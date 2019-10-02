Goods & Services

Best Antique Mall 

Manhattan Antique Marketplace

Manhattan Antique Marketplace

10431 St. Charles Rock Road, St. Ann; 314-733-5285

Opening last December in a sleepy strip mall in St. Ann, Manhattan Antique Marketplace is far more than a simple antique mall. The 44,000-square-foot space also houses a record store, an indoor farmers market, a cafe and an event space, with plans down the road for a tap room and commissary kitchen. It's an ambitious plan, made all the more so by the fact that its owners have chosen to set up shop in the county rather than within St. Louis proper. But it's a gambit that is paying off, with city and county dwellers alike making the trek through its rows after rows of booths while sipping on beers and snacking on sandwiches. And with its recently launched Big Apple Fest, held at the space in September, MAM has made live music a part of its personality as well, bringing the Holy Hand Grenades, Tommy Halloran, Ben Bounce, Matt Sawicki and DJ High Rent to provide a soundtrack to shoppers' bargain hunting. Don't look now, but that sleepy strip mall is starting to wake up.

