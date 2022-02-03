Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

February 03, 2022

Belleville Humane Society Aids Pets of Domestic Violence Survivors 

click to enlarge Belleville Area Humane Society's new program helps keep pets with their families. - COURTESY FLICKR / @NECOSKY
  • Courtesy Flickr / @necosky
  • Belleville Area Humane Society's new program helps keep pets with their families.

The Belleville Area Humane Society has created a program aimed to help domestic violence survivors keep their pets.

Domestic abuse survivors often delay leaving their abusive relationships — about 48 percent of them, according to the humane society's press release — because they don't want to leave their pets behind. This is where the new SafePets program steps in: A pet can stay with the Belleville Area Humane Society until the survivor can come back for them.



According to the nonprofit, one in three women (and one in four men) will experience domestic violence in their lifetime; but only ten percent of shelters nationwide allow pets. The new program presents an alternative to surrendering the pet completely and ensures “every family member can find safety,” the shelter says.

The program is funded by RedRover, another organization that “brings animals out of crisis and strengthens the bond between people and animals,” according to their website. In the press release, the Belleville Area Humane Society said that this program helps showcase their mission.

While the pet is with the humane society, the SafePets program will provide care for the animal, such as vaccinations, heartworm treatment, spay and neuter or other preventative care.

Jorden Sherman, the organization’s outreach manager and program founder, said the humane society is grateful for RedRover’s support and the funding will also help make safety improvements to keep staff and the facility safe.

“This funding empowers our shelter to build safe housing for pets of survivors,” Sherman said in the press release. “We are very excited for the future of this program and the immense positive impact it will have on the lives of survivors and their furry family members.

