Food & Drink

Staff Pick

Best All-Purpose Vegetarian Restaurant 

SweetArt

click to enlarge KHOLOOD EID - SweetArt is tasty every time.
  • Kholood Eid
  • SweetArt is tasty every time.

SweetArt

2203 South 39th Street, 314-771-4278

One secret that could stand to be less secret is this one: Vegan desserts are often even more delicious than their counterparts, especially when we're talking cupcakes. At SweetArt, where the glass case is full of both dairy and dairy-free delectables, the proof will leave you weak in the knees. But first: lunch. SweetArt is all about indulging the senses, so whether you order the Southwest Burger with its pile of onion rings, the banh mi sandwich's lemongrass-sesame tofu on hoagie or the Church Basement Plate full of chik'n fried cauliflower, mackin' cheese, black-eyed peas, greens and a sweet-potato-pecan biscuit, you can have a vegan meal that makes you feel glad to be alive. Recently SweetArt introduced its own entry in the chicken sandwich wars, immediately ending the Popeyes v. Chik-fil-A debate with a single bite: SweetArt brings the flavor that no fast-food chain could ever catch up to.

Tags: ,

Email
Print
Share
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Best Things to Do In St. Louis

Newest Slideshows

Most Popular

No recently-read stories.

Visit the archives…

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Summer Guide
Music Issue
More...

Riverfront Times

308 N. 21st Street, Suite 300

St. Louis, MO 63103

Main: (314) 754-5966

Advertising: (314) 754-5914

Classified: (314) 754-5925

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Riverfront Times.

News

Music

Eat

Calendar

Arts

Movies

Special Sections

Classifieds

Social Media

About Riverfront Times

© 2019 Riverfront Times

Website powered by Foundation