the issue was: She had been furloughed. And so had I.

Full text

1 2 3

Riverfront Times works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of St. Louis and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep St. Louis' true free press free.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More Cafe »

Trending

Hartmann: Missouri AG's Office Is Infested With Politics — There's Proof
Hartmann: Missouri Is Proudly Uneducated on Vaccinating Teachers
Missouri Repealed its Harshest Drug Law. Hundreds Were Left Behind
St. Louis Inmates Take Over Units After Weeks of Complaints
The Cash and Consequences of For-Profit Online Education in Missouri
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Most Popular

  1. St. Louis Restaurant Openings and Closings February 2021 Read More

  2. Trader Joe's is Now Selling Toasted Cheese Ravioli Read More

  3. The Greek Kitchen's Lisa Nichols Is Hopeful as She Works to Keep Her Dream Alive Read More

  4. BEAST Butcher & Block Launches Sandwich Pop-Up in the Grove Read More

  5. St. Louis Is Once Again Up For Best Beer City in the Country in USA Today Poll Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

February 24, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Newest Slideshows

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2021 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation