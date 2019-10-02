Best All-Purpose Vegetarian Restaurant 

One secret that could stand to be less secret is this one: Vegan desserts are often even more delicious than their counterparts, especially when we're talking cupcakes. At SweetArt, where the glass case is full of both dairy and dairy-free delectables, the proof will leave you weak in the knees. But first: lunch. SweetArt is all about indulging the senses, so whether you order the Southwest Burger with its pile of onion rings, the banh mi sandwich's lemongrass-sesame tofu on hoagie or the Church Basement Plate full of chik'n fried cauliflower, mackin' cheese, black-eyed peas, greens and a sweet-potato-pecan biscuit, you can have a vegan meal that makes you feel glad to be alive. Recently SweetArt introduced its own entry in the chicken sandwich wars, immediately ending the Popeyes v. Chik-fil-A debate with a single bite: SweetArt brings the flavor that no fast-food chain could ever catch up to.